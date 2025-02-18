Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station: Death Toll Rises To 18

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

New Delhi: The tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night has claimed at least 18 lives, with the possibility of more fatalities, as some eyewitnesses suggest the actual toll could be higher.

The incident occurred between 8 and 10 PM on platforms 13 and 14, primarily due to severe overcrowding as thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees rushed to board their trains.

Eyewitness accounts: panic and delayed response

Survivors and bystanders described scenes of horror and desperation as the crowd swelled uncontrollably.

Photo by author

Nitu Sharma, who lost her sister-in-law in the tragedy, told FII about the horrifying experience:

‘Thirteen members of our family were on our way to Prayagraj. We were on the stairs when a sudden push from the crowd sent us tumbling onto the platform. Within moments, we were trapped as the crowd surged over us. There were no officials or police to control the situation. Somehow, I managed to escape with my two daughters. We waited, hoping my sister-in-law would find her way back to us, but when she didn’t, we returned to search for her—only to find that she had not survived.‘

A porter, Ram Singh (name changed), who has been working at the station since 1997, described the chaos as unprecedented:

‘In all my years as a coolie, I have never witnessed anything like this. Platforms 12, 13, 14, and 15 were completely packed, with people barely able to move. After the stampede, we rushed in to help, carrying at least 30 people—some on carts, some in our arms, and some on our shoulders. Many were unconscious, while others were in critical condition. Within two hours, everything had been cleared, but the devastation remained.’

Another porter, Kamran (name changed), claimed that a misleading announcement triggered the chaos:

‘The stampede happened because of a wrong announcement. Around 1,000 people suddenly rushed from platform 13 towards platform 16, creating panic and leading to the tragedy. The official numbers don’t reflect the reality—there were far more casualties than the reported 18.’

Photo by author

Meanwhile, access to LNJP Hospital, where many victims were admitted, remains restricted. Police barricades have been placed outside, and media personnel were not allowed to enter.

What led to the stampede?

Authorities initially linked the incident to overcrowding and train delays. However, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, provided a different account.

‘At the time of the incident, Magadh Express (towards Patna) was on platform 14, and Uttar Sampark Kranti (towards Jammu) was on platform 15. A passenger slipped on the stairs, triggering a chain reaction as people behind him lost balance, leading to the stampede. A high-level committee is investigating the incident. No trains were canceled, nor was there any change in platform assignments. The situation is normal now, and all trains are running on time,’ he stated.

Compensation announced

The Indian Railways has announced financial aid for the victims:

– ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased

– ₹2.5 lakh for those seriously injured

– ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries

Political reactions: Rahul Gandhi calls the stampede ‘a failure of the system‘

Condolences poured in from political leaders, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling the incident ‘extremely sad‘ and ‘distressing.’

Photo by author

He criticised the government’s handling of railway safety, stating:

‘Given the large number of devotees heading to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station. The government and administration must ensure that no one loses their life due to mismanagement and negligence.’

Official reactions to the Delhi railway station stampede

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated ‘I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with the families of the victims. Our team is working to assist those affected.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ‘I am distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all necessary assistance.’

Another shocking move by government officials

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed at least 18 lives, families of the victims reported receiving ex-gratia compensation from railway authorities in cash during the early hours, prior to any public announcement. Relatives recounted receiving amounts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh between 4 AM and 9 AM at various hospitals.

Photo by author

Dharmendra Tiwari, Additional Director General of the Press Information Bureau overseeing the Railways Ministry, stated that while the official ex-gratia announcement was made around 11 AM, the disbursement process had commenced earlier to expedite assistance to the affected families. This sequence of events has raised questions regarding the timing and transparency of the compensation distribution.