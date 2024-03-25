‘Murder Mubarak’ Is A Distinctly Desi Whodunit 

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

Spoilers Ahead

Murder Mubarak starts off with a lot of promise- of satire, comedy and a gripping murder mystery. What it mostly delivers, however, is entertainment. Director Homi Adajania’s latest venture is adapted from Anuja Chauhan’s Club You to Death and has been recently released on Netflix. Set in an exclusive colonial-era Delhi club, where pets are named after British royalty, Murder Mubarak starts off on a rainy evening as members are gathering for a Tambola night ahead of the club president elections.

Although a murder scare happens that very evening, it is the morning after when the death(s) actually start to take place. Gym trainer and resident womaniser Leo Matthews (Ashish Gulati) is found dead at his benchpress and everyone assumes it is an accident. The members show fake sorrow and the club president wants to quickly wrap it up as an accident. But when ACP Bhavani Singh (played by Pankaj Tripathi) arrives, sharp-tongued, shudh Hindi-speaking and humorous, with his assistant Padam, he promptly declares it a murder.

Source: IMDb

The suspects? A peculiar bunch of South Delhi socialites who each had their beef with the dead Leo Matthews. The most notable members of the club include yesteryear actress Shehnaaz Noorani (Karishma Kapoor), egotistic penny-pincher Raja Rannvijay Singh (Sanjay Kapoor), good-hearted lawyer and designated outsider Akash Dogra (Vijay Varma), widowed rich-kid Bambi Todi (Sara Ali Khan), fierce gossip-monger Roshni Batra (Tisca Chopra) and her drug addicted son Yash Batra (Suhail Nayyar) along with alcoholic sculptor Cookie Katoch (Dimple Kapadia).

Matthews had been blackmailing many of these members and forcing them to donate to his orphanage. A ledger from the orphanage reveals the names of the donors and in turn, the list of suspects. ACP Singh is the highlight of the show as he tries to infiltrate the world of the elite where everyone is ready to sell each other out and yet, protect the walls they have built around themselves.

The performances in Murder Mubarak

Tripathi is perfect as ACP Bhavani Singh. Gruff yet witty, he navigates the opulent world of the Royal Delhi Club like a fish out of water and yet, holding his own. His unconventional methods, from interrogations conducted inside the club storeroom to strategic naps with his double spectacles, provide the humor that saves Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor’s return to the screen is a welcome sight, but her role as Shehnaz Noorani ultimately feels underutilised. She still dominates with her screen presence, drawing the audience’s attention whenever Shehnaz appears.

While Kapoor delivers a solid performance, the character itself remains shrouded in a veil of ambiguity, never fully fleshed out within the film’s sprawling narrative. Sara Ali Khan, as Bambi Todi, the club’s resident rich-kid-with-a-pitiable-past, feels perfectly cast. Although her portrayal lacks the edge that might have elevated her character, she seems at home in its skin, and delivers a performance that doesn’t seem too awkward.

Source: IMDb

Vijay Varma, on the other hand, seems to mostly fade into the sidelines till he is called upon by the other characters of the plot. Whether it is his character, which although central is too passive to make any mark on his own or his own performance, he is unimpressive. Among the supporting cast, there are memorable performances especially by Sanjay Kapoor but others like veteran actresses Dimple Kapadia and Tisca Chopra, are relegated to one-dimensional roles, who are nonetheless, fun to watch.

Hits and misses

The visual aesthetic of Murder Mubarak is undeniably opulent and one of its key highlights. The club, with its gold-plated interiors and designer-wearing clientele, is a feast for the eyes. Yet, the visual extravagance often feels disconnected from the film’s core themes, creating a sense of superficiality that mirrors the lives of the characters themselves. The occasional goriness whether it is Guppie Ram’s bullet torn cheek or Leo Matthews’ death-frozen face seems to act more like reminders aimed to reorient the audience towards what Murder Mubarak is about, even as it strays away. Nevertheless, the visual burlesque keeps things memorable.

Murder Mubarak thrives and yet fails in its satire. While at times, it seems like a self-aware murder mystery with scenes like the workers of the club placing bets on the potential murderer or the old staff being called ‘boys’ by their uber rich clientele, at other times, the satirical commentary which is meant to be scathing on the society eventually seems too on the nose. Take for example, Calcutta ‘communist-influenced’ Akash Dogra as his mom describes him, or Shehnaaz Noorani championing women’s rights to ACP Bhavani. The social commentary isn’t biting even though it tries hard and ultimately, makes the dialogues funny at best and cringe, at worst.

Murder Mubarak‘s greatest strength lies in its ability to seamlessly blend seemingly disparate elements.

Murder Mubarak‘s greatest strength lies in its ability to seamlessly blend seemingly disparate elements. The grandeur of the club, with its manicured lawns and impeccably dressed patrons, creates a visually stunning backdrop. Yet, amidst the stiff upper lips and afternoon teas, the film injects a healthy dose of desi quirks. The characters, despite their wealth and social aspirations, retain a unique Indian flavor.

From flamboyant sherwanis peeking out from under tailored suits to playful banter in Hindi, these desi elements add a layer of warmth and amusement to the narrative and makes Murder Mubarak a healthy take on the elite Indian culture found in many Indian cities. To this extent, the film also captures the essence of Chauhan’s original book and her style of capturing the modern desi landscape which blends globalisation with Indian sentiments.

What’s the verdict?

Murder Mubarak isn’t a film of groundbreaking depth, but it delivers a thoroughly entertaining ride. It’s a lighthearted whodunit sprinkled with comedic moments and an attempt at social satire. The film doesn’t shy away from poking fun at the club’s (and in turn, India’s) elite, their exaggerated personalities and social climbing, adding a layer of amusement. The whodunit aspect keeps you guessing – the red herrings are plentiful, and the reveal of the culprit is quite surprising. While the characters themselves might not be deeply developed, the talented cast brings them to life with charm and humor. Moreover, Tripathi as ACP Bhavani Singh has potential to make his mark in a long list of charming and memorable Indian detectives in the likes of Feluda or Byomkesh, and we would love to see more of him onscreen.

Sure, the plot might not be the tightest, and the social commentary a bit shallow, but that doesn’t detract from Murder Mubarak‘s main contribution – pure entertainment. It’s a popcorn flick with a satisfying twist, perfect for a night where you want to unwind and be entertained by a lighthearted mystery. So, if you’re looking for a fun whodunit with quirky characters, then Murder Mubarak is a good watch.