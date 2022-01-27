Feminism In India (FII), in partnership with the International Center for Research on Women (ICRW), is excited to present ‘Women and Work: Why it Matters!’, a new mini-podcast show. In this show, your hosts Nilanjana and Purnima talk all things women and work – why do women work, why does women’s work matter, and what’s all this talk about paid and unpaid work? Listen to the podcast trailer here.

The podcast series has been produced under ICRW Asia’s project, Rebuild: COVID-19 and women in the informal economy. You can know more about the project here.

For the very first episode of ‘Women and Work – Why it Matters!’, joining us is Ashwini Deshpande, Professor of Economics and the Founding Director of Centre for Economic Data and Analysis (CEDA) at Ashoka University. Tune in as Nilanjana and Purnima talk to Ashwini about women’s participation in the labour force, the value of women’s work, and much more!

The ‘Women and Work: Why it Matters!’ podcast is available on Spotify, Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, JioSaavn and many other streaming platforms via Anchor!

