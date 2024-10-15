Understanding The ‘Fan’ Figure In The Light Of The Hema Committee Report

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

After the partial publication of the Hema committee report in Malayalam cinema, a number of essential questions have arisen regarding the working principles and ethics of the film industry as a whole in a panoramic view. A part of this is the fan culture and social responsibility of both stars and fans, both to each other and to the society at large. Fan culture in Malayalam film industry is a topic that has not been much studied or explored. According to Ann Mary George in her paper, The Diegetic Fan, ‘. . .the Malayalam film industry claims to be an exception to the distinctive relation of cinema with politics in South India, in which cinema and the regional language attain crucial importance.‘

The Malayali fans is a different class from the rest of the South Indian states since they have never been able to accept actor-turned-politicians merely on the basis that they are stars from cinema. They tend to judge them on their acts and contribution to society, clearly separating them from their God-like and flawless appearance in the theatre screens. For instance, Malayalam actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi could not do much to win his Lok Sabha election at Thrissur in 2019, thus he failed despite his popularity as an actor and acceptance as a humanitarian. But his political work and perseverance won him in 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the same constituency of Thrissur.

Source: The Indian Express

A fan is one ‘who identifies with a screen persona beyond the requirements of narrative intelligibility‘ according to Madhava Prasad’s work Fan Bhakti and Subaltern Sovereignty. Therefore, the fan is reduced to the systematics outside the intelligibility of the film but, is the one created out of the spiraling charm of the silver screen; adhering to the imagined personality of the star whose individuality is most probably not the one as gathered from the cinematic character. Therefore, the very basis of fan creation may not always be founded in close reality but on false persona produced as an after-math creation of cinema, a whole in whole pendulum of imagination.

Regressive fan behavior

Even when the conditions are such, the growth and unifying of fans under the banner of an actor’s name is an inevitable event. But it is never their grouping that is eventful but their behavior. Many fan association in Kerala have a solid foundation and work efficiently for the promotion of the particular star’s film as well in social welfare activities like blood donation, distribution of essential medical and other aids, also financial help in some rare occasions. But these activities are undertaken by the fans association of only big stars who fund them religiously apart from the minor public donations.

This fan base is mostly men’s associations operating for male superstars, hence being very phallo-centric in nature, enjoying all the power and privilege due to patriarchy. Though women are also part of these, their presence is negligibly small. This also points to the question why there no fans association for female actors in Malayalam except for Manju Warrier.

The answer dates back to the first female superstar of Malayalam, Miss. Kumari who enjoyed equal pay as her male co-actors which is still a dream for the most leading female actors across India. Since she was an actor from the 50s, evidently she had no fans association but her films were known by her name and had a huge fan base among the men viewers. According to Reshmi Radhakrishnan, her popularity was due to her womanly and subdued characters on screen catering to the male imagination of women or wives in the old society.

Outspoken female actors who raise their voice for equality and justice are seen not worthy of any celebration. This also answers the question as to why women actors like Parvathy Thiruvoth, etc. other than Manju Warrier do not have fan association. Moreover, the active period of female actors is considered small and limited by the fans.

Yet when the scenario is thus, they are not completely free of a set of regressive behaviors. The history of various incidents that happened in Kerala lead to this conclusion. Cyber attacks in the form of abusive comments and trolls are the main form of their attack. For instance, the Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvoth was continuously bullied and even held as an enemy by Mammootty fans when she discussed about this male actor’s misogyny scene from Kasaba (2016) at the International Film Festival in 2017.

Source: FII

In addition to this, there have always been rumors regarding the efforts of super star fans to attack the films of upcoming stars. Nevertheless, it is also true that this is not a particular incident in Kerala alone but, other states in India as well.

Social responsibility of stars

The fans celebrating the film release of their stars is a special occasion to observe. They organise drum parades, fire cracker celebration, milk bath for their stars just like a deity and so on. Even so, how far does this die-hard fan sentiments go and perceive the realities surrounding their stars?

When the Hema committee report was partially released with the unrevealed names of the accused and the alleged victims, the report did not really serve any particular purpose. It just exposed the happenings in the Malayalam film industry just like any other such film industry. The report even at the present time is just at another dead end, where many pages were redacted and some pages were not even revealed to the public. In such a scenario, some victims came forward recounting their incidence of sexual abuse and filed complaint against the abusers from Malayalam film industry.

As per the fact, most of the male representatives of the executive wing of A.M.M.A, the organisation of actors in Malayalam film industry, were also alleged of such accusations. They had to step down, but even with this the A.M.M.A never came forward to face the media to explain the happenings or to support the Hema committee report.

From the history of its operation and nature, it is a patriarchal structure and their refusal to welcome the report is understandable. But the silence of the responsible stars who are observed as larger than life figures is unacceptable.

From the history of its operation and nature, it is a patriarchal structure and their refusal to welcome the report is understandable. But the silence of the responsible stars who are observed as larger than life figures is unacceptable.

Founding members of the WCC. Source: Huffpost

The superstar Mohan Lal who was the president of A.M.M.A association and the other super star Mammootty are observed and followed by the vast majority of Malayali population. With their entry into Malayalam cinema in the 1980s and formation of fans association in the later half of 80s, they have emerged as being synonymous with Malayalam cinema.

Hence, when a major event hits the Malayalam film industry, some support, reaction or at least their understanding of the event is expected not just by the millions of fans, but by the Malayali society as well. Both of them remained silent as well as failed to appear in any public events for some time. Within days the A.M.M.A executive committee released a press release dissolving the committee even when most members did not agree with it.

After some days, when Mohan Lal had to face the media, due to another event, he appeared irritated to answer them. He advised people not to destroy the industry and that he does not know of any power group operating in the industry. This is the same superstar who commented that ‘#MeToo is a fad‘ back in 2019. Meanwhile, Mammootty wrote a Facebook post stating that the Malayalam film industry must survive.

The huge backlash both super stars, Mohan Lal and Mammootty had to face surrounding the event show the expectation of the masses from their stars as socially responsible personalities occupying a high pedestal in society. Beyond this, the stars’ commitment to their respective fans was also discussed. If they cannot offer anything when the marginalised section, women and children are exploited, what else will they have to offer to the youngsters following them. These super stars are occupying goodwill ambassador status and Mohan Lal was bestowed the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel.

But the reality is that not just them, the superstars from the neighbouring film industries too are silent regarding the Hema committee report and superstar Rajinikanth said that he is ignorant about the report; when Radhika Sarathkumar from his industry boldly commented and shared her personal experiences. All these point to the single fact that if women want equality and justice, they must unite and fight for themselves and the fictional heroes or the self-made super stars are not going to cleanse the industry.

As a final toll to this second surge of #MeToo, actor Nivin Pauly was accused of rape and later a director and others came with evidence, days after he was accused. It is alleged that this accusation was a planned move to put off the second surge on the basis that many of these sexual allegations are false. Some of these irrational fans therefore, attack and victim-blame without even understanding the news as a whole.

source: FII

Therefore, it is essential for the fans to choose their heroes based on acts and not under the charm of the fictional characters enacted on the screens as the psychological power of superstars is found to heavily influence fan psyche.