Picking The Appropriate Sports Bra: Prioritising Comfort And Performance

Breasts have been imagined in our collective conscience to look upright, robust, and young. Consequently, the bra has often been positioned as a garment that objectifies and commodifies the body. Gender politics and body image in the context of garments like bras have a long history of negotiations and critique.

But what often remains unaddressed in this debate is how the bra also serves as essential support for some individuals, especially those who are active throughout the day. Choosing the exact fit and style for a sports bra that meets workout needs is one of the top priorities for sportswomen.

A comfortable, supportive bra can make all the difference when training. However, not all individuals know what to consider and what not when buying a sports bra. If you have been into sports, you must know how crucial it is to pick the right bra.

It is not just about style and statement, but about comfort and performance. So, the selection should be based more on comfort and fit than colour and design. The fabric used to make the bra also matters when visiting a store to hunt for a sports bra.

The market offers an array of sports bras, each with features suitable for different cup and band sizes and physical activities. Out of this dizzying lot, it is hard to find the best that helps you enjoy your workout and perform at your best.

If the bra does not fit, it causes discomfort and makes you feel restrictive around your ribcage. The support you may need depends on your cup size and the activity you are performing. This guide will help you choose the best sports bra for every exercise.

Choose sports bras based on the support you need

Go for a high-impact bra if you perform intense exercises, such as running, wrestling, or jumping, which involve up, down, and side movements of the breast. High-impact bras provide your breasts added support in every direction to limit the amount of movement.

These undergarment pieces do not just offer support but reduce the effect of gravity and help retain the shape. If you do moderate physical exercise, choose medium-impact sports bras. These bras hold the breast in place, ensuring the wearer feels comfortable and flexible. Low-impact sports bras can be your everyday active wear and are ideal for low-impact activities, such as Yoga.

Choose the style that suits you

Sports bras come in a selection of styles, colours, designs, and fits, each with different features, and you may opt for more than one, depending on your choice. Some bra styles provide removable pads with a zipper in the center front for ease.

Some feature wider straps to provide extra support and a soft bottom band, while others have padded seamed cups and beautiful prints. Choose whatever suits your personality best and gives you the utmost comfort.

Check the fabric

Eye-catching prints may tempt you to make the wrong pick. Do not just make your purchase based on how attractive and stylish the bra is. You must be a little cautious about the fabric used. The fabric should be soft, friendly to the skin, and stretchable. Some of the choicest material compositions you may go for are cotton and elastane, tactel and spandex, and polyamide and spandex.

Measure the band and cup size correctly

Measure your band and cup size accurately to find the correct bra size. It is as easy as placing the measurement tape around your ribcage and bust and holding it firm to read the size. Do not hold the tape too loose or tight.

The considerations above will help you find the best sports bra.

