Podcast: How Powerful Stories Can Mobilise And Create Change

In Ep1 of 'Advocacy, Passion & Beyond: Voices from the SI Leader Lab', host Japleen Pasricha talks to Anna Susarenco and Srishti Bakshi about stories that change lives and much more!

Feminism in India (FII), in collaboration with the Swedish Institute, is excited to present ‘Advocacy, Passion & Beyond: Voices from the SI Leader Lab’, a new mini-podcast show. In this show, your host Japleen Pasricha, founder-CEO of Feminism in India, talks about the various ways in which activists across the world have taken on the challenge and have used digital tools to continue doing the work they do. Listen to the podcast trailer here.

The podcast show has been produced under the SI Leader Lab programme of the Swedish Institute. SI Leader Lab is a leadership programme arranged by the Swedish Institute for civil society leaders working for Sustainable Development Goal 16 (peaceful and inclusive societies) in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. It’s designed to give participants an opportunity to explore their leadership skills and learn effective advocacy methods. The next call for applications will open in mid-October 2022, more information here.

For the very first episode of ‘Advocacy, Passion & Beyond: Voices from the SI Leader Lab’, joining us are Anna Susarenco from Moldova and Srishti Bakshi from India.

Anna founded an international youth network within the UN and one of the largest peer to peer education networks nationally, she has developed guides about youth advocacy tools, facilitated tonnes of workshops, done community organising and so much more.

While Srishti embarked on a 3800 km on-foot journey across India from Kanyakumari in the South to Kashmir in the North to understand and end gender-based violence. She met with 100,000 women on her journey, talked to them about gender-based violence and now has created a documentary film, WOMB: Women Of My Billion. Srishti is also the co-founder of MOWO Fleet.

Tune in as Japleen talks to Anna and Srishti about stories that change lives and much more!

The ‘Advocacy, Passion & Beyond: Voices from the SI Leader Lab’ podcast is available on Spotify, Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, JioSaavn and many other streaming platforms via Anchor!