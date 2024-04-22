Tragic Boat Accident In Srinagar Exposes The Government’s Failures And Neglect 

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

On Tuesday morning, a tragic incident occurred in Srinagar’s Ganderbal Batwara area where a boat carrying 19 passengers including school children and women capsised in the river Jhelum leaving six dead. While ten others have been rescued, three of them still remain missing. The Kashmir Valley experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in a swift current and elevated water levels in the water bodies including the Jhelum River. Unfortunately, amidst this situation, a boat crossing with school children from Ganderbal to Batwara in Srinagar capsised

Geographic proximity to Srinagar juxtaposed with infrastructural isolation

Residents of Ganderbal and Batwara, located just three kilometres away from the city centre of Srinagar, are facing a significant inconvenience due to the absence of a bridge. Instead, they must walk four kilometres to reach the highway and then board a bus to Srinagar. Had the bridge been constructed on time, it would have shortened the travel time to just 10 minutes.

People watching as the boat capsises into the Jhelum. Photo credits: Mohammad Saleet.

Unfortunately, an old bridge was washed away by flash floods in 2014, leaving locals with no choice but to take the longer route or risk crossing the dangerous Jhelum river. Tragically, this reliance on boats for crossing claimed lives on this fateful day. The entire area is mourning the loss of their loved ones, particularly mothers who have lost their children. What began as a routine journey to school for many children ended in tragedy, with their return in coffins instead of their school uniforms.

Infrastructure neglect and political manoeuvring in Srinagar

Local residents claim that the accident happened because of an incomplete bridge that has been unfinished for more than ten years. This forced the victims to take a dangerous risk by using a boat to cross the fast-flowing Jhelum River. The bridge, once promised as a beacon of connectivity, became a mere pawn in the political game used to sway votes.

The bridge, once promised as a beacon of connectivity, became a mere pawn in the political game used to sway votes.

The residents of Ganderbal Batwara isolated from Srinagar city, fell victim to deliberate delays in its construction, culminating in this tragic event. The current administration bears full responsibility for this grievous oversight, as their inaction perpetuated the suffering of the residents, they said.

» Also read: Shopian Residents Up In Arms Against Govt Decision To Lay Railway Lines Over Apple Orchards

The government in Kashmir has allocated crores of rupees towards the Smart City project in Srinagar, yet visible development is predominantly concentrated in the city centre, Lal Chowk. It’s imperative for the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to recognise that Srinagar extends far beyond Lal Chowk. While the government aims to showcase Lal Chowk as a symbol of Kashmir’s transformation into a “heavenly” destination, the reality contradicts this narrative.

People walking towards the site where the boat capsised. Photo credits: Mohammad Saleet.

Since the transition from statehood to a Union Territory (UT), development initiatives seem confined to paper promises. The condition of inner-city roads is deplorable, with crumbling infrastructure posing risks to residents’ lives. Despite the lofty aspirations of the Smart City project, the implementation falls short, evident in the deteriorating quality of roads and drainage systems. Even a minor rainfall triggers floods, exposing the inadequacies of the city’s infrastructure.

Moreover, healthcare facilities suffer from poor sanitation standards, further jeopardising public health. The negligence is starkly evident in the sorry state of bridges, such as the one tragedy befalls, where maintenance failures have potentially cost lives. Nawaz Ahamed, a local resident, aptly summarises the situation, highlighting that the Smart City remains a mere illusion on paper, failing to translate into tangible improvements for the people of Srinagar

Survivors’ tales of desperation

‘As we were crossing to the other side on the boat that morning to head to work, tragedy struck. The boat collided with an iron grill of an under construction bridge that has been left for many years now that causes the boat to capsise in an instant. The chaos unfolded so rapidly that I couldn’t comprehend what was happening. While I was trying to swim in high current water, I found a child clinging to my back, I found myself sinking beneath the surface, struggling to keep us both afloat. Eventually, the child let go, and I began drifting aimlessly in the water. Just when it seemed like all hope was lost, a local man spotted me and quickly tossed something my way. I managed to grab hold of it, and with his assistance, I was pulled to safety,’ said Ghulam Nabi Khan, a local resident and a survivor of the accident.

Police personnel can be seen on boats, searching for those who drowned. Photo credits: Mohammad Saleet.

‘The boat was crossing the river, just like any other day. It was filled mostly with school going children, as we relied on this boat to cross in the absence of a bridge. However, on this particular day, I was running late for work. When I finally reached the boat, it was already packed with students in their uniforms. Despite the rain inundating the area for the past three days, the river’s flow was higher than usual. As the boat reached the middle of the river, it collided with an iron pillar from an under-construction bridge. The children on board screamed as the boat split in two. Somehow, I managed to grab onto a rope and held on for dear life. Another woman, clutching her son, also grabbed the rope. Sadly, her son slipped away, but she held on tightly. Eventually, other boats came to our rescue, but the strong current caused six of us to drown. Among the victims were a mother and her two sons from the same family.’ said a local resident and survivor named Mehraj. Three bodies remain missing, according to Mehraj.

Bridge delays and political games

The bridge was sanctioned in the year 2010 and the foundation stone was laid in the year 2017 by the then BJP-PDP coalition government and former Minister Naeem Akhtar.

‘These deaths are on somebody’s hands, Remember the day when I laid the foundation stone of this footbridge and the happy faces around us celebrating the fulfilment of a long-pending demand. It was fully funded. But then the #vikas took over. Heartbreaking loss.’ Akhter said in a post on X.

After the BJP parted ways with the PDP in 2018, the progress on the bridge came to a halt.

After the BJP parted ways with the PDP in 2018, the progress on the bridge came to a halt. A Public Works Department official, speaking to FII, revealed that initially, funds were allocated for a foot bridge. However, due to public demand to make it accessible for vehicles, the bridge was planned to be upgraded for motorable use. Unfortunately, despite these intentions, the funds were redirected elsewhere, leaving the work on the bridge suspended and the residents’ needs unmet.

Underconstruction bridge left since 2017. Photo credits: Mohammad Saleet.

Various political parties from different parts of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, along with former chief ministers, have expressed profound grief over the tragic incident.

Despite the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there has been reluctance among these parties to visit the site of the incident.

Despite the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there has been reluctance among these parties to visit the site of the incident. This hesitance adds to the sense of betrayal experienced by the residents of Ganderbal Batwara due to the perceived failure of successive governments to address their concerns adequately.

Some major political parties have even chosen to prioritise their campaign activities over visiting the affected area, reflecting the complex interplay between political obligations and public sentiment. This response underscores the deep-seated issues within the region and the challenges faced by political leadership in navigating them effectively during election seasons.

Call for accountability: demanding action on bridge delays

Renowned social activist Ahmad Ali Fayaz while talking to FII has vehemently called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter to ascertain any potential lapses and to ensure accountability for any abnormal delays in the completion of the bridge, which could have averted such tragic incidents.

Police personnel carrying the bag and sweater of a child who drowned in the river. Photo credits: Mohammad Saleet.

Stressing the negligence of the administration in prioritising public interests, Ahmad Ayaz underscores that persistent delays in the bridge construction have compelled the public and students to resort to utilising boats as alternative transportation across the River Jhelum in Srinagar.