Kashmiri Entrepreneur Zamrooda Akhter Empowers Women Through Handicrafts And Sewing

Srinagar, J&K: Being a school dropout, and a senior woman entrepreneur from the far-off village of Kund Kulgam district, a woman has been in the trade of handicrafts and stitch work for more than three decades. Zamrooda Akhter, a lady in her 50s, learned the art of making and designing crenelated curtains, bed sheets, and other related items as a teenager. Since then, she has managed to train and transmit her art to many women, thus empowering them.

Currently, there are around 400 plus centres operating under her supervision in dozens of villages in the twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam, in which 4000 plus literate as well as those who can’t read and write, married as well as unmarried women are either under training or working.

Zamrooda, the lady herself, speaking to Feminism in India, said she learned the craft in her teens, and she continues to spread this artwork by opening training centers in different places, including the twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam.

Zamrooda Ji, at one of her centre while poising for a picture. Photo Credits: Sajad Ahmad

‘I learned this art in the late eighties and, after 1991, I devoted my life to it. Initially, I opened a training centre in the diagram area of Anantnag district, which was followed by another one in the Mir Bazar area of Kulgam district and the other in Devsar in the same district. There was no turning back, and right now we manage many such training and manufacturing centers in Kulgam and Anantnag, mainly in rural areas,’ says Zamrooda.

Likewise, a woman from Kulgam, while on condition of anonymity, told FII that like Zamrooda Ji’s centre, many other women have set up such centers, primarily in rural areas out of their own volition, without the support of the authorities or the craft department concerned, as the artisans working at these centers rue that the claims by the handicraft department of the J&K government about the promotion of artisans are false, and the government has done nothing to support them or to promote their work. They said that they have been purchasing the raw materials and selling their products on their own.

When asked why Zamrooda preferred rural areas, mostly for establishing such centers, she told FII that, in urban areas like towns, there are many opportunities for female folk, and people aren’t much conservative, unlike in villages, so the women go out freely and mingle with males in workplaces easily there.

‘Providing such avenues of income and employment in their immediate vicinity for women in villages and far-off areas lets them stay within their locality, and their families do not object either since there are only women working and training in such centers,’ said Zamrooda, adding that their sole purpose for training is to acquire a skill which makes women financially independent and makes their leisure time productive.

Women in Zamrooda’s center describe their success tale

A 22-year-old female artisan says they have been buying raw materials on their own and preparing handmade products which they sell on their own in the open market, and the government’s role has been nothing in that.

Girls working at Zamrooda Ji’s centre at Kulgam. Photo Credits: Sajad Ahmad

‘We purchased raw materials such as fabrics, yarns, and tools out of our own pockets. The curtains, pillows, and bedspreads we make are then sold to merchants who earn handsomely on our products while we reap a major benefit. Whether it is buying or selling the final product, the government is not supporting it. It’s the dedication and hard work of Zamrooda Madam, which is keeping thousands of women going in such centers,‘ says a woman on condition of anonymity, who is an undergraduate student, working as an artisan in Zamrooda’s center.

She added that the government organises events to promote the ‘craftspeople places‘ like Srinagar and elsewhere, but women in rural areas take little advantage of these activities. ‘If the Handicrafts department is serious about the promotion of local arts and crafts, then why don’t they establish societies for females like us who are putting their everything for sustenance in this field,‘ she questioned.

‘In many events and exhibitions, we have seen employees of the Handicrafts department, displaying borrowed products, giving an impression that it’s their product. Never have they called us or provided opportunities to showcase our work and products. In each center, there are about 100-200 women working in Anantnag and Kulgam alone, but the relevant department has never thought of supporting or promoting them in any way,’ she added. ‘I have been supporting my education by earning from this stitch work since I was in school in my early teens, and the credit of which goes to Zamrooda Ji,‘ she added while praising the work done by Zamrooda Ji in the field of women entrepreneurship. Likewise, hundreds of women working at these centers have become an important support to their male partners.

Women working in handcraft centres become a helping hand for their family

Fahmeeda, a woman working in Zamrooda’s center, says her husband is a daily wager and works as a laborer outside the locality. Sometimes they are not able to find work, which has an economic impact on their families.

Here, around 150 women and young girls adept at intricate Kashmiri handicraft work find not just artistic expression, but also a path to financial independence.

‘It was on the insistence of Zamrooda Ji that I joined a local stitching center some five years ago; since then, I have been single-handedly able to support the education of my two kids, which has come as a relief to our family,’ said Fahmeeda.

Zamrooda Ji on the left corner and along with two more girls while working at her centre in Kulgam. Photo Credits: Sajad Ahmad

She added that each of the skilled workers working in the centers under the supervision of Zamrooda Ji earns about rupees 4000-5000 per month on average, and if they are provided separate societies by the handicraft department, they believe they can triple.

Tales of Kapran, Anantnag and 150 stories of women earning conveniently

In Kapran village, nestled about 50 kilometers from Anantnag’s heart, a vibrant center hums with creativity. Here, around 150 women and young girls adept at intricate Kashmiri handicraft work find not just artistic expression, but also a path to financial independence. Their creations, renowned for their beauty and craftsmanship, have the potential to reach a wider market. However, bureaucratic hurdles cast a shadow on their progress.

‘Government schemes promise joint societies for every ten artisans,‘ says Zamrooda, a seasoned craftswoman, but mountains of paperwork prevent these deserving women from reaping the benefits. She added that delays in forming these societies can hinder access to crucial resources and financial aid.

‘Can local organisations or community leaders help navigate the administrative maze? Perhaps streamlining the process within the handicrafts department could offer a solution. After all, empowering these women isn’t just about preserving tradition; it’s about strengthening families and communities. The gleam of pride in their eyes as they showcase their earnings speaks volumes about the positive impact this initiative has had on their lives,’ said a woman.

‘Zamrooda Ji’s dedication to empowering women through handicrafts has been a source of inspiration for me. Her story proves that with determination, even the most unlikely paths can lead to success. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, I look up to Zamrooda Ji as a role model. Her resilience and commitment to uplifting other women have paved the way for countless others, including myself, to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams,’ said a young entrepreneur who admires Zamrooda’s work.

Girls working at Zamrooda Ji’s centre at Kulgam. Photo Credits: Sajad Ahmad

She added that, Zamrooda’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of entrepreneurship, as her efforts not only provide economic opportunities for women but also contribute to the cultural heritage of Kashmir. ‘The impact of Zamrooda Ji’s work extends far beyond the economic realm. By empowering women through skill development, she is fostering a sense of agency and self-reliance among marginalised communities, and her work is truly revolutionary,’ said a woman, Rutba.