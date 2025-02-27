Three Years On: Aarvey’s Mother Protests Delays In Justice At Jantar Mantar 

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Surrounded by a resolute group of supporters at Jantar Mantar, Aarti Malhotra, mother of the late Aarvey Malhotra, stood firm in her quest for justice. It’s been three long years since her son’s heartbreaking death by suicide on February 24, 2022. Aarvey, just 16, took his own life following constant bullying and torment. This gathering, arranged by Aarti, was more than just a plea for the legal system to take notice; it was a powerful demand for tougher anti-bullying laws and swift measures against school carelessness.

Aarvey’s mother Aarti, who has since become a beacon of hope for families facing similar struggles, took to Instagram (@internetkimummy) to share her journey and support those experiencing trauma at home and school. With over 408K followers, her digital activism amplifies stories of those failed by the system.

Source: FII

Speaking at the protest, she criticised the sluggish judicial process, stating,

‘Justice delayed is justice denied. Schools prioritise their reputation over student safety, and families fighting for their children face relentless harassment.‘

The rally, where heartbroken moms and dads, passionate activists, and those who’ve lived through it all gathered, brought to light how our system’s been failing to keep our kids safe.

One such parent, Rahul Saraswat, who lost his son Kintan under similar circumstances, shared,

‘We sat outside the school for 14 days, demanding answers. Instead of justice, we were detained by the police. How many more parents must suffer before something changes?‘

Delays are a barrier to justice

Despite stringent laws like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and anti-bullying regulations, legal delays continue to deny justice to grieving families. Aarti Malhotra’s struggle is emblematic of a larger issue—schools and authorities often delay or suppress cases to protect their image.

The judicial backlog in India exacerbates the suffering of parents like Aarti and Rahul. According to the National Judicial Data Grid, over 4.3 crore cases are pending across Indian courts, with child rights violations often being deprioritised. Experts argue that fast-track courts for school-related abuse cases could alleviate some of these delays.

Source: FII

‘The court system is not designed for the urgency child abuse cases require,‘says legal expert Ranjana Kumari. ‘We need designated tribunals to ensure swift justice.‘

Aarti and the other protesters are pushing for tougher deadlines when it comes to trying cases of child abuse. It’s still an issue that schools don’t take responsibility for, and even go as far as keeping kids from speaking up when something bad happens.

Calls for stronger anti-bullying laws

India’s current anti-bullying laws are not working as well as they should, and this means that a lot of bullying incidents, like what happened to Aarvey, are not being properly dealt with. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) says that schools have to have policies against bullying, but they don’t check if these policies are actually followed or do anything if they’re not.

Activists believe that we need to make big changes to the system. They say teachers and other school staff should have special training to understand bullying better. Schools should also have to tell someone if a bullying incident happens. If they don’t follow these rules, they should face serious consequences.

Students who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community are at even greater risk because they face extra discrimination.

Students who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community are at even greater risk because they face extra discrimination. Right now, there isn't a clear way for them to get help when/if bullied.

Source: FII

‘The government must introduce compulsory training sessions for school staff and ensure independent regulatory bodies monitor compliance,‘ said Priya Menon, a child rights advocate. ‘Ignoring bullying is as much an offense as committing it.‘

At the protest, Aarti and other parents laid out a five-point demand list:

Stronger anti-bullying policies: Enforcing strict monitoring and mandatory reporting in schools. Fast-track courts for student abuse cases: Reducing delays in justice for victims. Awareness about POCSO and students’ rights: Government-led initiatives to educate parents and schools. Accountability for school negligence: Independent investigations and penalties for non-compliance. Protections for LGBTQIA+ students: Inclusion of anti-discrimination policies and safe reporting mechanisms.

Activists continue to push for reforms, ensuring Aarvey’s story sparks lasting change rather than fading into another statistic.