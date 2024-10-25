Bringing The Cue: Numbers As My Feminist Joy

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Numbers are one of the most stereotyped things in terms of how they work and the realities they show to the world. They are often seen as cold, hard data which are impersonal and disconnected from ground realities. However, the truth is that numbers are one of the principal tools for empowerment and they advocate for social change. The power numbers hold is immense and it is the key towards empowering the future of tomorrow.

I am Ambika Sharma and this is my Feminist Joy story.

Growing up, I often heard people say, “Girls can’t do mathematics.” This remark was not only regressive in nature but also it was something that enraged me and sparked the fire within me to challenge and change the obsolete beliefs.

Having the ability to use mathematics as a way to support my ideas helped me bring out the unheard voices and empowered me on a personal and professional level.

I started shattering these beliefs by mastering basic math concepts such as fractions, and percentages and complex ones like maths-analytic models which gave me the power to navigate the personal and professional achievements. Each number problem I solved, and each mathematical model I created, shattered the ‘girl can’t do math,’ misconception and allowed me to challenge predefined boundaries and see the world beyond the realms of societal notions.

Beyond breaking the myths, numbers equipped me with tools which analysed information, questioned things and backed my arguments with clear and crisp evidence. Having the ability to use mathematics as a way to support my ideas helped me bring out the unheard voices and empowered me on a personal and professional level.

Numbers are the most unbiased things as they set equal norms and obstacles for everyone. They have the power to tell stories which words alone cannot and those which are either overlooked or ignored by the public. They provide clear-cut, irrefutable evidence of persisting inequalities and highlight disparities that have tried to hinder the development of society. They give us the courage to face truth and curate conversations that go beyond mere opinions, devise policy solutions which not only measure global progress over time but also drive societal change.

Numbers became my voice as they helped me confront the reality of today’s world. For example, I used mathematical and statistical analysis in a research project which talked about the importance of youth representation in political and economic arenas. The data showed that as much as experienced leaders can excel, fresh faces can do wonders in social sciences and bring the real social change the world needs today. The numbers shed light on patterns of successfully advanced countries led by young, bright leaders, something which could no longer be ignored by mass media. The realisation of numbers has not only aided me in finding the true purpose of my life but also inspired me to encourage other people to embrace the power of numbers.

Furthermore, numbers have enlightened me to view complexities as a tool to know the truth and change the global landscape for the better. In a world where real issues are categorised into black and white, the numbers reveal the grey shades which show that progression isn’t linear and that comprehending the full picture requires deep analysis of the data and numbers. The ‘dive deeper,’ approach has shaped my way of engaging with feminism and social issues and encouraged me to go beyond the surface, question everything, challenge assumptions and decode the truth using data, numbers, mathematics and statistics.

Lastly, numbers have taught me to advocate for gender equality and feminist policies. They have allowed me to engage in conversations about the potential change that feminist policies can bring to the globe through facts and statistics. When I present data on gender and socio-economic issues like the underrepresentation of women in economics and highlight global disparities through my writing, I am not just putting my ideas, I am presenting evidence and realities that demand real attention and real-life action.

In conclusion, numbers are far more than just tools of calculation: they are the beacon of change. They empower and enlighten those who use the power of numbers to strive to make the world a better place. As we continue to advocate for feminist reforms, let’s not underestimate the power numbers hold to drive progress and prosperity. For me, numbers are a source of my feminist joy because they can bring the truth, transform the global tapestry and represent the possibility of a world where everyone regardless of gender and social barriers can equally and justly succeed in the global society.