Social media, in the contemporary context has become very powerful in influencing people, in discussing political judgement and resisting the gradually fading freedom of expression of people. In the light of the violent events that have come to front in the past few days, various intellectual and political personalities have spoken up in rage against the exclusionary, anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, that was recently passed by the Rajya Sabha. This Act categorically excludes the Muslim citizens of India, in an attempt to build an autocratic, Hindu nation. Most of these journalists, politicians, activists and intellectuals are often seen to speak up against the government and its discriminatory policies.

However, seldom do we find faces of Bollywood, the regional film industries and other celebrities in the sports industry speak up for ground social realities like CAA or in moments of other crises. But to our utmost surprise, the spirits of protests against the discriminatory laws of National Register Of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act) by the students of Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University have perforated into even the silent, hence complicit celebrity circles. Further, it has started a conversation in these circles and tried to pierce into the social media accounts of influential people.

Here are some tweets by various Indian celebrities, that have encouraged their colleagues to speak up for the police brutalities and speak against the state-sponsored violence in the form of discriminatory policies, in the name of “vikas (development)”.

1. Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub

जो लोग इस वक़्त तालियाँ बजा रहे हैं या चुप हैं।घबराएँ नहीं, जब यही पलीस और लोग आपके साथ ये करेंगे, हम तब भी आपके लिए लड़ेंगे और बोलेंगे। 🙏 — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) December 15, 2019

2. Simi Garewal

India, the world’s largest democracy, shuts down the internet far more than any other country. This week, 60 million people — roughly the size of France — have no service.

India Adopts the Tactic of Authoritarians: Shutting Down the Internet https://t.co/5NEKAQRXzK — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 17, 2019

3. Parineeti Chopra

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

Siddharth

You will tell us who deserves to be a refugee and who does not based on religion (CAA). Then you will tell us who is an Indian and who is not based on religion (NRC). Why cant you just be honest for once and accept what you are doing Amit Shah? Tell us your real plan. #Divider https://t.co/ksO00eBQl4 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 18, 2019

Sayani Gupta

On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be?@RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/6l5ky5zbNt — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) December 15, 2019

Irfan Pathan

Suraj mein ek alag si garmi nazar aai,Hawa bhi apna rukh badalne lagi. Jinhone mulk ke liye ek tinke ka kaam nahi kiya aaj wo ek mulk ke wafadar se badzubani karne lage #jaihind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 16, 2019

Aditi Rao Hydari

In a democracy, when voices of dissent are shut down, when plurality is shut down, when diversity is shut down with violence time and again, we are done for…

Till we rise, for real ( not just on social media)… We Can, and We Must…NOW. pic.twitter.com/rHaaw4j7Dh — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) December 18, 2019

The others, who choose not to speak up during such difficult times, fearing backlash, need to understand that we all are living in a petrifying time of real-world crisis and there is no space for ignorance, intentional silence or tokenism.

Mahesh Bhatt

In times when transformation and change is required we speak from a deeper voice inside our lives. It’s our lives that teach us who we are. When truth is hard to find remember it is usually hiding inside ourself.And even if we feel we are too small. Go out there & sing ur song. https://t.co/t6lmoXU2qL — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 14, 2019

Vir Das

Dear Govt,



If you're looking for non-violent discourse and debate…quit shutting down the internet. Last i checked, it was more thinking and talking…less bleeding.



Young people can't set the internet on fire and you can't lathi charge the internet.



What say? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 16, 2019

Manoj Bajpayee

There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.

With the students and their democratic rights to protest ! I condemn violence against protesting students!!!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 16, 2019

These are powerful people who have the capacity to influence people in power, mobilise them into supporting the protests against oppressive governments and finally pushing them out of power. These statements, made in public platforms can help organise a larger cohort of people, in order to show the potential of the citizens of a country. Their voices could have been crucial during the abrogation of Section 370 in Kashmir, the cases of lynching Muslims and Dalits across the country, the Trans Bill protests and many others.

The others, who choose not to speak up during such difficult times of CAA, fearing backlash, need to understand that we all are living in a petrifying time of real-world crisis and there is no space for ignorance, intentional silence or tokenism. Minorities, like the Muslims, people in conflict zones, Dalits, women, Queer people, people in the North Eastern parts of the country are all facing physical, emotional and symbolic violence in their everyday lives. They do not have the prerogative of escaping through such situations.

People with priviledge have the capacity to do the bare minimum of showing social media support and turning the tables of the government that assumes the submission of the citizens to their unconstitutional brutalities. We hope that they will defend the citizens’ rights and freedom of expression, today as well as in the future.

Featured Image Source: Twitter