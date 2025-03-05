Women In India Are Here For Each Other: Stories Of Sisterhood Through The SRHR Lens

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Women have often been pitted against one another due to differing social positions, economic hierarchies, caste, religion, and ethnicity, among other factors. Yet, the reality on ground presents a different account – one of women standing by each other, questioning norms, and rewriting these narratives of division.

From theory to practice

As a young woman with an academic background in Sociology, and a deep passion for working with, for, and around women, the author began her journey last year at Ipas Development Foundation (IDF), a non-profit dedicated to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in India. Early on, one confronted the stark difference between theory and practice – studying social structures is one thing, but seeing their complexities up close is another.

The realisation hit that one was no longer analysing foreign statistics but instead witnessing the lived realities of women navigating an intricate web of challenges, each more pressing than the last.

Field visits to various Indian states highlighted this significantly. The realisation hit that one was no longer analysing foreign statistics but instead witnessing the lived realities of women navigating an intricate web of challenges, each more pressing than the last. Recalling one such incident:

In a remote Assam village, 16-year-old Komal (name changed) faced a harrowing crisis: pregnancy out of wedlock and intense family pressure to abort, fuelled by crushing social stigma. With her reputation hanging in the balance, Komal felt trapped. But then Saswati (name changed), a local Yuva Saathi (IDF mentored Youth Leaders in certain Indian states) stepped in. Braving fierce social disapproval, Saswati reassured Komal’s parents and guided Komal to a discreet government health facility, ensuring she received safe abortion services.

Empowered women empower women

Intersectionality, both in thought and action, is a critical lens that cannot be overlooked, particularly in this context. Women often bear double or triple burdens, profoundly influencing their subjectivities and everyday experiences. Despite the legal framework supporting their rights, accessing information and services in the realm of SRH poses significant challenges due to systemic and socio-structural barriers.

However, within these struggles, one observes inspiring stories of sisterhood, solidarity, and support. From youth leaders or Yuva Saathis to ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists), these women are empowering one another, creating safe spaces, and facilitating informed decision-making about their bodies and lives.

In a news article by Sukanya Roy published in February 2024, a WhatsApp group called ‘Friends Forever’, comprising of young women from diverse religious and caste backgrounds, emerged as a platform for discussing menstrual hygiene and issues of sanitary pad disposal.

Parvina wants to keep raising awareness regarding menstrual waste disposal and hygiene (Photo courtesy, Village Square)

As noted in the article, ‘A few months ago, Parvina from Barakara village in Kulpi block (West Bengal) and nine other young women approached the Kamarchak gram panchayat pradhan with a crucial demand – the installation of a sanitary waste disposal facility. Their efforts bore fruit in October 2023 when panchayat chief Gobinda Mandal accepted their demand and allocated Rs 20 lakh for the facility in the budget.‘

Rakhi, a community volunteer here noted the significant changes that have occurred. ‘But the learning curve has brought positive outcomes. Look at these young women beside me,‘ she gestured. ‘Just a year ago, they wouldn’t have felt confident speaking up at the gram panchayat. But they’ve learned not to give up‘, she proudly said.

Women communicate their demands to the Kamarchak gram panchayat Pradhan at a meeting (Photo courtesy, Ipas DevelopmentFoundation)

Young girls in Dwariknagar Village (24 Parganas) reported greater comfort and confidence in seeking healthcare due to their interactions with ASHAs. As one girl shared, ‘We often discuss our personal health concerns with the ASHA. She feels like a relative – we speak openly with her. She guides us on where to seek treatment, offers good advice, provides contraceptive methods, and sometimes even accompanies us to the facility.‘

These women are igniting the way for each other, moving together in cohesion and support.

These women are igniting the way for each other, moving together in cohesion and support. It’s almost amusing to reflect on the narrative of female rivalry when we come across such inspiring stories of strength and camaraderie.

The snowball effect on women by women

Efforts extended by women has had a ripple effect far beyond initial expectations – fostering critical dialogue and discourse within these communities regarding pressing social issues such as child marriage, eve teasing, and alcoholism, to name a few:

In Mathurapur, West Bengal, Yuva Sathi Shilpa (name changed) led a meeting with adolescent girls on ‘Good Touch Bad Touch.’ Initially hesitant, the girls eventually disclosed instances of sexual harassment, which they had been concealing due to guilt and fear. Shilpa educated them on how to respond in such situations and the importance of reporting incidents to trusted adults. She recounted how Sakshi (name changed), a 13-year-old girl, confided that a 41-year-old man was attempting to assault her, and Shilpa supported her in reporting the incident to the police, who then intervened.

Source: FII

Shilpa mentioned that while supporting Sakshi’s mother, she faced numerous obstacles from her own family members that made her assistance challenging. Nevertheless, she remained dedicated to providing support, stating, ‘I will continue to support the young girls in my community to take a stand against injustice done to them.

» Also read: Closely Looking At The Child Marriage Crackdown In Assam

Another incident was to do with child marriage, a tradition that continues to be widespread in various regions of India, often justified by socio-cultural factors but fundamentally rooted in patriarchal norms. Daughters, often viewed as ‘paraya dhan’ (another’s wealth) are married off early, perpetuating the cycle of early pregnancies. However, young women are rising to challenge this status quo:

In Gunjirpur village, Yuva Saathi Priya (name changed) convened a meeting where early marriage was identified as a significant barrier to Sexual and Reproductive Health. Meenal (name changed), 17, revealed that her parents were seeking suitors for her due to financial difficulties. Priya intervened, educating Meenal’s parents on the risks of early marriage and the importance of education. Despite facing resistance, Priya, with the help of Self-Help Group members and community health intermediaries, secured financial aid from the Block Medical Officer for Meenal’s education, successfully delaying her marriage and promoting education within the community.

Session with adolescent girls at 24 Parganas, West Bengal (Photo Courtesy, Ami Sahgal)

Women are reclaiming their rights and challenging the control and dominance imposed on their bodies, sexuality, and lives. They are undoing the ‘othering’ that has been instilled within their own gender through social stratification. One cannot help but feel admiration as they stand up for themselves and one another, taking on the responsibility of addressing long-overlooked societal injustices.

Men as allies to women: feminism in practice

The movement does not end here. As both a cause and consequence of this wave of solidarity, we witness feminism in action when husbands and male partners actively engage in supporting reproductive health decisions through care, awareness, and shared responsibility:

Mukesh Bodra (name changed) from Baihatu Village demonstrated supportive partnership while working as a migrant. Upon learning that his wife, Rani (21), had prolonged menstruation for 12 days, he contacted the local male Yuva Saathi for help. Together with a female counterpart, they advised Rani to visit the hospital. Hesitant to go alone, she received support when the female leader spoke to her family, and her sister-in-law agreed to accompany her. After receiving treatment at the subdivisional hospital, Mukesh expressed gratitude to the youth leaders, showcasing the vital role of partner involvement in accessing sexual and reproductive health care.

And…it is just the beginning.

Each time field visits are undertaken, or impact stories from the ground are revisited, there is an expectation of intensity. Yet, no amount of preparation truly captures the emotional weight of these encounters. It is never just an observation, but a reckoning – one that unsettles, strengthens resolve, and leaves a lasting impression.

Source: FII

Amidst these experiences, one reality becomes clear: women in India are not divided. They are each other’s strongest allies, accelerating change, breaking barriers and offering unwavering support in ways that contradict conventional narratives of division and struggle. This is evident in Saswati’s support for Komal, Shilpa’s help for Sakshi, Priya’s perseverance for Meenal, and Mukesh Bodra’s steadfast commitment to his wife.

This is evident in Saswati’s support for Komal, Shilpa’s help for Sakshi, Priya’s perseverance for Meenal, and Mukesh Bodra’s steadfast commitment to his wife.

This isn’t just empowerment – it’s a movement. And it is only getting stronger.

*All stories and data are sourced from Ipas Development Foundation.