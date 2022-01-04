Our Evolving Relationship With Feminism: Mood Of The Month, January 2022

We are in a new year and we are all trying to start fresh with the hope that the influence of the pandemic on our lives will become lesser with time. At FII too, we are beginning with the aspiration to honour the faith our readers and writers have trusted us with.

To set the conversation rolling, this month, we would like to invite submissions on the changing, evolving spectrum of the feminist discourse.

Feminism is a political ideology that has a long and rich history of constant struggle for gender equality and equality of opportunities. If we were to put feminists belonging to different generations in one room, perhaps most of us may not see eye to eye. Over the years, the broad spectrum of feminism has seen the evolution of various intersectional domains, focusing on social locations, caste, sexuality and various other factors that define and determine the kinds of marginalization faced by individuals.

We have also begun to understand the importance of non-appropriation, representation beyond tokenism, as well as the need for identities to be addressed specifically to highlight the specific experiences of marginalization faced by various groups of people.

The advent of technology has revolutionised discourse, made resources more accessible, and facilitated feminist solidarities to thrive beyond borders, cultures and time-zones. This has added to the strength and experiential breadth of the movement, making the understanding of the gender lens more perceptible.

In almost every aspect of our personal and political lives ranging from environment, policy, politics, law, mental health, sexuality, art, family, workspace, and the like, we can see the pervasive nature of gender-based discrimination. Gendered violence and harassment have changed their face and modes of operations as we evolve in terms of technology and development. Yet, for some, the most basic necessities still remain denied, on the basis of gender.

The feminist movement thus, has been evolving and we, in the post #metoo world, are at the cusp of a new, inclusive, gender sensitive socio-political awakening, which is multi-dimensional, layered and extremely important.

Some of us are still learning and figuring out about the kind of feminists we are and aspire to be. While some others are leading the way for the rest.

In this context, we at Feminism In India, invite submissions on the various aspects of Our Evolving Relationship With Feminism throughout January, 2022. We hope to add to the conversation through personal essays, critical analysis, and articles discussing the different layers of the topic.

Here are some possible concepts within the theme that may help you write your submissions:

Intergenerational changes in feminist perspectives – navigating different views on feminism between people of different generations, sharing space with non-feminist family members

Technology and feminism – changes in the feminist discourse after technology, access to feminist material, changing perspectives on feminism through global reach

Feminist solidarities – The emergence of feminist solidarities over time, the history of feminist movement, importance of feminist allyship, generational effects of feminist interventions

Popular culture and feminism – the representation of feminism in pop culture over time, feminist stereotypes in pop culture, female friendships in films and television shows, the impact of feminist values in pop culture on society

Feminism and Governance – the need for a feminist lens in public policy, feminist interventions in social development, feminism and politics, law & order and feminist philosophies

Intersectionality, Inclusivity – the need for intersectionality, inclusivity in feminist movements, appropriation of the feminist discourse by savarna voices, caste-based oppression and feminism, erasure of Dalit feminist voices

Feminism and choice -navigating the privileges associated with choice, understanding the nuances of manufactured choice in the feminist context

Feminism in the post #metoo world – feminist interventions and survivorship, the art, artist and sexual abuse, moral accountability and social privilege, organised feminist efforts in calling out abuse, consent and its nuances

Feminism, body and sexuality – feminist contributions in reclaiming bodily autonomy, sexuality and the feminist discourse, the role of feminism in building social acceptance for marginalised genders and sexualities

This list is not exhaustive. Please feel free to write on other topics within the theme that we may have missed listing here. Some of these topics are extremely personal in nature, and if you wish to maintain anonymity with respect to publication of such pieces, kindly mention in your email.

You may send us your submissions to sukanya@feminisminindia.com

We look forward to your pieces and hope you enjoy writing them!

Happy New Year!

