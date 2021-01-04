2 mins read

Dear FII reader,

A very happy and safe new year to you and your loved ones! I hope this year brings you health, happiness and lots of love 🙂



Today, I have a very special announcement. FII is launching its new Membership Programme, which allows committed FII readers to support FII financially and receive premium content and added benefits. Watch this video to know more about the membership program.

Since 2014, FII has tirelessly created long-form stories, videos, podcasts, comics, infographics that have helped make feminism engaging and relevant to millennial and Gen Z women and youth. It’s been an amazing and fulfilling journey, made most rewarding by your faith and support. We have grown from a one woman army to an awesome all-women’s team of eleven, reaching a million people monthly.

In 2019, we also started FII Hindi to bridge the linguistic barrier and make feminism accessible in Hindi. Over time, FII has built a network and community of thousands of followers and readers.

But even as our work has grown by leaps and bounds, so have our bills. And it’s getting tougher each day–especially in the midst of a pandemic–to sustain ad-free, independent and honest feminist journalism. To stay true to our shared cause, we are therefore launching a paid membership program that offers premium content and benefits to our supporters. Each and every membership will help sustain our work and ensure we thrive in these uncertain times.

However, this does not mean that FII’s content is going behind a paywall. All of our content continues to remain accessible and free.

I’d be grateful if you consider supporting FII financially and becoming an FII member. Please click here to become an FII Member.

FII Membership Pricing Plans

Independent and honest journalism needs committed readers and I duly hope that you will consider supporting your favourite feminist media platform.

Warmly,

Japleen

Founder-CEO