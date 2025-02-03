‘Mismatched”s Rith Aka Lauren Robinson Is A Trailblazing Trans Character In Mainstream Indian Media

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

‘On this set, please call me sir,‘ Lauren Robinson requested, a tad unsure, but later pleasantly surprised by a ‘spot dada’. This brief exchange is a snap of their experience playing Rith on the Netflix show Mismatched.

Robinson, who prefers they/them pronouns in real life, plays Rith, a trans/queer hacker figuring out who they are and seeking acceptance.

In an exclusive interview for Feminism in India, Robinson discussed the importance of their character and the far-reaching impact of media representation.

They put it like this:

‘It’s about survival… finding a space where we can exist as our true selves.‘

Lauren Robinson on Instagram

Trans people need to find themselves reflected in the stories they come across.

Rith’s story isn’t just a tale to keep you hooked; it’s a window that lets audiences see the challenges trans people go through every day.

Rith’s reflection on a trans identity

Rith’s desire to visit the Betterverse, a virtual reality world, is a symbol of their wish to live as a man without anyone judging them. As Robinson articulates, ‘The power to envision yourself… to finally feel at home, even if it’s just for a moment,’ is incredibly important for many trans people. It’s not just about escaping reality; it’s a vital way for them to understand and accept who they are when the world around them might not always be friendly or understanding.

When FII talked to people on the subreddit r/virtualreality about how being genderqueer might fit into VR, we got some strange responses. Some people thought this was “engagement bait,” or even that it was “trolling.” But, a few did share their support, but drew the line at the Black Mirror episode ‘Striking Vipers,’ a somewhat polarising take on the queerness of a typical cishet male friendship. The alienation of an online conversation is a taste of what life can be like for trans people at the grassroots, not even the social strata we are discussing here.

In Mismatched’s Betterverse, Rith can find a safe space to figure out who they are without the fear of being mocked.

Lauren Robinson on Instagram

For many trans people, the path to being comfortable in their skin is full of challenges that go way beyond just physically transitioning.

Insights from physical and mental health experts

To deepen our grasp of Rith’s character and the struggles trans people face in India, we consulted with Aritra Chatterjee, a clinical psychologist. She pointed out that most trans folks might not have access to physical transition due to socioeconomic barriers.

Chatterjee said,

‘When the person is not able to translate into embodiment how they feel from inside, then these games sort of provide a route to bear witness.’

It seems that video games and such platforms are really important for many because they offer a safe place to explore who they truly are without the usual judgments from the real world. Chatterjee’s thoughts show us just how much we need characters like Rith in media. These stories are crucial for people to relate to and understand each other better.

Dr. Suranjana Chattopadhyay, a transmasc doctor working in a government hospital in eastern India, talked about the sad reality that there’s not much help from the government for trans people who want to go through the transition process.

They said,

‘There is no government undertaking or program for the transition of trans people in India yet.‘

It is unlikely for most to ever get the gender-affirming care they need.

Lauren Robinson on Instagram

The medical infrastructure, especially that from the government in India, still has a long way to go when it comes to trans folks. Many doctors and nurses just don’t know enough about how to help them in the right way, which can lead to prejudice and poor care. When these people see characters like Rith, it can start conversations about making healthcare welcoming for all.

The role of mainstream media in modeling perceptions of trans people

Media representation is of utmost importance for teaching people about trans identities. A transitioning person, B (name withheld for privacy reasons), said when mainstream media brings in characters like Rith, it helps folks learn and ‘at least get to know about the existence of transmasc people.’

‘Some cis folks might just think being transmasc means someone likes wearing clothes typically associated with masculinity, but they don’t get that these people actually feel differently on the inside,’ they added.

Sadly, this leads to misconceptions and even fetishisation, something many trans people face on the daily. Since many are clueless, they start making assumptions and creating these strange obsessions with transmasculine individuals. It’s tough for trans folks who haven’t even come out to themselves yet; they know they’re not like everyone else, but they don’t have the right words to describe how they feel or who they are. It makes sense why so many trans people love to see themselves as OCs or fictional characters, we’re told.

So, when the media tells such realistic stories, it can bust those stereotypes wide open and help everyone understand each other better.

Lauren Robinson on Instagram

This just goes to demonstrate that it’s crucial for people who tell stories to share genuine, true-to-life experiences rather than relying on those worn-out ideas or predictable situations that we’ve all seen before. Robinson and their Mismatched co-star Sushant Divgikar (aka Rani Ko-HE-nur) understand this, and they’re rightfully demanding we keep striving to have more stories about trans people shared, and for trans individuals to actually be heard.

It’s not just about what we see on TV or in films, it’s about making sure these stories come from the people who live them. It’s about ensuring that those who should be telling these tales are the ones who get the attention and recognition a human identity deserves.

Milestones in Rith’s storyline

Escape to Hyderabad

Rith’s decision to move from their familiar environment to Hyderabad represents a strong desire to live authentically, as expressed in actor Lauren Robinson’s words,

‘The pain of living closeted even one more day outweighed the fear of the unknown.’

This choice is something that many people in the LGBTQ+ community can relate to, as they often face the difficult decision between staying hidden and being true to themselves. It’s a brave step they take, one that shows their resolve to live openly, a theme that is central to Rith’s narrative.

This situation also reflects the challenges that a lot of young queer folks face when they find themselves not fitting in with what society expects of them

Relationship with Celina

Rith’s budding romance with Celina, despite the initial pushing away, plays a huge part in his journey. Robinson shows us that when someone is unsure of themselves, finding intimacy can seem like a distant dream.

Lauren Robinson on Instagram

They say,

‘Celina’s presence not only affirms Rith’s identity but also allows him to see himself as someone worthy of love and connection.’

This can be a huge deal for trans people who often struggle with feeling not good enough or like nobody sees them. The way they are together in the story shows that love and attraction are just part of being human and don’t depend on what gender you are.

Mismatched normalises intimacy for trans characters, and it encourages the audience to think more broadly about the different ways love can show up.

Confronting family

The moment when Rith decides to tell their mom the truth is important for how they grow as a person. Robinson said it’s ‘a culmination of his growth,‘ not just for themselves but also to see if their family will still love them the same way—this is something that a lot of people who are LGBTQ+ can relate to. It’s about facing one of the biggest challenges in life: being honest about who you are with the people you care about most and hoping they’ll understand.

It’s a scene that hits home for so many viewers because it shows what a lot of people go through when they want to be accepted by their families.

Feedback from Mismatched viewers, queer or not

Robinson has found that people have connected with Rith’s story:

‘The response has been incredibly warm and full of heart.‘

Lots of fans have thanked them for showing characters like Rith because it makes them feel seen and understood. Their comment sections now overflow with heartfelt notes of thanks about how much their character mattered. This huge support from viewers seems to be saying that Indian audiences have been waiting for more complex portrayals of trans people.

Lauren Robinson on Instagram

As Robinson emotionally puts it:

‘Playing Rith has taught me so much about resilience… It reminded me of the importance of hope and how it fuels the trans experience.’

They believe there’s ‘so much more to say about trans lives.‘ Having a medley of voices in storytelling will help people who haven’t lived these experiences be connected and empathetic.

Rith’s story doesn’t just tell of hardship but also shines with hope. It suggests a promising outlook for plots that fully embrace the true-to-life curvature of LGBTQ+ experiences.