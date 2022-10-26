A Tale Of Courage: Sabreena Khaliq And Her Inspiring Story For Women Across Kashmir

Sabreena Khaliq is a woman from Kashmir who dared to dream about education after becoming a mother of three children.

Reportedly, Kashmir has a high incidence of violence against women, where the state is constantly under siege and women under threat. It is 21st century and women in Kashmir are asked to quit their jobs, education and dreams for the sake of marriage. Sabreena Khaliq who lives in a backward village of Kupwara broke this myth and came out as an inspiration for women around her.

“I would often think of studying again, but it was very difficult owing to my responsibilities. But I never lost my courage I waited till my children grew up.” Sabreena Khaliq

Some 80 kilometres away from Kashmir’s heart, Srinagar, lives Sabreena Khaliq, a mother of three children. Like many women of Kashmir, Sabreena was married in her teens, but always dreamt of studying again, “I would often think of studying again, but it was very difficult owing to my responsibilities. But I never lost my courage I waited till my children grew up.”

Sabreena and her inspiring story

She got married in 2013 when she was in her teens and left her studies, “to marry early was my own decision, soon after getting married I started taking care of the household, so I wasn’t able to concentrate on my studies, and after having children, I became more busy. When I used to think about appearing in examination it used to feel like an impossible task “initially I had no idea that I will be able to pick up books again, and I will sit in examination hall after 9 years it seemed Impossible to me”

“Initially it was very difficult. I wasn’t able to concentrate or understand lessons fully, I was reading books after 9 years and it sometimes made me anxious also.” Sabreena Khaliq

When 10th grade results were declared Sabreena Khaliq became an overnight internet sensation across Kashmir as she secured 93.4%, and she was Kashmir’s topper. Messages and phone calls started pouring from relatives and neighbours.

“I always had that gut feeling that I will crack this exam but I never thought of becoming a topper, it came as a surprise to me.”

It was not easy for Sabreena to start her education right away, as she says, “many times negative thoughts ran through my mind, I questioned myself multiple times that, am I on the right path”. In the beginning it was very hard for her to grasp lessons and to concentrate on her studies, “Initially it was very difficult. I wasn’t able to concentrate or understand lessons fully, I was reading books after 9 years and it sometimes made me anxious also”

Sabreena Khaliq with her children



Sometimes Sabreena felt that she was wasting her time “when I wasn’t able to retain my lessons initially I started thinking that I am just wasting my time but after some time I started to retain some lessons which later boosted my confidence and I thought to continue my preparations.”

With the unconditional support of her in-laws and husband, Sabreena mustered the courage to pick up books again after 9 years “My in-laws were my support system, after discussing with my mother in law and father in law I filled this year’s 10th bi-annual form.”

“Courage is the most important thing that women should have, a women need to remain strong to achieve her dreams, never give up on her dreams just to appease society.” Sabreena Khaliq

Rafeeqa begum while talking with Feminism in India said “I told Sabreena, if she wants to continue her studies then I will do all the household chores myself she can prepare for her exams without worrying about home, its right of every woman to live her life with happiness if a woman has dreams she should work hard to achieve them and mother in laws should always support them.”

After dropping her children at school Sabreena used to devote a few hours for her books “after sending them to school I used to start studying and that’s how I prepared for my exams, in my school I was the brightest student but I had to left studies early.”

Late in the evenings, sabreena used to solve the most difficult questions with the help of youtube videos “I used to watch youtube to solve questions which I used to find difficult, my sister in laws who are also married helped me a lot in preparing my syllabus and they helped me in learning important topics, I am grateful of them also.”

Sabreena’s husband has done MSC, IT and he’s currently teaching in Srinagar College “my husband has always supported me to achieve my dreams he used to give me tuitions in free time.”

After passing 10th with the highest marks Sabreena is now determined to pursue her class 11th and 12th also “I will continue my education from now on, I will appear in 11th and 12th and after that, I will decide what way I should choose.”

Sabreena Khaliq closed our conversation with a message for all women who are married and yet want to study “courage is the most important thing that women should have, a women need to remain strong to achieve her dreams, never give up on her dreams just to appease society.”