Podcast: The Power Of Non-Fiction Storytelling Ft. Rintu Thomas

This week India saw history being created. For the first time ever an Indian documentary was nominated for an Academy Award in the feature length category. Writing With Fire has been breaking a world of barriers and we are so honoured and excited to have one of the film’s makers, Rintu Thomas with us on the podcast in this episode.

Tune in to hear at length about the journey of documenting an institution like Khabar Lehariya as well as the hurdles and triumphs of bringing such a glorious story on the big screen. We also deep dive into the evocative powers of non-fiction narratives, the hunger to tell stories, the western gaze towards our films and much much more!

This podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google, and six other streaming platforms via Anchor. Listen to this episode on any of your favourite streaming platforms and tell us what you think in the comments section!

Also read: Period. End Of Sentence. Wins An Oscar For Its Sensitive Portrayal Of Menstrual Stigma In India