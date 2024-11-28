The Impact Of Air Pollution On Women’s Reproductive Health: A Gendered Study Of Severe AQI 

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

With the Air Quality Index of Delhi-NCR oscillating between hazardous and very poor, the masked faces return to public spaces inhaling particulate matter. Delhi authorities have imposed GAP 4, restricting the construction and movement of diesel-based cars among other other measures. On 18 November the air pollution in Delhi was 494. This is 26 times the limits prescribed by the World Health Organisation. While all sections of society continue to face the hazards of air pollution, especially through the direct consequence of climate change, some socially vulnerable sections continue to be worst hit by it.

Mary Robinson the former UN Commissioner for Human Rights said, “People who are marginalised or poor, women and indigenous communities are being disproportionately affected by climate impacts.” Women experience this inequality because of unequal power dynamics, gender norms and unequal access to resources. Clearly, climate change is not gender-neutral and neither are its constituents.

Biological mechanisms, impact on fertility and pregnancy outcomes

Generally, air pollution negatively impacts the respiratory, cognitive, developmental and cardiovascular health of people amongst other pivotal bodily mechanisms. However, it also has a hidden cost on the reproductive health of people, especially women. Prolonged exposure to pollutants can result in hormonal disruptions which can even impact the fertility of women. An episomological study reveals that both humans and animals are impacted by air pollutants like NO2, PM2.5, PM10, and SO3 which result in defects during “gametogenesis leading to a drop in reproductive capacities in exposed populations.”

A study, “Exposure to air pollution and ovarian reserve parameters,” found that exposure to air pollutants can even result in decreasing ovarian reserves. Particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon monoxide induce what is called “oxidative stress” which affects the female reproductive components of the qualities of the egg and even the overall reproductive functioning.

There is a correlation relation with stress-induced menopause and infertility with increased exposure to pollutants.

Even chronic health conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome, commonly called PCOS, can have an interrelation with air pollution. Additionally, it can even result in intrauterine inflammation in pregnant women damaging the placenta. Such a case can temper with the growth of the fetus.

Impact of air pollution on vulnerable populations

Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy can result in adverse complications including miscarriage, preeclampsia, high blood pressure etc. It also affects the mental health of the mother which might even result in depression. Studies have even suggested that improving air quality in South Asian countries can potentially prevent 7 per cent of pregnancy losses in South Asia.

A recent report by “Rising Above the Heat” highlights the unequal impact of extreme heat on women in Asia and the Pacific. Heat stress leads to lower productivity. This leads to longer working hours for both paid and unpaid labour. ILO reports that women in the unincorporated sector are the most vulnerable to climate change and air pollution. This adds to the energy poverty of these women and unequal access to energy resources. Restrictive norms may regulate her mobility and enforce clothing that is not heat friendly. In the long run it can lead to crop failure, lack of access to water provision, conflicts and even displacement. In addition to this, in comparison to the world air quality is worst in South Asia, especially across the Indo-Gangetic plain. This is also the region where caste and gender create severe margins in society resulting in asymmetrical parameters with the impact of air pollution and climate change.

Prevention and mitigation

Some short-term measures like limited exposure to outdoor spaces during poor air quality can be helpful. Usage of masks and air purifiers should also be recommended. In case of severe cough, a Primary Health Centre of PHC can be contacted. In rural settings, these measures extend to the use of biomass fuels and LPG stoves instead of chimneys or chula. The advocation of public health strategies that educate women, especially pregnant women can also be a suggestive strategy.

Gender equality is proven to boost sustainability. An increase in women’s participation in the economy has proven to decrease carbon emissions. Zimbabwe is establishing a renewable energy fund that will create specific entrepreneurship opportunities for women.

In Cabo Verde, the Institute for Gender Equality and Equity, a supporting agency across numerous sectors, leads on defining specific needs, targets, and indicators related to gender mainstreaming in climate action across all industries and intervention areas.

Climate friendly urban planning, access to sustainable cooling technology and public provision of essential services can go a long way.

Giving women increased access to resources can reduce vulnerability and create more resilient households and communities. Representation and renovation can go a long way to mitigate climate change and ensure cleaner air.