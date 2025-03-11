How One Man’s Pursuit Of Queer Rights Created A Safe Haven And Cost Him His Life

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

The South African constitution of 1996 ended sexual orientation based discrimination and it became the first country in the world to do so. Later, in 2006 same sex marriage was also legalised in South Africa. South Africa is considered as a safe and inclusive space for the queer community but it is not entirely true. A 2018 report of World Economic Forum mentions a survey conducted by Progressive Prudes, on the topic ‘attitudes towards homosexuality and gender non-conformity in South Africa‘, and as per report of this survey, while 51% agree that gay individuals should have equal human rights, a striking 72% consider same-sex relations morally unacceptable.

These perceptions align with the lived realities of queer individuals across the country. Reports indicate that 47% of the queer community face verbal, physical, or sexual discrimination in their daily lives due to their sexual orientation, with many sensitive issues remaining significantly underreported.

This survey presents struggles for survival and acceptance of queer persons even in the country which is considered one of the most queer-friendly. Imagine the situation in the rest of the world, especially in countries that are already not considered safe for the queer community! However, the recent instance of murder of the first openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks on 15th February has raised serious concerns regarding security of LGBTQ+ community worldwide.

Muhsin Hendricks came out at the age of 29 in 1996. Hendricks was a Muslim by birth. At that time he was divorced from a heterosexual marriage and had children. After two years of coming out, he began organising gatherings in his hometown for queer Muslims, and here he was regarded as their community imam by queer people. While talking to The Guardian, in 2022 he mentioned, ‘I opened my garage, put a carpet down and invited people to have tea and talk.’

Since 1998, Hendricks had been providing a secure space for queer Muslims to pray, seek counseling, and hold Muslim marriage ceremonies. But because of his bold stance he incurred disapproval from local Islamic leaders in 2007. However, he remained steadfast, advocating that being both gay and Muslim are not incompatible.

Religion and queerness through the lens of Muhsin Hendricks understanding

Mosque Masjidul Ghurbaah which belongs to the Al-Ghuraba Foundation, (which works to assure assistance and empowerment to Muslims who are marginalised because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and faith) was founded by Hendricks in 2011 after his friend attended a sermon condemning homosexuality. This incident made him realise the significance of the homosexual community having its own religious spaces in the face of the outright denial or criminalisation of their existence by self-proclaimed gatekeepers of religion. He told The Guardian, ‘I said, ‘Maybe it’s time we started our own space, so people can pray without being judged.’‘

This is when Muhsin Hendricks strengthened his role as an imam and offered a more welcoming and supportive space for the queer Muslim community.

According to Hendricks’s interpretation of The Qur’an, the text has nothing which offers any grounds for a broad condemnation of homosexuality. Though he was targeted by some online, he used to dismiss it because in his opinion, ‘Most of the time it’s just diatribes.’

Hendricks had always been vocal about queer rights, his activism for homosexual rights was not limited to creating safer religious spaces and interpreting The Qur’an but it extended to advocating for legal rights across countries; at his Cape Town home he started The Inner Circle which is ‘an underground social and support group‘ for homosexual Muslims.

According to The Inner Circle’s website, it has ‘proven to be very successful in helping Muslims who are queer to reconcile Islam with their sexuality.’

To advocate for queer rights Hendricks traveled to Kenya in 2019, to protest against the country’s high court’s decision to uphold anti-homosexuality laws. His activism involved creation of Hindi and Urdu videos about LGBTQ+ Muslims. He also led interfaith training courses with the collaboration of different networks like Global Interfaith Network.

Religion and queer rights

Homosexuality is considered to be prohibited by many religious traditions due to rigid gender and family norms, and moral doctrines that prioritise heterosexuality for procreation. Sacred texts of many religions are interpreted as forbidding queer and same-sex relationships, reinforcing the belief that they violate divine law.

Religious institutions and leaders often emphasise on these prohibitions, framing homosexuality as a moral transgression that threatens traditional values. Also, right-wing authoritarianism within religious communities fosters strict adherence to established norms, viewing any deviation as a challenge to religious and social order. Cultural reinforcement and fears of moral decay further solidify opposition, making homosexuality not just a theological concern but also a broader societal issue within religious contexts.

Even after the legalisation of Same-Sex marriages, very few religious groups in South Africa have embraced inclusive policies that too after the Dutch Reformed Church was compelled by the court in 2019. This policy permitted same-sex marriages and allowed gay and lesbian pastors to engage in romantic relationships.

Next year, the Methodist Church stated that although it was ‘not yet ready to seek approval for its ministers to officiate same-sex marriages,‘ it would not prevent any congregant in a country that legally recognised civil unions from entering such a partnership, whether with a same-sex or opposite-sex partner.

According to the statement of Reverend Ecclesia de Lange, director of Inclusive and Affirming Ministries (IAM), even when religious organisations adopt inclusive policies, ‘pockets of very strong conservatism‘ persist.

‘The traditional interpretations of sacred texts continue to exclude LGBTQ+ people, so the struggle for acceptance within faith communities remains ongoing,‘ she added.

A 2015 study explores the link between religious involvement and negative attitudes toward LGBTQ individuals among youth (15–20) in Flanders, Belgium. It finds that stronger adherence to religion correlates with greater hostility, influenced by authoritarianism and traditional gender norms. Schools with high concentrations of religious students tend to reinforce these biases. However, the study notes that factors like empathy and open religious inquiry can reduce prejudice, emphasising the need for broader societal and institutional efforts to address homophobia.

An article published in 2022, analysed global research on religious perspectives toward queer individuals within healthcare, social care, and social work sectors in the United Kingdom. The findings suggest that religiously affiliated professionals and students are more inclined to hold negative perceptions of LGBTQ individuals and their rights, often due to a literal interpretation of sacred texts.

While some physicians invoke religious beliefs to justify denying treatment, others view their faith as a mandate against discrimination. This research further highlights that religious affiliation is linked to greater stigma toward LGBTQ individuals, particularly in hospice and long-term care environments.

Muhsin’s legacy: the price of activism in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights

Muhsin Hendricks challenged dogmas all his life, and was targeted for the same. In 2007, after featuring in Parvez Sharma’s documentary A Jihad for Love, the local Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) ruled that he was no longer part of Islam; he got threats but he was unstoppable.

Regarding the MJC’s efforts to ostracise him, he stated, ‘It’s a cop-out. Instead of coming to sit with me and saying, ‘Let’s look at your research and see if it’s plausible, maybe we can learn something’, it’s easier to say, ‘It’s out of the fold of Islam.’‘

He was suggested to hire bodyguards but these threats failed in making him afraid. According to him ‘the need to be authentic‘ was ‘greater than the fear to die‘.

In an interview, he had said, ‘There are more safe spaces available and information. I’m hoping there will be more queer imams, so when I’m no longer around we can continue to exist and grow.’ He defied societal norms by marrying a Hindu man. His mosque set an example in gender equality, among its visitors include more women than men.

Safia Khan, one of the regular visitors of Mosque Masjidul Ghurbaah, told The Guardian ‘Having a space where you can experience your culture and religion without severe homophobia is very appealing, You have a spiritual space where you feel, ‘I’m at home.’‘

Hendricks was hailed as the first openly gay imam who enabled the LGBTQ+ community to reconcile their sexuality with Islam.