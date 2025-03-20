A Transgender Woman’s Ramadan Mission For Underprivileged Kids

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

New Delhi: In a time when madrasas in India are facing increasing scrutiny and financial hardships, and the transgender community continues to fight for acceptance, Dr. Aqsa’s work stands as a symbol of hope. As a transgender woman running multiple NGOs—HSF, Luqma, and Sakoon—she has dedicated herself to supporting the most vulnerable, including madrasa children who are often left without essential resources.

Aqsa Shaikh is a Professor in the Department of Community Medicine at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi. She is a transgender woman and a dedicated advocate for transgender rights.

During Ramadan, a time meant for community and generosity, Dr. Aqsa and her team have been actively providing food kits, warm clothing, and financial aid to madrasas across various states.

‘We realised that many madrasa children, who come from extremely poor backgrounds, miss out on proper iftar meals. Our goal was to ensure that they don’t feel abandoned during this sacred month,‘ she explains.

Her work extends beyond Ramadan. Since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, she has been tirelessly running crowdfunding campaigns to provide for those in need, proving that transgender individuals can be givers and changemakers rather than just recipients of aid.

‘People have a stereotype that transgender people are only beggars. I want to change that perception. We can lead, we can manage NGOs, and we can bring change for all communities, not just our own,’ she asserts.

The crisis facing madrasas

Madrasas in India have long been centers of Islamic education for underprivileged children, but recent political tensions have put them under threat. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in Uttar Pradesh recently identified 13,000 ‘illegal’ madrasas and recommended their immediate closure. According to the report, these institutions allegedly receive aid from terror-linked agencies while failing to disclose their funding sources. This has led to increased difficulties for madrasas, many of which solely depend on charity and donations to survive.

Mufti Mohd Noman Taha, who runs a madrasa in Delhi that Dr. Aqsa actively supports, speaks about the growing hardships. ‘Madrasas are struggling because of the government crackdown. We are being labeled unfairly, and financial aid has been cut. Without people like Dr. Aqsa, many of these children would go hungry or be forced out of education.’

Dr. Aqsa recognises the systematic targeting of madrasas and sees it as part of a larger issue affecting the Muslim community. ‘Madrasas are being closed under the pretext of national security, but what happens to the children studying there? They come from families who can’t afford school fees. If we don’t step up to help, who will?‘ she asks.

A transgender leader providing aid beyond religion

Dr. Aqsa’s initiatives go beyond just helping madrasa children. She has built a strong network of volunteers and donors across India, spanning from Jammu & Kashmir to Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Under the Sakoon Campaign, she has reached hundreds of families with food and financial aid. Luqma focuses on distributing food, while HSF (Humanitarian Support Foundation) was established in response to the Delhi riots to provide long-term support to affected families.

‘We reach out to 700-800 families every year with food and financial aid. This Ramadan, in just the first few days, we provided food and essentials to over 500-600 madrasa children. And we are expanding our reach every day,’ she shares proudly.

Md. Azad Subhani, who manages food kit distribution for Sakoon, highlights Dr. Aqsa’s leadership. ‘She always comes up with brilliant ideas. Whenever I get stuck, she finds a way forward. She doesn’t care about religion or caste—she just wants to help those who need it most.’

Breaking barriers as a transgender leader

Despite the challenges, Dr. Aqsa has never let her identity stop her from leading humanitarian efforts. ‘I don’t face resistance in running these campaigns because people have seen my work since COVID. But the broader society still holds biases. Many still believe transgender people can only beg or entertain to survive,’ she says.

She emphasises that trans people can excel in any field if given the opportunity. ‘Transgender individuals should be considered for CSR roles, NGO management, and communications. We have lived through discrimination, which makes us more empathetic leaders.’

Her efforts have also inspired members of the queer community to step up as volunteers, working alongside madrasa leaders and Muslim community members to support marginalised groups. ‘This is not just about Muslims or transgender people—it’s about humanity. The more we break these barriers, the stronger we become as a society,‘ she states.

A call for support amidst growing challenges

Dr. Aqsa is determined to continue her work despite increasing political challenges. ‘The state government is shutting down madrasas, and aid has been cut. Most madrasas in India survive on charity, and if donors stop supporting them, thousands of children will suffer,’ she warns.

She urges people to come forward with Zakat and Sadaqah donations, ensuring the money reaches the right hands.

Our goal is not just charity but creating a sustainable future for these children. Education is their only way out of poverty.

As India’s transgender community slowly gains more representation, Dr. Aqsa’s journey serves as a powerful example of how resilience and compassion can drive meaningful change. In the face of adversity, she continues to be a bridge between the privileged and the vulnerable, proving that leadership knows no gender, and kindness knows no bounds.

With growing support, she hopes to expand her impact further, reaching more madrasas, hospitals, and underprivileged communities across the country. ‘We are as normal as anyone else. We are productive members of society, and we can make a positive impact. All we need is a chance,‘ she concludes.