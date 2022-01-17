There are 1.5 billion English speakers in the world, making it the most popular language. It is important for individuals and professionals to be proficient in speaking and writing the language. However, there are many who do not speak or write English well. For these people, an English tutor is needed. English tutoring online jobs are in demand. If you have the motivation and the skill set to be one, here are some ways in which you can make money through English online tutoring jobs.

Seek the best jobs

The best way to make money through English tutoring online jobs is to find a platform which offers an assortment of opportunities. There are various English tutoring jobs at Preply for those who are qualified to teach. When finding a job, it is essential that you look at the syllabus expectations. Each job will be different. This is especially true if you seek a job which requires you to have English proficiency testing prior to being able to take on a job.

If you wish to find the best jobs for the money, look for English tutor jobs which are tied to schools and universities. Because these institutions seek to have their students learn and execute the English language with more efficiency than that of some of the individual jobs on the market, you are apt to receive better compensation for the job. Keep in mind that the higher the expectations, the more proficient you will need to be. If you are not a native speaker, ensure that you meet the requirements for the job.

Note that there are two types of English tutors which are commonly sought. These two are U.S. English and U.K. English. The two are similar, but there are differences between the two. Understand these differences so that you can properly gauge whether or not you are the right candidate for the job.

Get the right certifications

When teaching English online, you find that there are several types of certifications which may be required. Again, each job will differ as to the requirements, and it is your responsibility to meet these requirements prior to taking on the job. Most commonly, English tutor jobs will require you to have at minimum TEFL certification. TEFL stands for Teaching English as a Foreign Language.

A substitute for the TEFL certification is to have college training as an English teacher/major. If you have a bachelor’s or a master’s degree in English, you do not have to have a TEFL certificate, as you are proficient in the language. Regardless of which certifications you have, it is recommended that you have documentation showing that you have a firm grasp on reading, writing, and speaking English before you teach others.

Offer multiple services

Gaining a firm grasp of the English language requires more than just speaking and repetition. True, that is part of the learning process, but for many, it is not enough. As a tutor, you can maximize your financial gains by offering several services related to learning English. First, have the basic one-on-one speaking and reciting of the language. This is the crucial starting point. Second, offer visuals for your students. This could be as flash cards, video learning, pictures, or leaning work pages. Anything which can be used as an accompaniment should be considered.

Should you have the time and have confidence in teaching the English language, you may wish to consider writing an e-book or an English course of your own. This can be offered to students of your English tutor jobs. When writing and offering e-books or English courses, check with the site in which you wish to seek a tutorage job to ensure that offering such does not violate the terms and conditions of the site. Also, when writing your e-book or English course, be sure to site your credentials within the text to give the reader confidence in your work.

Practice makes perfect

Perhaps the best way to make money by teaching English online is to practice speaking, reading, and writing the language. If you are not a native, this is essential to building up your skill set. The more that you practice the language, the more natural it will become to you. Even if you are a native of the English language, practice relating how to speak, write, and read properly.

When practicing English, focus on grammar, sentence composition, reading comprehension, fluency in the speech, wordage, and spelling. If you lack proficiency in any of these areas, it is strongly recommended that you seek additional training or practice courses.

Final Words

You can make money through English tutoring jobs, even if you are not a native if you know the language. That is the most important part of teaching any language. Have a grasp of the language, be able to relate the information to another, and speak clearly so that your instructions are well received by the student, and you will do well in your teaching endeavors.