Rising Communal Violence In India: An Overview Of The 2024 CSSS Report

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The constant rise of tensions between various factions in India resulted in a sharp increase in communal violence in 2024. The Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) saw an 84% spike in communal riots, with 59 incidents recorded compared to 32 the previous year. This escalation brought about the sad deaths of ten Muslims, three Hindus, and thirteen others; therefore, it emphasised the growing divide in Indian society. Maharashtra was the most violent state with twelve riots, showing how vulnerable the region is to communal conflicts.

Maharashtra was the most violent state with twelve riots, showing how vulnerable the region is to communal conflicts.

The study further found that religious processions and festivities increasingly became sites of communal disturbance. Four riots were set off by events such as the Pran Pratishthan ceremony held at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January; seven violent incidences occurred during Saraswati Puja idol immersion. Festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Bakri Eid also helped to expose how these events which formerly used to unite people are now progressively used to sow political differences and widen communal rifts, hence contributing to many episodes of violence.

Source: CSCR

Apart from the riots, the nation saw 13 mob lynchings, which claimed the lives of eleven people nine Muslims, one Hindu, and one Christian. Although this is a small drop from the 21 lynchings recorded in 2023, the frequency of such crimes indicates the ongoing character of public violence in India. These acts of violence, together with the increasing regularity of riots, present a clear picture of the situation of social relations in the country. 2024 shows the growing sectarian differences altering India’s social order by combining lynchings with riots in a horrific manner.

Historical context and political climate

The 1947 division of India was a turning point that permanently altered the landscape of Indian politics and society. The psychological scars from the mass murders, migration, and death that ensued due to the partition of British India into Pakistan and India are visible even today. With stories of violence and loss handed down through generations, the trauma of the Partition heightened already existing community tensions (Martson, 2014; Nixon, 2023).

Rising Hindu nationalism especially under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the decades after the Partition has heightened sectarian tensions even further. The BJP has purposefully integrated religious identity into its political rhetoric by tying Hindu followers together with historical grievances, therefore marginalising Muslims and other minorities. (Nandan, 2018) Policies including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which discriminates against Muslims, have raised questions about religious exclusion and spurred mass demonstrations (Pardesi & Oetken, 2008; Patwardhan, 2024).

This shift towards religious identity politics has eroded India’s secular ideals, challenging the pluralistic foundation of the nation

This shift towards religious identity politics has eroded India’s secular ideals, challenging the pluralistic foundation of the nation. It has also impacted India’s foreign policy, where the BJP increasingly promotes a strong Hindu identity on the global stage (Pardesi & Oetken, 2008). In 2024, the growing polarisation between pro-Hindu policies and secular values has created an atmosphere of suspicion and hostility, further fuelling communal violence and divisions in society.

Key contributing factors to communal violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has especially contributed to motivating factional violence in India by exacerbating religious division and increasing tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities. The BJP, which prevailed in the 2014 elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has adopted Hindutva as a vision of India as a Hindu Rashtra (country), hence strengthening Hindu nationalism. India’s secular thread has been severely affected by a shift in ideology, with divisive policies and harsh rhetoric contributing to increasing communal violence.

Source: CSSS

This shift became particularly clear when the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was opened on January 22, 2024, signalling the beginning of the BJP’s campaign for the 2024 general elections. Built on the ground of the destroyed Babri Masjid, the temple stands as a long-standing emblem of Hindu nationalism. Mass Hindu-Muslim hostilities resulted from the mosque’s demolition in 1992; the building of the temple became a political triumph for the BJP. As the party commemorated it, the opposition charged the BJP with politicising religion to widen divisions.

Policies such as the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have accentuated religious differences even further. The CAA excludes Muslims while granting citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from nearby nations, hence sparking mass demonstrations and bloody conflicts. The 2019 revision to Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) exposed around two million non-citizens, with a disproportionate impact on Muslims. For others, the BJP’s rhetoric and policies pose a threat to the secular values enshrined in India’s constitution and to Muslims in particular.

The decision to abolish Jammu & Kashmir’s special status in 2019 triggered a crackdown, further alienating the state’s Muslims.

The decision to abolish Jammu & Kashmir’s special status in 2019 triggered a crackdown, further alienating the state’s Muslims. Not a single break in India’s deadly and divided cycle. Deepening divisions threaten to impact society, politics, and the economy unless there are significant changes in policy and a determination to restore secularism.

Impact of communal riots

Communal violence disturbs a nation’s peace and has major political, social, and financial consequences. Socially, it leaves people with psychological scars spanning generations and creates huge divisions inside societies, particularly among displaced minorities. Economically, the damage to infrastructure, residences, and enterprises upsets livelihoods and generates poverty and unemployment. Areas devastated by riots can find it difficult to draw investment, therefore impeding rebuilding and alienating residents.

Source: The Telegraph

Politically, this kind of violence undermines faith in government institutions as officials are sometimes blamed for either inaction or, worse, encouraging violence for political benefit. As the exploitation of communal tensions strengthens polarisation, destabilises communities, and prolongs a cycle of violence and division, attaining permanent peace appears even more difficult.

With several events resulting in major deaths, widespread property destruction, and increased societal tensions, 2024 was a year of worrisome increase in communal violence across India. Religious processions, contentious social media posts, and disputes over land or sacred sites have led to significant riots in areas such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. While some of these episodes started as isolated conflicts, driven by heated language and poor crisis handling, they rapidly turned into full-blown battles.

» Also read: Understanding The Everyday Humiliation Of The Marginalised In India

For instance, a religious procession moving through a sensitive area in Uttar Pradesh caused violent conflicts that resulted in deaths and major damage. Similarly, Gujarat and Rajasthan saw targeted violence that destroyed homes and businesses. In West Bengal, unrest during a religious festival was exacerbated by claims of police inaction. The 2024 riots revealed serious law enforcement flaws including slow reactions and allegations of racism, thereby erasing popular confidence in the state’s capacity to uphold order.

The lack of effective conflict resolution mechanisms aggravated the issue, but social media spread misleading information and hate speech, therefore motivating violence

The lack of effective conflict resolution mechanisms aggravated the issue, but social media spread misleading information and hate speech, therefore motivating violence. Curfews helped, but they did little to lower the basic political and social inequities fuelling the violence. These events show how fragile India’s social fabric is as political opportunism and old grudges cause unrest compromising her democratic principles.

Better regulations against hate speech, better control of social media, and locally driven peacebuilding projects will help us to break this circle. Should there be few improvements and inconsistent efforts, the country can become even more divided and lose its fundamental values.

Source: The Economist

India must address historical grievances, promote equitable development, and foster interfaith collaboration to break free from the cycle of violence and tackle the root causes of communal conflict. Key steps include outlawing hate speech, monitoring social media, and ensuring accountability measures that can help mend the nation’s frayed social cohesion and restore hope.

Preserving the pluralism and diversity at the heart of India’s identity requires inclusive and sustained efforts. A harmonious India can only be achieved when justice, equality, and mutual respect precede divisive narratives.

References:

https://csss-isla.com/secular-perspective/hegemony-and-demolitions-the-tale-of-communal-riots-in-india-in-2024/

https://www.nam.ac.uk/explore/independence-and-partition-1947

Martson, D. (2014). The indian army and the end of the raj.. https://doi.org/10.1017/cbo9781139017312

Nixon, D. (2023). Exploring the legacy of partition through inherited memories. Ethical Space: International Journal of Communication Ethics. https://doi.org/10.21428/0af3f4c0.b68ad782

Singh, K. and Bhangu, J. K. (2024). Reflections of pluralism and polarization in krishan baldev vaid’s the broken mirror. Educational Administration Theory and Practices. https://doi.org/10.53555/kuey.v30i4.2994

Lijphart, A. (1996). The puzzle of indian democracy: a consociational interpretation. American Political Science Review, 90(2), 258-268. https://doi.org/10.2307/2082883

Nandan, A. (2018). Revival of hindu nationalism: interplay of religion and caste in 21st century’s india. Athens Journal of Social Sciences, 5(4), 441-454. https://doi.org/10.30958/ajss.5-4-5

Pardesi, M. S. and Oetken, J. (2008). Secularism, democracy, and hindu nationalism in india. Asian Security, 4(1), 23-40. https://doi.org/10.1080/14799850701783148

Patwardhan, N. and Kulkarni, M. (2024). Remembering life events during 1992–1993 in mumbai, india: a narrative identity perspective.. Peace and Conflict: Journal of Peace Psychology. https://doi.org/10.1037/pac0000780

https://acleddata.com/2024/04/28/india-votes-2024-a-resurgent-hindu-nationalism-sets-the-stage-for-the-upcoming-elections-driving-communal-violence/

https://www.chathamhouse.org/2020/02/how-polarized-india-erupted-violence