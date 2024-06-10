A Timeline Of Events: The Arrest And Legal Battles Of Prajwal Revanna

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

Prajwal Revanna, former Lok Sabha member from Karnataka’s Hassan Constituency, was arrested on May 31, upon his arrival at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. Revanna, who had left for Germany in late April, returned to face serious allegations of sexual assault and criminal intimidation. He lost to Shreyas M Patel of the Congress in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Revanna, 33, is the grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) H D Deve Gowda. In the 2019 Karnataka Lok Sabha elections, he was the only JD(S) candidate who won.

Timeline of Events

The case started in April 2024 when a video of Prajwal Revanna reportedly sexually assaulting different women was released to the public. After the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections and contesting in the Hassan seat, Prajwal Revanna left for Germany on April 26, 2024. Many saw this dismissal as the player trying to dodge the law since he was facing allegations of a similar nature.

Source: TNM

On April 28, 2024, a former domestic helper filed an FIR with the charges of sexual harassment where Revanna would touch her inappropriately. This was a complaint made at Holenarasipura Town Police Station in which his father H. D. Revanna was also included in the complaint.

Two more women came forward with similar charges in May 2024, summoning more FIRs against Revanna. The legal issues reached an all-time high for Revanna after a special court in India rejected his anticipatory bail petition, and the Karnataka police declared him a “proclaimed offender” since he was a fugitive who fled to the USA.

Revanna left for Nigeria in November 2022 for training and, on May 31, 2024, came back to India in the early morning at the Bengaluru airport; soon after, he was arrested by the SIT. He was then taken to the Crime Investigation Department or CID for questioning from senior personnel.

Charges and Legal proceedings

Prajwal Revanna is facing numerous allegations of sexual assault based on charges made by women who came forward. The charges include serious allegations supported by video footage purportedly distributed. Following his arrest, Revanna was placed into the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further questioning. The SIT is tasked with obtaining additional information and conducting a comprehensive investigation into the claims.

Source: The Hindu

Following the claims, Revanna was suspended by the Janata Dal (Secular) party. Prominent family members, including his grandfather and JD(S) president H.D. Deve Gowda, have publicly urged him to face the judicial proceedings.

Prajwal Revanna remains in detention while the SIT conducts its inquiry. The judicial proceedings are still ongoing, with the SIT gathering and evaluating evidence to establish its case against him.

These incidents represent a huge legal and political problem for Prajwal Revanna and his family, with the potential for far-reaching ramifications depending on the outcome of the investigations and trials.​

Implications on Karnataka Politics

This case presents the worst legal and political trouble for Prajwal Revanna and his influential family. Based on whether the investigation and the trial result in prosecution, the ramifications could have significant political change across Karnataka or the axing of the JD(S) party as a political force.

Source: ANI

These questions and the results of the examination may cause significant changes to the political climate of Karnataka. An arrest guarantee would probably generate an enormous societal reaction, and pressure on the increase in penalties for political entities involved in illicit activities. This could also help the Congress and BJP build their position in the state by combating the JD(S) party, which now appears to be vulnerable.

In addition, this might lead to significant elaboration of the handling of complaints against political individuals, with greater attention to them and faster legal processing due to public expectations. The episode, in general, draws attention to how power relations and politics in particular need to be more transparent and responsible in the context of Indian politics in particular.