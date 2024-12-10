7 Bold Instances Of Campus Activism In India In 2024

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Campus Activism is not a new idea in India its roots date back to the times of the British Raj. The first documented protest in Indian campus activism was in 1905, a protest of students at Eden College in Calcutta (now Kolkata) when students burnt down the effigy of Viceroy Lord Curzon to protest against Lord Curzon’s partitioning of Bengal. In today’s India campus activism spans all dimensions of the political, social and economic aspects, parallel with global trends.

The movements often reflect themes like opposition to privatisation, demands for accessible education for girls, campaigns for social and environmental justice, etc.

However, the main drivers of protest movements are a combination of factors, including discontent with governmental and institutional policies, allegations of corruption, increasing social justice awareness and growing youth engagement through digital platforms.

The convergence of digital technology allows for fast mobilisation, extensive information dissemination, and collective action among students, resulting in a substantial shift in campus activism. Student movements have proved their ability to drastically change the political and social scene of the country through their relentless campaign for policy changes and new legislation.

Source: FII

In 2024, student protests swept across India, addressing issues like sexual harassment at JNU and IP College, a trainee doctor’s murder at R.G. Kar Medical College, and suicides at IIT Guwahati. Telangana students fought harassment, Uttarakhand saw unrest over postponed elections, and IIM Bangalore highlighted caste discrimination.

Protest against sexual harassment at JNU

A brave Jawaharlal Nehru Institution (JNU) student went on a hunger strike to demand that the institution examine her sexual harassment charges. She claimed that she was sexually harassed on the night of March 31, 2024 on campus by four individuals, including two former students. Frustrated by the university’s delay in taking action, students supporting the cause organised a protest that not only highlighted flaws in the institution’s internal processes but also brought attention to the inadequate response of the student union.

The student voiced dissatisfaction with the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) for failing to effectively represent her case or take immediate steps, prompting them to take matters into their own hands.

2. Protest against campus harrsemnet at Delhi’s IP College

On 11 April 2024 at Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW), students voiced their discontent at a violent incident during the college’s annual festival, Shruti. On the festival day, some males allegedly crossed the boundary walls of the college and molested female students when the situation turned grave.

Source: FII

Though 11 individuals were taken into custody by the police, no arrests had been made despite the gravity of the incident. Students organised a rally outside the university, some creating a human chain within the campus and halting the principal's car to demand responsibility. The protest got impetus. Students stated that harassment resulted from mismanagement by the college officials.

The protest got impetus. Students stated that harassment resulted from mismanagement by the college officials.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) responded by sending a warning to the college administration as well as the police asking for an explanation for the security breakdown and an action report by April 3.

3. Protest against rape and murder of junior doctor at R. G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata

A trainee doctor was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal, on August 9, 2024. After the recovery of the victim’s dead body inside the University seminar hall, the foundation of the campus was shattered and the incident attracted wide criticism. Following the proper strategy, students and faculty joined hands together and organised a huge protest against the incident demanding justice for the victim and improved security measures on the campus. Later, in response to public disapproval over the incident, the director of R.G. Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh resigned on August 12, 2024, three days after the incident.

Source: FII

4. IIT Guwahati protest due to student suicide

Four students on campus died by suicide within a year on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. There were major demonstrations on September 11, 2024, by students. The incident which sparked the protest was the death of a third-year computer science student on September 9, 2024. This was the second such event within a month.

These incidents sparked widespread student protests, with many denouncing the institute’s stringent standards, particularly the 75% attendance requirement, which they believed contributed to increasing anxiety and mental health problems. Hundreds of students protested, skipping courses and expressing unhappiness with the institute’s stringent requirements. The increasingly violent demonstrations led to the resignation of the Director of the Institute, Professor Kanduru V. Krishna.

5. Protest at the Tribal Welfare Residential Girls’ School and College

On September 12, 2024, students of the Tribal Welfare Residential Girls’ School and College in Thangallapalli, Telangana, staged a protest against their physical education instructor. The reason for the protest was the alleged harassment and abuse by the instructor to the students. The youngsters gathered outside the school, yelling slogans and providing video evidence to the authorities on the misconduct.

Source: FII

It was a result of their joint efforts that the authorities were compelled to respond quickly. The students were promised that the teacher would be removed from her position, which eventually happened resulting in the protest being called off.

6. Protests by students demanding union elections in Uttarakhand

Across Uttarakhand, students staged massive demonstrations following the postponement of the polls for the student union. The Uttarakhand High Court denied the lawsuit aiming at restoring the campus elections for the academic years 2024–25, therefore validating the verdict already rendered. This led to large-scale demonstrations, one of which was a deadly attempt by a student to set himself on fire.

The representation of the young and the larger impact on democratic participation in the local institutions as a result of the suspension caused great concerns. Given Uttarakhand’s past aggressive efforts towards gender equity by reserving fifty per cent of the seats in the student union for women, the current situation is particularly depressing. The students believe that these elections are essential to address pressing local issues including migration, unemployment, and educational quality as well as other more general ones.

Many believe that the lack of student representation stunts youthful leadership, especially in a region experiencing major social and environmental challenges.

Many believe that the lack of student representation stunts youthful leadership, especially in a region experiencing major social and environmental challenges.

7. Protests against casteism at IIM Bangalore

Protests erupted at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) campus on November 20 2024 over claims of caste-based prejudice. Protesters gathered at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park, blaming the institute for violating reserve limits. Protests, organised by organisations such as the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Association of Engineers and the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), were sparked by the findings of a Right to Information (RTI) investigation that revealed shortcomings in maintaining rosters for SC, ST, and OBC populations. The protesters called for the full implementation of reserve policies in admissions, faculty recruitment, and promotions, in addition to the establishment of grievance redressal cells targeted at disadvantaged groups.

Source: FII

The student demonstrations across Indian educational institution campuses in 2024 point to a rising need for responsibility, inclusiveness, and systematic reform. From tackling mental health issues and democratic representation to gender-based harassment and caste discrimination, these initiatives mirror a confluence of social justice and institutional neglect. When students fail to get their genuine demands met by administration and unions they resort to grassroots campaigns to raise awareness about it and seek redressal.

Often, the protests result in changes in policies, resignations within the organisation, and outside interventions. These movements showcase the power of students in challenging systemic injustice and promoting inclusive learning environments. They also reveal that a youth-led movement for more equitable, inclusive, and accountable educational institutions and governments is the new trend in India.

This is by no means an exhaustive or representative list. Suggestions to add to this listicle are welcome in the comments section.