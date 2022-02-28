We have been featuring the best writers from our writers’ community for their committed contribution to FII, making it what it is today. FII would not exist if not for the passionate and loyal feminist writers’ community that we have steadily been building over the last three years. This February, we feature Sudarshana Ganguly.

Sudarshana Ganguly is a student of Bachelors in English from Jadavpur University. When she’s not procrastinating or falling victim to impulse retail therapy, she can be found learning new languages, fangirling over her favourite K-pop acts and daydreaming about herself as a future magazine editor. She is passionate about fashion, especially about how it can be made more sustainable and inclusive. Some of Sudarshana’s nuanced and layered articles for FII focus on dissecting the male gaze in K-dramas, addressing gender stereotypes in fandoms, analysing the act of gossip and its gendered associations, among others.

FII: Tell us a little about yourself and what you do.

Sudarshana Ganguly: I am an undergraduate student of English Literature, currently in my final semester. I am an aspiring journalist and I like to write and research on a myriad of topics, especially pertaining to pop culture and its various influences and narratives, particularly from a feminist lens.

FII: How did you become a part of the FII writer family?

Sudarshana Ganguly: Last year, I came across a FII Instagram post calling for submissions to the “Mood of the Month” initiative. I sent in my first article revolving around the theme of sustainable fashion and thrift shopping. I kept participating in the Mood of the Month campaigns before sending my own pitches at the beginning of this year, which were approved and I loved working on them! I am thankful for a platform that lets me write independently without restricting filters.

FII: How and when did you become a feminist? Which issues within feminism are close to your heart?

Sudarshana Ganguly: I don’t think there is a particular time to which it can be pinpointed to. Growing up, as I witnessed increased discrimination and faced personal struggles as a woman, a certain consciousness aligned my world view. Especially, when I came to my university two years back, I realised I had a lot of unlearning to do. I think it is important to always be open to learning. As for issues close to my heart, I think they would be narratives associated with women and their contemporary choices such as with regards to pop culture, fashion and such. Perhaps, because they are influenced by my own experiences and people around me.

FII: What is your favourite piece on this site that you have written, and your favourite piece on this site that you have read? Why did they strike you?

Sudarshana Ganguly: My favorite piece that I have written till now on FII would be the one on fan culture and the trivialization of female fans. It is quite a personal piece for me and many people around me could relate to it, which made me glad I had written it. There are many articles that I have loved from time to time but one that comes to my mind right now is one that I just read before this interview, it is on Encanto and the family dynamics present in the movie by Debabratee Dhar. It was an interesting and relatable observation.

FII: What do you like to do when not writing about gender and social justice?

Sudarshana Ganguly: I mostly just read books and binge-watch series and YouTube videos when I am not working (or even when I am). Cliche isn’t it? I also love learning new languages and going around the city discovering the best spots for desserts and adda.

FII: What do you like about FII and our work? What more would you like to see from us?

Sudarshana Ganguly: I like that it is an inclusive platform where everyone can come and voice their opinions. There is so much that so many people want to tell but often cannot or do not know where to write. I am glad that FII always provides the opportunity for everyone to do so!

FII thanks Sudarshana for her timely and valuable contributions. We are incredibly grateful to have her as a part of our writers’ community and appreciate her for her deeply informative writing. You can follow her on Instagram and LinkedIn.