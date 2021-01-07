< 1 min read

At a time when Indian media is dominated by very angry male anchors all screaming about one perspective, one often wonders – is the media able to properly capture the various narratives of a story in our country? Or are we only consuming news and media from the male gaze?

Joining our hosts Pragya and Nishtha in this episode of Intersectional Feminism—Desi Style! is FII Founder & CEO Japleen Pasricha. Tune in to hear about how the rise of digital media is giving more space to marginalised stories, how the media is failing in it’s reportage of gender-based violence, why we’re in dire need of feminist media – and much more!

You can find our GBVInMedia tool kit right here.

This podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google, and six other streaming platforms via Anchor.

