FII wins 3 Orange Flower Awards!

FII has yet again won accolades for its intersectional feminist media content. This time, it is the Orange Flower Awards presented by Women’s Web won by writers and content creators.

The Orange Flower Award recognises the power of women’s voices, and are a much-awaited annual award for digital creators in India.

At FII, Abhinaya Sridhar won the Orange Flower Award for her article on ‘How Family Vlogging Invisibilizes Children’s Consent‘ in the Writing on Parenting category.