Ever been told that you looked great while giving a presentation at work or how impressive it is that you know about sports even though you’re a woman?

Guess what – you’ve been a target of Benevolent sexism – a less hostile, friendly form of sexism, which perpetuates the same sexist notions about women.

While it may seem harmless, benevolent sexism can be just as harmful in perpetuating gender stereotypes. These are usually the kind of remarks that sound like compliments – but are really not. So let’s finally talk about benevolent sexism and its not so benevolent effects on our lives!

