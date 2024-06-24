Transgender Student’s Expulsion Raises Questions Of Privacy And Rights

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

A transgender student at Guwahati’s South Point School was expelled after the principal objected to the student’s social media activity. The class XI student, a minor, had posted photos of herself in a bathing suit on her private Instagram account.

Principal K Chanda of South Point School, who monitored the student’s social media, not only breached her privacy but also called her late at night on June 10, demanding to speak with her guardians.

Principal K Chanda of South Point School, who monitored the student’s social media, not only breached her privacy but also called her late at night on June 10, demanding to speak with her guardians.

Indrani Chakraborty, the student’s mother, reported that the principal described the photos as ‘shameful and disgusting.’

Source: FII

Chakraborty added, ‘My daughter had a panic attack during the call, which was on speaker. She was standing right there, devastated by such demeaning words. Those two words triggered her.’

Chakraborty had informed the school about her daughter’s gender identity nearly two years ago, when she was entering 9th grade. The minor, who came out to her guardians during the pandemic, has been facing ongoing bullying and harassment from both classmates and some teachers despite the school claiming to make necessary accommodations.

» Also read: Mainstream Feminist Spaces And Their Exclusion Of The Trans Community

‘We pushed for sensitisation, and although the school allowed it, the program included only a few teachers,’ Chakraborty said. She also told FII that due to the constant bullying and its impact on her mental health, her daughter had to take frequent breaks from school, which the school was informed about. ‘Despite this, she managed to complete her 10th grade and got promoted to 11th.’

‘It’s only been three classes into the new school year, and the harassment from the administration has already started again,’ she added.

My daughter is tall, and the principal used to say her skirt was too high. He would make comments like, ‘Your legs are visible; it’s making us uncomfortable.’ Indrani Chakraborty, mother of the student.

Recalling various instances of moral policing, Indrani pointed out multiple episodes her daughter had to endure. ‘My daughter is tall, and the principal used to say her skirt was too high. He would make comments like, ‘Your legs are visible; it’s making us uncomfortable.’ When this started, she stopped going to school again.’

Her counselors even suggested alternative schooling or homeschooling due to the detrimental environment’s impact on her mental health. While they were considering these options, the incident on June 10 occurred.

On June 11, when the parents confronted the school, Principal Chanda stated that their child could continue her education only if she deleted her social media account, left her community and ongoing counseling sessions, and followed the school counselor. Additionally, he demanded that she come to school covering her whole body, Chakraborty alleged.

‘We denied these conditions and demanded a transfer certificate,’ said Chakraborty. ‘I can’t risk her life by sending her into such a toxic environment where students are stalked, policed, shamed, and suppressed. With whose permission did they invade my daughter’s privacy? Wearing a bathing suit at the pool is not illegal and it did not happen on school premises.’

Source: Feminist Current

The parents also questioned how the principal obtained their daughter’s personal phone number and why the call was made after office hours. ‘How is that appropriate?’ they asked.

What does the school have to say?

Principal Chanda told The Assam Tribune that the school authorities had ‘instructed students not to post semi-nude photos’ on social media after receiving complaints from some parents.

‘We don’t have any problem with her gender identity,’ Chanda said. ‘We provided psychological support through our counselor and also sensitised our students and teachers. Everything was normal when she was in classes 9 and 10.’

Chanda continued, ‘But after entering class 11, she got a facial piercing and a tattoo. Subsequently, she started uploading semi-nude photos on social media.’

The principal mentioned that the school had contacted the student’s parents, who defended her right to self-expression. ‘So, we strictly informed them that she must stop such activities, or she would have to withdraw from the school,’ he said.

Source: ACLU

In response to these claims, Chakraborty questioned the principal’s approach, saying, ‘If other parents were complaining about the post, is this the appropriate way for a principal to address the issue and express his opinion?’

Denial of education to a student?

Chakraborty claimed that the school not only violated their daughter’s right to privacy but also her right to education. ‘By law, they cannot deny a student the right to study. In elementary school, expulsion is not permitted, so after promoting her to 11th grade, they started all this drama.’

Census data also reveals that the transgender community has a significantly lower literacy rate; only 46% of transgender individuals are literate compared to 74% in the general population. Every transgender child, regardless of social class, has a story similar to this one. Due to the stigma and societal taboos they face, transgender children receive fewer educational and employment opportunities. Transgender children are not easily accepted in mainstream schools. Even when some manage to gain admission, bullying and harassment from other students cause them severe emotional trauma, often forcing them to drop out of school.

According to Chakraborty, their child had previously endured immense bullying and harassment at school, yet the authorities never took strict action. ‘We reported it to the school, but those students were never expelled for bullying.’

Currently, the parents are demanding a public apology. ‘The school has done enough damage. This trauma will be with her for her entire life,’ said Chakraborty.

Currently, the parents are demanding a public apology. ‘The school has done enough damage. This trauma will be with her for her entire life,’ said Chakraborty.

Source: FII

Chakraborty has lodged complaints with the Transgender Welfare Board and the Child Rights Protection Committee.

Associate Vice-Chairperson of the State Transgender Welfare Board, Rituparna, informed The Wire that, ‘A letter has been issued to the school from the State Transgender Welfare Board asking for an explanation regarding this incident. We are strictly taking note of this and insist that such incidents must stop in educational institutions. We want accountability from the school authorities, and they must adhere to the existing law.’

Chakraborty added, ‘This is not just a fight for my child but for the entire trans community, who are systematically denied education and other rights.’