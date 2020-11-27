3 mins read

Trans feminism or Trans Rights activism has been a rather new addition to the previously white or upper caste, savarna feminism of the mainstream. However, this certainly does not mean that Trans people and their lives, resistances, everyday struggles, bodies, thoughts and in general existence is a new invention. Although most people would like to believe as such, Trans people’s histories and biographies have been one of the most radical spaces of Feminist discourse and movement, both in the grassroots as well as in the global scenario.

Violence against Trans people, especially Trans women have increased manifold today. Police brutality, hate speech, social stigma and a general attitude of ignorance of diversity have resulted in creating a hostile and intolerant space for Transgender people. Various structural forms of discrimination in sectors of employment and education further proliferate their vulnerabilities. Further, the horrendous Trans Bill or The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill too aims to police their structural and everyday mobility. At such a juncture, feminists outside the Trans community and with privilege must not only help them alleviate the social stigma against them, but also actively make space for them to speak and represent themselves in positions of power and change.

Here are a few quotes by Trans Activists from India as well as its neighbouring country of Pakistan which does not sum up the entire movement, but definitely inspires you to keep fighting for Feminist goals of inclusivity and equality as a community.

A Revathi

Joyita Mondol

Kami Sid

Swati Bidhan Baruah

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju

Trans people in India still battle with its legal system to assert their rights as citizens, and not only that, but also citizens without supervision of the state, the police and the heteronormative and brahmanical society. Protests are not only organised by grassroots social bodies demanding justice, but Trans people’s lived experiences themselves become a site for dissent.

While a handful of representatives from the Trans community have been able to intervene status quos and hierarchies to make a space for themselves, others simply wait for their governments and the broader society to fight beside them, asking for equal and adequate representations.