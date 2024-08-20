Feminist Joy: FII Announces A New Editorial Column 

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The importance of joy is an indispensable and indestructible concept intertwined with being a feminist. Finding meaningful resistance in joy, rest and pleasure is an affirmative and conscious effort that feminists battling hierarchical and oppressive systems need to imbibe. Feminism is not only about dismantling oppressive and authoritative structures and systems, it is also about finding joy and pleasure as a form of resistance against the capitalistic and hegemonic systems that offer no solace to anyone who gives in.

Joy as a concept in feminism arises from the basic principles of feminism such as love and empathy towards the oppressed and marginalised, nurturing and creating safe spaces for all, and enabling the space for social justice and equality. Most of the time marginalised and minorities more oppressed than others are forgotten in the neoliberal rat race, feminism looks out for such communities and promotes love, empathy and joy as a form of collective resistance and change.

Hence feminists who battle everyday, oppressive systems like inequality, gender discrimination, violence, injustice, etc need a different kind of resistance. Resistance in the form of joy and pleasure, the small victories at the end of a long day, and the true essence of liberation through creativity, love, justice and connection.

FII, as an intersectional feminist organisation, is asking you to take a break and rest, to find those small victories and joys that keep you going despite barriers and manacles. We are looking for entries for our new editorial column—Feminist Joy, where we celebrate our victories big or small, joys and acts of love, for ourselves and as a collective resistance.

Here are some of the themes that you may find helpful in putting together your thoughts:

Small acts of kindness and resistance in everyday life

Joy, connection and empathy among oneself and others

Pleasure as a form of resistance

Creativity, art and expression

Rest as resistance

Leisure and laughter as a form of resistance

Everyday feminist victories

This list is not exhaustive and you may feel free to write on topics within the theme that we may have missed out here. Please refer to our submission guidelines before you send us your entries. You may email your submissions to shahinda@feminisminindia.com

Note: The word limit for editorial submissions is 500 to 1000 words. We’re also accepting shorter submissions of about 100 words in the form of social media posts. Please submit your entry via this form if you want to submit a short social media entry.