Navigating Through Traditional Gender Roles While Being A Feminist

» Editors Note: Being Feminist is a fortnightly column that features personal narratives documenting the emotions, vulnerabilities and innermost contradictions every feminist encounters while trying to push through various degrees of patriarchy in private, professional and public spaces. is a fortnightly column that features personal narratives documenting the emotions, vulnerabilities and innermost contradictions every feminist encounters while trying to push through various degrees of patriarchy in private, professional and public spaces.

In a male-dominated community, where it is expected of husbands and men folk to go out to look for jobs while women stay at home doing household work, it becomes crucial to do the opposite. I as a feminist do not accept these roles assigned to women by society and need to fight them. Feminism is much more than getting rights for women, it is about getting rights for liberation no matter the gender.

Recognising gender roles

In our patriarchal culture, women are supposed to perform only domestic work and chores. This stereotype imprisons women in their homes threatening to unleash violence against them should they rebel. Most males to this date still believe they are the providers and protectors and have to work while women take care of the home. But, my father has been an exception to this argument. Over the years he has fought for the understanding that it is not the preserve of the woman of the house to do all the cleaning and cooking etc. He strongly holds the opinion that it does not matter whether you are a man or a woman you have the same roles to play as far as the family is concerned.

This perspective is important in reshaping a new credible perception of gender roles. For two individuals to be equal in a relationship, he or she should contribute to the working of the house and other responsibilities as well. My father says, “Family is created by both.” This claim means that responsibilities should be split in the middle. It not only enhances the togetherness of the families but also provides inspiring premonition for the generation to come.

Moreover, our cultural stories must change to support this equality. The saying that “Maa ke kadmo tale jannat hai” points out the fact that; many cultures consider women sacred.

This movement requires the abolishment of the so-called superiority of one gender over the others. Men and women have the same roles for contributing to society, for both for raising children and for work, in equal ways. The mentality that all housework must only be done by women is ridiculous; both genders should be inclined to do it.

Challenging societal norms and gender roles

Thus, although such views may seem very progressive at home, society tends to offer quite opposite attitudes. To date, many people think that it is not important to invest in girls’ education with dowers given preference to marriage dowries. Having this feeling diminishes women’s worth and contributes to the perpetuation of the vicious cycle. For instance, I still remember a distant relative asking how a man could waste money on seeing his daughter through school especially medical school when he could have saved that same money for her marriage expenses. They lower women’s expectations and perpetrate unconstructive thinking about women.

My father has been able to discourage such views by openly supporting education for his daughter, and any girl child. He says that to him getting a degree is not just about knowledge but it is a way of becoming free and being treated with respect. Education of women enables them to be useful citizens and ensures that have a better chance to be out of covenanted positions within society.

The importance of diverse careers

Another stereotype that many people believe is women should not work, they should teach or do anything else that is not challenging. Some people say that teaching is suitable for women since it can easily fit with family commitments. Still, this vision appropriates and limits women and poses a problem to their ability to do things.

My mother has always said that any woman can engage in any profession she desires. She also states that if women do not go look for other sectors in the society, then they do not get any power or authority in the society. The historic significance of a female prime minister and astronauts like Kalpana Chawla and Indira Gandhi has set high standards for women to prove themselves against all odds.

In my own practice, I wanted to have a cause-related career and I opted to fight for the rights of women and champion equal rights for women. I believe the recommendation would be a positive decision because women are also capable of doing the same work as men. It is fundamental to fight for equality and change the stereotypical patterns regarding the jobs women have to do.

Education is central to the achievement of the goals of emancipating women and eradicating gender discrimination. It prepares women with know-how on how to fight stereotypes and even fight for their rights.

Further, educated women also contribute positively to the community as they are well equipped to change the wrong generational unnoticed traits. They set examples for generations to come; young ladies don’t have to be confined to what culture imposes upon them.

Being feminist

Being a feminist is all about fighting for everyone’s rights. It means dealing with the realities which make people uncomfortable and even angry, such as privilege or the prevailing culture of a specific society. This means that it forces us to debate gender equity with our friends, relatives, and other people we know.

While working towards a society where everyone is treated fairly we need to fight against stereotypes and inspire men as well as women to do everything – at home and work. It is essential to promote conditions in which every person accepts and tolerates everyone since it will lead to social justice.

Therefore, feminism is not only about women’s liberation but liberation in general, freeing us from prejudice at its best. It allows us to understand that nobody is lower or higher than the other taking into account the gender issue. When women are educated, when others will cease discriminating against them, and when women themselves will follow different careers, then a better future is created for all genders. Through these efforts, we can redefine what it means to be a feminist in today’s world: a dynamic process of creating, initiating, and maintaining equal opportunities that do not allow discrimination.