‘Black Doves’ Netflix Series: A Suspenseful Thriller or A Wild Goose Chase?

Black Doves is a British political spy thriller series written by Joe Barton and was launched on Netflix in December last year. The cast includes Keira Knightley and Ben Wishaw playing the two main roles, as Helen Webb and Sam Young, and several others including Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Andrew Koji, Gabrielle Creevy and Ella Lily Hyland.

The many secrets of Helen

Helen Webb is the wife of politician Wallace Webb and the mother of their children. She also leads another secret life as an active spy, working for an agency that uses Helen and the like to get valuable insider information from high-ranking officials. “Helen Webb” is her fake identity, and nobody suspects her identity, as she has blended well and remains an active spy for a long time.

Source: IMDb

Despite loving her husband, who is completely unaware of who she really is, and her children, she develops a secret affair and falls in love with Jason Davies, a civil servant, who gets killed. Jason’s murder raises suspicion because of the interconnected events, which also includes the murder of an important political figure, and the police run an investigation.

Helen, wounded and angered by the killing of her lover, begins her own investigation along with Sam Young, her trusted ally and triggerman. The series begins with an intriguing opening scene, setting the stage well for a thriller story.

Two different people, with two different identities each in Black Doves

There is also a beautiful queer romance story in Black Doves which fits well with the narrative and does not feel forced. Sam had been living a double life himself, like Helen, with his lover and partner Michael, but it ended many years ago, when his secret was exposed during an attack.

This event prompted him to leave his partner and disappear for years, but he comes back as he is rehired by the agency to support and protect Helen throughout this private investigation.

Source: IMDb

In these episodes, the story of Black Doves shifts between the past and the present a few times, yet the pace is even more or less, and that makes it comforting to watch. Some parts of the story may seem like commonly seen plots but still, because of the writing that is smoothly done, it does not affect the story’s pace for the viewer in anyway.

Interestingly, even for those who have watched lots of thrillers, there are some shocking, frightening moments. In each episode of Black Doves, a new bit of interesting sub-plot opens up, other, new characters are introduced, and there is also some comedy, so it does not feel like a long, dark thriller. The deeper Helen and Sam go, the more there is to learn.

Black Doves: more than just a murder investigation

In the second half, Black Doves reminds us that it takes a pro to maintain the suspense and excitement from the beginning to the end. It is revealed that this was not what they initially thought it would be, but there is more to the story.

In fact, these murders involve crime that connects targets and assailants from different countries, with different government officials accusing different parties.

An interesting story combined with powerful performances

There are so many parts of the story of Black Doves including several families, love interests, and political motives, and bringing it all into one plot is not an easy job. Eleanor and Williams, played by Gabrielle Creevy and Ella Lily Hyland, bring a dose of laughter when you don’t even need it or see it coming.

Source: IMDb

What keeps the story of Black Doves engaging for the most part are the excellent story and screenwriting, the powerful performance of Keira Knightley, and the charm of Ben Wishaw. It is therefore not a surprise that Knightley was nominated for the Golden Globes for her performance in this series.

It is also refreshing to see several men playing soft-natured roles and many women playing dark, violent roles, so that the audience are gently reminded that being peaceful and being violent have nothing to do with one’s gender.

In fact, it is all so much more complex as we human beings ourselves can be, and there are many aspects that contribute to one’s personality and character, including their childhood, how they are raised and groomed, and so on, but gender has little to do with it.

To conclude, for both fans of thriller and suspense stories and those who are sick of watching the old spy thriller trope of an alpha male, big, tough guy being the lead, as he sleeps with hot women, uses advanced weapons, and drives cool cars as he investigates crime, Black Doves brings a sigh of relief, fun and excitement as an interesting story that is certainly worth a watch! Given that it is both engaging and also has only 6 episodes, one can easily binge-watch the series over a weekend.