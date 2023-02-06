How Studying Abroad Is Opening New Doors For Indian Women?

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

Women have proven themselves at each level as an important member in the contribution of world growth and development. From being a part of formulating top policies to holding top positions in ‘n’ number of companies we have seen women as the future of our world. However, despite proving themselves, women still tend to face the same inequality that they have been facing for centuries. As a reason for that, they have to work 10 times more than men to get the same recognition, from fighting for equal wages to fighting for one’s credibility. Women are still binded by patriarchal threads that restrict their growth.

Education is considered to be a basic requirement and a fundamental right in ensuring equality for all. Yet women, especially in the context of India, continue to struggle when it comes to getting formal education. As a result, they have to struggle their way in order to attain proper communication skills.

According to an Oxfam International report, around 153 countries in the world still have laws that economically restrict the growth of women. A large section of girls in many countries do not have the same access to education as boys. The gender pay-gap still exists, and on an average, women are paid 24% less than men.

Studies have already proven that women make terrific leaders, who are empathetic and great problem solvers. Zenger Folkman, a consulting firm, which evaluated more than 400 men and 300 women concluded that women are likely to be more effective leaders than men in the workplace. This goes to show that women have all the potential but not enough opportunities.

The quest to achieve gender equality is still under-way. But many countries have come together to launch initiatives that uplift women. Which is why, in today’s world most women prefer to study or work abroad. This does not just apply to women from upper middle class but also women from marganalised class. With scholarships that can make their education cheaper than what it really is in India.

Studying in foreign countries such as the USA, UK or Canada opens many doors of opportunities for women. Women in these countries are not confined to strict archaic societal standards or laws, which enables them to grow academically as well as professionally. For instance one of the major reasons why so many women opt out of high studies in India is due to the lack of security, equal opportunities and biases within the campus. Therefore, here is how IELTS can help women study abroad without any huddles on the way.

How IELTS help women in higher education

The International English Language Testing System or IELTS is a widely recognised test of English language proficiency used for various purposes such as university admissions, immigration, and professional certification. For women, taking the IELTS exam can be valuable in achieving their goals of studying or working abroad.

One of the main benefits of taking the IELTS exam is that it can help women improve their English language skills. This is particularly important for women who want to study or work in an English-speaking country, as a strong command of the language is often required for academic and professional success.

The IELTS exam is designed to test all four language skills, including reading, writing, listening, and speaking, and provides detailed feedback on areas where the test-taker needs to improve. By taking the IELTS exam, women can better understand their strengths and weaknesses in the English language and focus their efforts on improving in specific areas.

Another benefit of taking the IELTS exam is that it can help women enhance their job prospects. Many international organisations require IELTS scores as part of their recruitment process. By taking the IELTS exam and achieving a good score, women can increase their chances of getting a job in an international company or organisation.

This is particularly relevant for women who aspire to work in a global field, such as international business or diplomacy. A good IELTS score can demonstrate that a woman has the English language skills necessary to succeed in a professional setting.

Besides, plenty of big companies have headquarters in the USA and UK and provide equal opportunities for women, with tons of policies in place to regulate gender-equality. Studying in these countries means you have the access to a better job and pay.

Scholarships for pursuing a Master’s abroad

Facts suggest that a large portion of women live in poverty as they do not have access to the same opportunities as men. Scholarships can help mitigate the financial burden on women and increase their chances of pursuing an education abroad.

Here are a few such scholarships:

GREAT Scholarships India

Are you looking to pursue your master’s degree in the UK? GREAT scholarships offer 25 postgraduate scholarships from top universities in the UK across many subjects. Each scholarship costs a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course.

British Council Scholarships for women in STEM

Are you a woman looking to study a postgraduate degree in STEM subjects in the UK? Then this scholarship is for you. Women from India with a background in STEM, who can demonstrate their need for financial support, can apply for this scholarship.

American Association of University Women (AAUW)

AAUW provides scholarships for women who want to study master’s courses in the USA. The applications open in August every year and end by November. The scholarships fund anywhere between $20,000–$50,000. You must have an undergraduate degree to be eligible for this scholarship.

The Schlumberger Foundation

This non-profit organisation supports women pave their way in STEM related fields as it is highly male dominated. Scholarships worth $50,000 are awarded every year considering the candidate’s talent and leadership abilities.

In conclusion, as a widely recognized test of English language proficiency, the IELTS exam can be a valuable asset for women who want to pursue their goals of studying or working abroad. The IELTS exam allows women to break free from their comfort zones and explore new horizons. With the help of IELTS, women can pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.