‘One Day’: A Deep Dive Into The Passage Of Time And Human Connections

Sometimes, when we think of memorable TV shows, we imagine big battles, kings losing their thrones, or ancient secrets being revealed. But there’s another kind of memory that’s more like our own lives. It’s about everyday stuff, like awkward romances that last a long time, but with fancy camera work and told over many years.

Just like St Swithin’s Day anchors the story of Bishop Swithun, July 15th becomes a key date that ties together the lives of the characters in One Day.

Let’s take a step back to the year 800, somewhere in a place called Anglo-Saxon Hampshire. This place has no significance for you if you don’t live on the far English shores of the European continent, but you shall read it here nonetheless. There was this guy named Bishop Swithun. He wasn’t your typical hero who fought dragons or did heroic deeds. Instead, he became famous for a story where he fixed a basket of broken eggs. It’s not as exciting as other heroic stories, but it made him a legend. He even got his own special day, St Swithin’s Day, celebrated on July 15th. This day plays a big role in the show One Day, a romantic series on Netflix. It’s all about two unlikely lovers searching for love and understanding. Just like St Swithin’s Day anchors the story of Bishop Swithun, July 15th becomes a key date that ties together the lives of the characters in One Day.

A basic Bollywood premise with not-so-bland English storytelling

Dexter, also known as Dex, is your typical city guy who loves the high life. Emma, on the other hand, is a bit of a chipper Northern girl who enjoys her books. Now they might seem like an odd match, but somehow they click with each other. They meet on their last day at Edinburgh University. Emma, curious about Dex’s life plans, questions him while they undress. But Dex’s idea of the future involves lots of travel and adventure, which surprises Emma. However, as time passes from their graduation in 1988 through the 2000s, we witness Dex and Emma’s journey unfold, one day at a time. Every year, on July 15th, their relationship, which is a mix of friendship and something more, gets another chance to bloom, according to an old legend about summer rain.

Source: Netflix

The story begins in Edinburgh in 1988, focusing on two students: Emma Morley, a serious and creative type who doubts herself, and Dexter Mayhew, a charming and aimless guy who is quite popular. Emma is from Leeds, while Dexter hails from London. Emma dreams of making a difference in the world, while Dexter just wants to see the world and have fun. Initially, Emma sees Dexter as vain, and he thinks she’s rude. It is the classic ‘Oh they’re so different that they can never be together’ kind of premise, even though their eyes do literally nothing but drool for each other, from the moment they saw each other. Despite their differences, they are shown to feel an instant connection.

So, unlike the young people today, these late 1980s people decided to just be friends after spending their last night at university together in a semi-platonic way. But it’s their special day together, as Emma reads from Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations, that changes everything. This day makes them think about how one small event can change the whole course of life.

Every year on July 15th, the show catches up with them, just like they did when they first met.

After that day, One Day follows Em and Dex’s lives for almost twenty years, from the late ’80s to the mid-’00s. Every year on July 15th, the show catches up with them, just like they did when they first met. This format gives the story more space to develop compared to the 2011 film. Instead of cramming everything into a short film, the series spreads out the story across seven hours and 14 episodes. It uses the book’s yearly time jumps as natural points to move the story forward.

One Day takes the classic “friends-to-lovers” and serves an old-school slow burn

For people who love romance, the journey from friends to lovers is a very satisfying one. It’s like what you see in Jane Austen’s stories—lots of waiting, confusion, and worries, but in the end, it’s all worth it. Unlike quick rom-coms where everything happens fast, romantic dramas like One Day focus on the long haul. You have got your examples in The Notebook, and Normal People. K-dramas, like Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Marry My Husband, are also known for doing this kind of romance well. Even TV sitcoms, like The Office and Abbott Elementary, have their own versions of the slow-burn romance. Pam and Janine have a lot in common with our Emma Morley in this show, and it is more than pining over a conventionally hot guy.

Source: Netflix

Netflix’s One Day jumps into this marathon and stretches it out over nearly twenty years in just 14 episodes. One interesting thing about the series is how it explores the idea of bad timing in relationships. It shows how we sometimes trick ourselves into thinking we have all the time in the world, and it reminds us that nothing lasts forever.

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall give fresh yet somewhat redolent performances

The actors in One Day have great chemistry. Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, who play Emma and Dex, are both fantastic in their roles. Mod, known for her previous work in This Is Going To Hurt, and Woodall, who gained recognition in the second season of White Lotus, by sodomising his uncle to get by in life, deliver convincing performances no matter what stage their characters’ relationship is at. Woodall’s portrayal of Dex is sympathetic, even when his self-destructive behaviour puts their friendship at risk. Mod, on the other hand, brings a mix of sensitivity, kindness, steeliness, and deadpan humour to Emma, making her character relatable and memorable. It’s hard to believe that this is Mod’s first lead role.

Be prepared for some emotional moments while watching One Day. Like Marianne and Connell in Normal People, Emma and Dex have a deep understanding of each other and support each other through thick and thin. Their banter and teasing serve as a form of honesty that they both crave. However, their differences sometimes cause friction, with Dex’s laid-back attitude clashing with Emma’s more serious demeanour.

Like Marianne and Connell in Normal People, Emma and Dex have a deep understanding of each other and support each other through thick and thin.

The supporting cast is also impressive, with Amber Grappy shining as Emma’s best friend Tilly, Jonny Weldon playing Emma’s boyfriend Ian, and Eleanor Tomlinson portraying Dexter’s partner Sylvie. The series features a nostalgic soundtrack that spans different genres and eras, from classical music to hip-hop, adding depth to the storytelling.

Ambika Mod’s slightly Indian Emma is better than Anne Hatheway’s plain white poor girl portrayal

Ambika Mod’s portrayal of Emma is outstanding. Compared to what Anne Hathway served almost 13 years ago, Mod’s portrayal seems more realistic. It could have backfired for the casting director to bring on a woman of colour for a role initially written for and presented by a white woman, as just following the whole Bridgerton way. Yet, it is a standout performance by Mod and good simple writing that brings to the surface what the original novel had in store for our female protagonist.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Mod brings out Emma’s relatable awkwardness and cynicism, making her a deeply human character. Despite describing herself as “boring,” Emma is anything but, and Mod’s deadpan delivery of her witty remarks is both hilarious and endearing. Emma’s internal struggles and longing for a deeper connection with Dex are portrayed with nuance and depth, adding layers to her character. Additionally, having an English actress with a genuine accent enhances the authenticity of the series, which, sorry to say, was unfortunately missing from Miss Hathway’s catalogue.

Different and better than the original adaption yet still lacking representation

Unlike the 2011 film with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, Netflix’s One Day keeps viewers engaged by diving deep into the characters’ lives. Each episode focuses on either Em or Dex, allowing us to understand their experiences better. For example, Episode 6 shows a sad event in Dex’s life in 1993, while Episode 8 highlights an important moment for Em in 1995. This approach of dedicating entire episodes to specific characters is rare for Netflix shows and adds to the realism, of having these characters their own lives outside of each other.

But despite being easy to binge-watch, One Day has a big problem. While viewers get to know Dex and his family well, Em’s family is hardly mentioned. It’s strange since Em’s background doesn’t seem to matter much in the story, even though the main actress is Indian, unlike the character in the book and the previous film. You make the character more relatable by adding colour, fine; but you can’t then shy away from talking about her colour when it is the one thing you are basing her lack of confidence on. In the late twentieth century, England was not so progressive that they would see an Indian girl with a white boy and not have opinions. In the current climate of having a problematic Indian-English Prime Minister, this half-baked representation doesn’t bode very well. Though Mod’s portrayal hardly demands any justification of race, it is nonetheless still very relevant to viewers on this side of the world.

Source: Variety

Regardless of this issue, One Day is a success. Mod and Woodall have great chemistry, and the show doesn’t paint anyone as a villain, even when they mess up. The passage of time shows that everyone makes mistakes, but the show doesn’t shame them for it. Instead, it explores how these mistakes affect their lives. Whether you’re a fan of romance or simply appreciate a well-crafted narrative, One Day is a must-watch that will leave you captivated from beginning to end. The series explores themes of love, friendship, and social class with nuance and sensitivity, making it a must-watch for fans of romantic dramas. With its relatable characters, engaging storytelling, and nostalgic soundtrack, One Day is a captivating journey through the complexities of human relationships.