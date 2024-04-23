Chandigarh’s Panjab University To Offer Menstrual Leaves For Female Students On Campus

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

The Chandigarh-based Panjab University will become the first university in north India to offer menstrual leaves for female students on its campus. The implementation order for the menstrual leaves came on April 10, after month-long discussions with the stakeholders by the university authorities. This policy will come into effect from the odd semester of the next academic session in 2024-25.

The issue of menstrual leaves which emerged as one of the major agenda in the run up to the elections for the PU student council held last year, has been finally settled after a nod for its implementation given by the PU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Renu Vig on April 10.

With the issuance of orders for menstrual leaves, PU has become the first university in the northern region of India to offer such leaves to female students on a university campus. TIll now, only few universities, mostly located in south and north eastern India such as Kerala’s Cochin University of Science and Technology, Assam’s Gauhati University and Tezpur University and Hyderabad’s NALSAR University of Law, among others, offered menstrual leaves on their campus.

The proposal for bringing menstrual leaves in the campus was put forward by Jatinder Singh Virk, president of PU student council and based on this proposal, a committee formed by the PU Vice-Chancellor was formed under the chairmanship of the Dean of University Instruction (DUI) in February this year. Finally, after detailed discussions with all stakeholders, the PU Vice-Chancellor approved the menstrual leaves in anticipation of approval from the senate.

Singh said, ‘We have broken a stereotype through bringing this menstrual leave policy in PU campus. With around 70 per cent female students here, no one had paid any heed to this sensitive issue concerning women’s health for a long period of time.’ Further, he believes, other universities will also follow the suit after PU’s decision

One one leave per month can be availed

The menstrual leave policy which will be in effect from the odd semester of the next academic year 2024-25 comes with several terms and conditions. The circular stating the implementation of this policy mentioned that a women student can only be granted one leave per calendar month of teaching, where teaching has taken place for at least 15 days.

Further, no such leaves would be admissible during any kind of examinations and the number of lectures actually delivered on that particular day will be added to the total lectures attended by the student compiled at the end of each month. A woman student can avail a period leave by filling out a form available at the departmental office within five working days of the absence and get it approved by the concerned head of the department.

Policy welcomed by most students in PU

Most university students have welcomed the decision to offer menstrual leaves on campus. Sharing her opinion on the policy, Kanika, a student from the Philosophy department said, ‘It’s a good decision by the university authorities. We are thankful that they recognised the significance of women’s health and decided to offer menstrual leaves.’

Another student, Arshi who is studying in the Biophysics department told us, ‘We appreciate the initiative by the university authorities to offer menstrual leaves in the campus as sometimes it gets difficult to attend classes during periods.’

However, the idea of menstrual policy also faced opposition during the discussion of university authorities with the office-bearers of the student council. Ranmeekjot Kaur, the student council Vice-President and Deepak Goyat, 5he student council General Secretary opposed the move to offer menstrual leaves. During the discussion, both argued that students already have a 25% relaxation margin in 75% compulsory attendance in case of ‘medical conditions’ and suggested focusing on improving medical facilities in the campus.

Policy silent about colleges and LGBTQ community

The circular on the menstrual leave policy issued from the office of DUI did not make any mention about the colleges and LGBTQ community. In the circular, there is only mention of university’s departments, institutes, centres, regional centres, and a rural centre in Kauni.

Panjab Feminist Union of Students (PFUS), a student-run feminist organistion working in PU welcomed the move by the university authorities to offer menstrual leaves in the campus but at the same time also shared their concern in relation to the policy framework.

They found issues with the language of the policy in terms of including the LGBTQ community Harpunneet Kaur, President of PFUS, said, ‘The policy stigmatises and erases transgender students even though there have been consistent efforts and advocacy for the rights of LGBTQ students on the campus.’

‘It still lacks the right to rest on periods in the true sense as it still doesn’t provide more than four leaves a semester which wouldn’t be much helpful if a student has dysmenorrhea or any hormone related health issues which makes the menstrual cycle painful every month,’ Kaur added.

Furthermore, Kaur believed that there is a need for regular awareness on the menstrual, reproductive and sexual health of students and accessibility of menstrual products in the University which is not there yet.

To prevent misuse, only one leave per month allowed: DUI

Rumina Sethi, PU’s DUI, said, ‘To prevent any misuse of the leaves, we have decided to grant only one leave per calendar month of teaching.’

‘The move will help to sensitise the people about women’s health’, she added.