Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens: No Respite Even During The Holy Month Of Ramadan 

On January 19, 2025, Israel and Hamas signed a peace deal, bringing an end to the 15-month-long conflict in Gaza. The armistice accord came into force eight months after it was drafted and approved by the UN Security Council through the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The peace deal is set to be settled in three distinct phases each lasting approximately six weeks (42 days) and includes the exchange of prisoners from both sides and aid supplies to Gaza. The first phase ended on March 1, 2025, with Hamas releasing 33 Israeli prisoners—including women, elderly civilians, female soldiers, and some injured men—in exchange for Israel freeing 1,904 Palestinian prisoners, 737 of whom were serving life sentences.

However, an impasse emerged in the process of transitioning into the second phase, resulting in a state of uncertainty. While Israel proposed extending the first phase to delay negotiations on the subsequent phase, Hamas rejected the extension. Later, Israel responded by halting all humanitarian deliveries to Gaza and insisting that Hamas accept a proposal from the United States for an extension of the truce. This embargo has significantly worsened the humanitarian crisis during the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza and the Palestinians are facing catastrophic shortages of food, medication, and electricity.

In the beginning, the truce was considered to be a temporary relief measure that would provide a much-needed break to Gazans from the heavy warfare that had been going on for months. It was hoped that it would make access to humanitarian supplies easier, restore basic services, and make it feasible for those who had been displaced to return to their homes. On the other hand, the deadlock has led to conditions that are worse, rather than alleviating the ongoing misery.

Background: The ceasefire deal and its collapse

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal was enacted as a three-phase process on January 19, 2025, to gradually reduce hostilities, guarantee the release of prisoners, and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. However, due to Israel’s refusal to commit to a complete withdrawal from Gaza, the deal facilitated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar which had been in progress since May 2024 was paused. Hamas had initially consented to the framework; far along it demanded assurances that the armistice would result in a permanent cessation of hostilities, a condition that Israel declined to meet.

Source: Mahmoud Issa/ Reuters/ Redux

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ultimately approved the deal, despite his reservations, as a result of the high level of pressure exerted by the US. On accord, Hamas released 33 Israeli prisoners, including women, elderly individuals, and wounded civilians. Israel, on the other hand, released a significant number of Palestinian prisoners and withdrew from key urban cities in Gaza. This initial phase also enabled the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza and considerably increased humanitarian aid. Nonetheless, the accord remained precarious, as both parties accused one another of violating it. Israel temporarily obstructed the return of Palestinian civilians on January 25, 2025, by citing Hamas’ failure to release an Israeli prisoner. However, mediation efforts in Cairo resolved the matter within a day.

With only a few hours of power a day, Gaza was already reeling under a severe electricity crisis even before the truce. But the recent changes will put important services on the edge of failing again.

Later, disputes erupted regarding the transition to the second phase which ultimately proved to be the catalyst for the ceasefire’s termination. Israel needed to release additional Palestinian prisoners and commit to the resolution of the conflict in exchange for the release of younger Israeli male prisoners. Israel delayed the transition by proposing an extension of Phase One, while Hamas declined to continue hostilities in the absence of an Israeli guarantee to terminate them. This impasse led to the cessation of humanitarian assistance deliveries to Gaza by Israel, which further exacerbated an already crisis-ridden humanitarian situation. The negotiations ultimately disintegrated as a result of Israel’s refusal to commit to a long-term ceasefire and Hamas’ refusal to proceed without one, despite the efforts of international mediators to preserve the armistice.

The impact of electricity cuts in Gaza

The termination of electricity supplies to Gaza by Israel has had devastating consequences, worsening the already severe humanitarian crisis, and crippling essential services. It is important to mention here that Israel terminated all electricity to Gaza on 7 October 2023 in the wake of the Hamas-led attacks. But restored power to Deir el-Balah (a desalination plant) in central Gaza in November.

Source: Mahmoud ssa/Anadolu/Getty



As per reports half of the hospitals have been out of service in Gaza due shortage of fuel and power by January 2024, putting critical patients, including neonates in incubators and those in intensive care, at risk of death. So with only a few hours of power a day, Gaza was already reeling under a severe electricity crisis even before the truce. But the recent changes will put important services on the edge of failing again. The latest power cuts will impact water desalination facilities. In the absence of clean drinking water, the risk of waterborne diseases increases. The preservation of food will become a significant issue due to the pervasive deterioration of perishable products caused by refrigeration malfunctions, which will push malnutrition and starvation. The lack of electricity will exacerbate the suffering in Gaza and that too in the month of Ramadan.

Humanitarian aid blockade: Starvation and medical shortages

Unprecedented humanitarian crises have been precipitated by the ongoing blockade of Gaza, which has significantly restricted the importation of necessary supplies, medicine, and food. Israel’s recent decision to suspend all imports into Gaza to exert pressure on Hamas during truce negotiations has further aggravated the situation, leading to ubiquitous petroleum shortages, bakery closures, and skyrocketing food prices. Several international assistance agencies, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), have encountered substantial operational challenges. The suspension of assistance deliveries has put the lives of numerous civilians at risk, who rely on this support for survival.

The electricity shortages have also led to the closure of water desalination facilities, denying over two million residents access to clean potable water. First-hand accounts from civilians depict a harrowing depiction of daily life under these circumstances. Bisan Owda, a Palestinian journalist, has been reporting on the situation in Gaza for a long time and has documented the spread of illnesses among the 50,000 displaced individuals who were residing at Al-Shifa Hospital. She used her social media channels to highlight the lack of food and water, the damage to solar panels, and the explosions to showcase the deteriorating situation.

Owda’s experiences serve as a poignant reminder of the disastrous conditions that Gazans have faced during the continuing conflict. The situation has only deteriorated since the ceasefire collapsed. The near-complete closure of hospitals that were previously unable to operate under bombardment has been the consequence of fuel shortages, placing patients at a high risk of mortality. The collectively disastrous consequence of the blockade has had the most detrimental effect on the civilian population. The international community remains committed to advocating for immediate action to alleviate the suffering and guarantee the provision of essential humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Holy month under siege

The Holy month of Ramadan is venerated by Muslims all over the world as it is one of the five pillars of Islam and the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The Muslim community adheres to a unique lifestyle in Ramadan during this month. In the context of Gaza Ramadan is imbued with a layer of complexity as socio-economic conditions due to Israel’s ongoing genocide are challenging. The first phase of the truce between Israel and Hamas ended on March 1, coinciding with the start of the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza. Ramadan observance in Gaza has been significantly impacted by the ongoing humanitarian crisis and blockade in 2025.

Food and aid deliveries have been suspended in Gaza, resulting in escalating food prices, bakery closures, and fuel shortages. This has impeded the ability of residents to prepare meals for iftar (the meal to break the fast) and suhoor (the pre-dawn meal) putting a severe strain on residents. Further, the absence of food aid during Ramadan will jeopardise the religious practice of the larger population who depend on it for survival. United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has also issued a warning that the cessation of aid poses a threat to the lives of civilians who depend on these supplies.

At first, the 2025 Gaza armistice appeared to be a transient relief measure, providing a much-needed respite following months of warfare. The stated objectives were to facilitate the return of displaced residents, restore essential services, and provide access to humanitarian supplies. However, the current state of affairs has only deteriorated the existing situation rather than improving it. The ban has deprived over 2 million Palestinians of access to clean water, food, and medication, in addition to rendering hospitals, desalination facilities, and bakeries inoperable due to electricity shortages. Petrol shortages have further intensified the humanitarian crisis, rendering emergency services ineffective. Ramadan, a period of spiritual reflection and social solidarity, further exacerbates the issue of widespread suffering and anguish.