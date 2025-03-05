My Difficulty With Gender Discussions In The Classroom While Being A Feminist

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The transmission and dissemination of knowledge have been historically influenced by dominant and powerful structures, which are directly challenged by feminist ideas and discourses. The intellectual enrichment that has come with reading feminist texts and discussing them is something I have found to be truly fulfilling, as it brings me great joy.

My feminist arguments are not just limited to spaces like classes, but they come into my daily interactions and many times it leads to difficulties as well. In spaces like college classes where gender and intersectional feminism are topics of discussion, it has led to disagreements and sometimes those disagreements became radical leading to vulnerabilities.

In classrooms when I come up with discussions on Gender and intersectionality, most of the students come up with comments such as, “You can trust the Women’s Development Cell (WDC) to guide you in your gender politics,” Or “What is the reason behind introducing gender in every class?” A more extensive discomfort with feminist discourse in academic circles that have been historically male-oriented is reflected in these statements.

Women and marginalised people have often been excluded from history or political science lectures due to the misconception that feminism is only a critical aspect of power structures, labour, culture, and governance. The gendered portrayal of events in history has made women’s voices rare in mainstream history, and any attempts to counter this are often viewed as a subjective attempt to write history.

My arguments on looking at history and historical events from a feminist lens often face criticism, but feminist historiography directly challenges gender norms and power. It is necessary to include the history of the marginalised, not because of its fashion but because the history of the powerful is always written but people from the marginalised communities’s history is never written down.

It is not a matter of preference to incorporate such viewpoints in the classroom but rather an essential step towards improving our comprehension of history. Still, such exchanges are often opposed because they disrupt comfortable, long-held stories that many students and teachers have embraced.

One example which I recently discussed in my class is the history of the Industrial Revolution. For example, it often took a Marxist approach where other students discuss only male labour exploitation and not talk about the domestic labour of women. Nevertheless, looking from a gendered lens shows the exploitative labour practices of working-class women, the gendered stratification of work, and the marginalisation of women in historical circumstances. In discussions about nationalism and the fight for independence, men are praised as leaders while women are either ignored or cut off from the conversation.

The classroom should be an environment that fosters critical and intellectual engagement among students. Nonetheless, it is frequently a place of contention for feminist students. The backlash against feminist discourse is characterised by eye rolls, negative comments, ridicule, and occasional outbursts.

One of the major obstacles to teaching about feminism in the classroom is the view that feminist perspectives are overly narrow, subjective, or ideological, whereas dominant histories are viewed as objective descriptions of the past.

This faulty dichotomy undercuts feminist scholarship, which relies on rigorous research and theoretical frameworks. The inability to embrace gender as a constitutive category of analysis betrays a profound unease with challenging prevailing power arrangements.

In addition, the notion that gender should be debated only within particular courses or women’s studies departments highlights the exclusionary tendencies of feminist discourse. The subject of gender is entangled with issues of caste, class, race, and sexuality. Thus, the exclusion of gender from mainstream academic debate amounts to an act of epistemic violence, reinforcing traditional errors and entrenching patriarchal hegemony.

Notwithstanding the challenges at hand, engaging in feminist discussions within classrooms is crucial. Feminism goes beyond academic pursuits and beyond politics, as it is a political movement that seeks fairness and equality. The opposition to feminist discussions demonstrates the necessity of maintaining these dialogues. The fight for epistemic justice is fueled by feminist interventions in classrooms, regardless of their scale.

As students, educators and scholars we must resist the snooping of feminist views. By participating actively in feminist scholarship, assisting others who are facing criticism and challenging educators’ biases, this can be accomplished.

Furthermore, the task of addressing feminism in college is not limited to confronting opposition but involves developing solidarity. Feminist conversations are best sustained in the community, and meeting peers within academic context can be a source of much-needed support.

While introducing class discussions about feminism might prove difficult, there have been silver linings. I have, in my own experiences, come across instructors and classmates who believe in feminist causes, give legitimacy to my beliefs, and question narratives typically crafted by men. As some resist initially, students generally participate in profound conversations and study their preconceptions. These experiences bring out the significance of feminist discourse and the need to traverse challenges. Furthermore, these discussions have assisted me in establishing a few friendships.

I am a feminist, and my discourse on feminism is not just limited to college classes. This affects my view of my family, social response, and the way I imagine the world. The project is not always easy because family disputes, social issues, and the emotional tension of having to justify one’s stand all the time can affect it. Still, I try to remind myself that feminism has nothing to do with personal belief; it has to do with transforming the system, and systems take time.