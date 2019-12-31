We have been featuring the best writers from our writers’ community for their committed contribution to FII, making it what it is today. FII would not exist if not for the passionate and loyal feminist writers’ community that we have steadily been building over the last three years. This December, we feature Mira Swaminathan.

From talking about Why Banglore’s Women Workers Are Protesting For Their PF? to covering Namma Pride: The Karnataka Queer Pride Walk, 2016 In Photos, Mira’s exceptional flair of writing has covered a host of topics, keeping us hooked to her articles and her activism. Some of her other popular articles are, In Photos: #CABProtests In Jantar Mantar And India Gate, This Officer’s Choice Blue Whiskey Ad Is Not Just Sexist But… and many others.

FII: Tell us a little about yourself and what you do.

Mira Swaminathan: I work as a Policy Officer for the Centre for Internet and Society. I research on areas related to technology policy. I’m a lawyer and I graduated from School of Law Christ University this year, I joined CIS right after that and I’m based out of Bangalore. I also make time to do theatre part time. I’ve acted in three productions in Bangalore.

FII: How did you become a part of the FII writer family?

Mira Swaminathan: I first interned with FII in the year 2016. I’ve been part of the FII community since then. It was one of the most organized virtual internships I have been part of. We were allowed to choose topics of our own or would be provided with topics to write on. I also had the opportunity to write FII weekly news, photo essays etc. Ever since then, I’ve had access to the database wherein I can write and publish my articles. I think that is the best thing about being part of the FII writer family—you’re always a part of it even if you joined the team as an intern.

FII: How and when did you become a feminist? Which issues within feminism are close to your heart?

Mira Swaminathan: Most of the feminist that I am is because of my mother. Her constant resistance against my conservative patriarchal family has always been a learning experience for me. It wasn’t just about reading feminist literature at the age of 14, or watching feminist movies or shows, it was watching her work through the oppression on a daily basis, and her lived experiences that made me the feminist that I am. I acknowledge the privilege that I have belonging to an urban middle class, upper caste family. Having said that, one of the most important issues is the necessity to pass the mic to marginalised communities who need to be given this platform to be heard. A lot of awareness on what intersectional feminism is, and why it is absolutely essential is extremely important.

FII: What is your favourite piece on this site that you have written, and your favourite piece on this site that you have read? Why did they strike you?

MS: I think one of my favourite pieces I’ve written is ‘This Officer’s Choice Blue Whiskey Ad Is Not Just Sexist But Also Classist’. I remember writing it minutes after I saw the ad on TV, just a few months after my internship at FII. I am happy to contribute to the trend where calling out sexist content becomes absolutely essential.

FII: What do you like to do when not writing about gender and social justice?

MS: I really do like writing content for theatre, my latest play, Footnotes, involved a lot of stories that were my personal lived experiences. I re-watch episodes of Fleabag and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend in my spare time.

FII: What do you like about FII and our work? What more would you like to see from us?

MS: I think the one thing that I love the most is that the platform provides access to a variety of authors. I love reading about the different thoughts and opinions that are published. I am a huge fan of FII’s social media networking and campaigns. Every award that is given to FII is something it absolutely deserves, I’m quite proud to be part of this community. I think I would definitely love to see more articles published in regional languages, maybe podcasts could also be a way to spread awareness amongst all communities!

FII thanks Mira for her timely and valuable contributions. We are incredibly grateful to have her as a part of our writers’ community and appreciate her for her deeply informative writing. You can follow her on Facebook and Instagram.