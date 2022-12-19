7 Women Politicians Who Made The News In 2022

India has had a history of iconic female leaders in the positions of Prime Minister and President. However, women continue to be questioned and challenged for not being fit for politics.

Long speeches, never-ending parades, promises of a better tomorrow, elections, politics and men at the forefront of them all. Whenever we talk about the political scenario of our country it is usually men who dominate it. From college elections to Parliament elections, having a woman as a member within a political party seems like an alien concept to many even today.

However, women have come out of all the obstacles and have proven themselves as equal to men in every field from sciences, technology, STEM, sports , philosophy and politics. India has had a history of iconic female leaders in the positions of Prime Minister and President. However, women continue to be questioned and challenged for not being fit for politics.

Therefore, in this article, we look at the women politicians who made the news in 2022. These women come from all backgrounds and sections of society. While some of them never had the intent to become politicians, others were raised in that environment.

1. Supriya Sule

A third-term Member of the Parliament in Lok Sabha, she is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party. She holds a B.Sc degree in Microbiology. Sule feels strongly about young girls’ education and has conducted various campaigns that focus on fighting against female foeticide. In 2012 she also made a political wing namely Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress which gives a platform to young girls in politics. She has also organised multiple rallies which focus on female fetus abortion, the dowry system and overall women’s empowerment.

Source: Indian Express

Sule is an extremely strong leader and is known as one of the most powerful speakers at the Lok Sabha. Recently she was criticised by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil who asked her to go “home and cook”. This comes after she rejected his plea for having an OBC quota in the Mumbai elections. This also makes us question how women are treated despite being an strong and outspoken politicians.

2. Bobi Kinnar or Bobi Darling

Bobi Kinner scripted history by becoming the first Transgender woman member of the Municipal Corporation Delhi, (MCD). Starting out as a wedding dancer, Bobi Kinner paved her way through social work and uplifting women around her. Raised in the Sultanpuri region, Bobi is 38 years old and contested for the same position in 2017 as an independent candidate.

Source: shethepeople

Now a part of the Aam Aadmi Party, she is committed to working towards the general well-being of her constituency and her people. Bobi is known for her contribution towards children, women and persons with disabilities and wants to do more as a member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

3. Chandrani Murmu

Chandrani Murmu is the youngest member of the parliament and a representative of Biju Janata Dal. She is from Keojhar, Odisha and grew up intending to become a probationary officer in Odisha Government or a technical engineer in a private firm. Now elected as an MP, she is ready to lock horns with the country’s top politicians. When asked about her age as a factor she confidently replies “When I have already opted for politics as a career, my age will not determine how forceful my voice in Parliament will be. I will justify my election as an MP.”

Source: Wikipedia

Murmu endured a lot of issues during her election as a candidate. This included a controversy where Murmu’s morphed video was circulated right before the general election.

4. Anupriya Patel

Currently serving as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry of India, Anupriya Patel is a representative of the Apna Dal Party, which is active in Uttar Pradesh. She became the president of her party in 2009 and got elected as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Source: Business Standard

In her current tenure, she has actively worked towards women’s empowerment by becoming a member of various committees in Parliament, like “Women Empowerment, and Welfare of Other Backward Classes”. She is dedicated towards the cause of marginalised and oppressed communities.

5. Shashi Panja

Currently serving as the Cabinet Minister for the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare in West Bengal, Shashi is a medical practitioner and a politician. She is a representative of the TMC (Trinamool Congress). She was elected as the councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation in 2010 as a member in charge of education. Shashi has contributed extensively to taking charge of the Women and Child Welfare Ministry.

Source: Telegraph India

Recently, she expressed shock on hearing a statement made by BJP MP Hema Malini on barring windows from going to Vrindavan. As a response to Hema’s statement, she replied “No I don’t agree with her at all. Everyone has the prerogative to choose his/her place of stay wherever he/she feels happy. We are all at liberty to do so”.

6. Mahua Moitra

Mahua quit her position as vice president of JP Morgan to join politics in 2009. She joined Youth India Congress and was a trusted hand to Rahul Gandhi in one of his projects namely “Aam Aadmi ki Sipahi”. Subsequently, Mahua joined the All India Trinamool Congress and was elected from Karimpur Constituency in the Legislative Assembly Election in 2016.

Source: NDTV

She is now a member of the 17th Lok Sabha and represents Krishnanagar, West Bengal. Mahua is famous for her liberal thoughts and her bold voice, as a result of which she has been called out a lot of times, especially by her opponent party Bhartiya Janta Party.

7. Veena George

Starting out her career as a journalist, Veena George is currently serving as the health and family welfare Minister in Kerala. She is a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Source: Facebook/Veena George

She contested the 2016 assembly polls for the first time and was able to deafer senior INC member Sivadasan Nair by a margin of 7646 votes. From 2016 to 2021, she retained her seat as the Cabinet Minister with a bigger margin of 19,003 votes.

Disclaimer: This is by no means an exhaustive or representative list. Suggestions to add to the list are welcome in the comments section.