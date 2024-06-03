Pride Solidarity Month: Mood Of The Month, June 2024 

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

June is venerated as Pride Solidarity Month across the globe. The month commemorates and symbolises the sacrifices, journeys, hardships, struggles and achievements that the LGBTQI+ community have gone through. Pride Solidarity Month is also a way to celebrate and honour the history, advocacy and affirmative action of the queer rights movements globally.

Herteonormative institutions be it society, political systems, religions etc do not allow any space and shun the autonomy of individuals outside of the gender binary. Queer individuals and their experiences are often suppressed and subjugated and the mic is always taken away from them by cishet genders. They are given no to less space in politics, decision-making, policy-making, economic and financial discourses and others. They face difficulties and struggles in families, educational institutions, corporates and work settings. And mostly their struggles and problems are exacerbated by the hetronormative mindsets of society and institutions.

There is a chink of a difference that queer community might see in the societal actions and behaviours toward them, however, the situation on the ground remains grim. The queer community faces gender-based violence and ostracisation both in online and offline spaces.

The decriminalisation of Section 377 of the IPC did open a new door to an equitable society, a society in which the rights of both the majority and the minorities are protected; however, public awareness and sensitisation need to be discussed, and there is still a long way to go.

Since June is Pride Solidarity Month, we at FII have decided to devote the entire month to solidarity and allyship with the LGBTQ+ community. We intend to spark a conversation on LGBTQ affirmation, challenge gender boundaries, and call out queer erasure.

To foster a free and fair discourse on gender diversity that tackles heteronormative hegemonic narratives, FII seeks submissions on Pride Solidarity Month in June 2024. We aim to contribute to the conversation by fostering a nonpartisan, plural discourse regarding the LGBTQI+ community.

Here are some of the themes that you may find helpful in putting together your thoughts:

Documentation of queer and LGBTQI movements

Personal journeys and accounts of persons from gender minority

Society and LGBTQI+ Community

Trans Persons, society and stereotypes

Law, Rights and LGBTQI+

Representation of queer individuals in social, institutional and political spaces

Caste and queerness

Mental health and gender minorities

Pride walks – experiences, photo essays, personal narratives

Queerwashing and performative queer baiting

Religion and queerness

This list is not exhaustive and you may feel free to write on topics within the theme that we may have missed out here. Please refer to our submission guidelines before you send us your entries. You may email your submissions to shahinda@feminisminindia.com

Note: We accept submissions only from writers from the LGBTQI community.

We look forward to your drafts and hope you enjoy writing them!