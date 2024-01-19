Unraveling The Threads Of Mental Health And Economic Empowerment In Sports

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

In the realm of sports, a surge in self-confidence that, in turn, cultivates both physical robustness and mental well-being can be highly transformative. This transformative journey not only enables women to adeptly manage their homes and professions but also contributes to heightened workplace efficiency, subsequently fostering economic growth.

As women increasingly outperform and make more substantial contributions, the amalgamation of improved self-esteem, physical health, and professional prowess becomes a driving force propelling socioeconomic advancement.

Boosting confidence – a catalyst for personal and professional growth

From an early age, boys are socialised into a sports culture that emphasises the imperative of projecting confidence and concealing any signs of fear or vulnerability. This expectation permeates the very fabric of sporting activities, where the pressure to perform confidently is not just a skill but a societal norm. Whether stepping up to bat or engaging in any competitive game, the mandate is clear – act with unwavering confidence, irrespective of inner apprehensions. This performance of confidence is not confined to the field; it’s a transferable skill that often propels individuals into crucial positions within professional environments.

Source: Reuters

Employees adept at practising the illusion of confidence, displaying calmness under pressure and projecting assurance in their abilities, often find themselves in pivotal roles and are more likely to be recognised as starters. This ability to make tasks appear effortless, coupled with a reduced need for constant reinforcement, positions them as valuable assets in various domains.

Conversely, research illuminates a transformative aspect of sports on the confidence levels of girls and women. Those engaged in sports exhibit markedly higher levels of confidence and self-esteem while reporting lower incidences of depression.

Beyond the psychological benefits, participation in sports fosters a more positive body image, contributing to an overall state of heightened psychological well-being. This divergence in confidence levels underscores the unique and empowering impact of sports on the mental resilience and self-perception of girls and women. In essence, the culture of projecting confidence in sports not only influences success within athletics but also catalyses enhanced confidence and well-being in the broader spectrum of life.

The Endorphin effect

Engaging in sports not only enhances overall health but also serves as a powerful tool for stress relief and mental well-being, particularly for women. The physical activity involved in sports triggers the release of endorphins, the brain’s feel-good neurotransmitters, leading to a heightened sense of well-being. This surge in endorphins, often colloquially known as a “runner’s high,” is not exclusive to running but extends to any aerobic activity, such as playing tennis or going on a nature hike.

Moreover, sports help mitigate the negative effects of stress by stimulating the body’s natural response to stressors, fostering a practice that enhances the coordination of various bodily systems. This, in turn, protects the cardiovascular, digestive, and immune systems, guarding against the detrimental impacts of stress.

Source: Her Culture

Engaging in sports can be likened to “meditation in motion,” where the focus shifts entirely to the physical activity at hand. Whether it’s a brisk game of racquetball, a refreshing run, or laps in the pool, the immersive nature of sports allows individuals to temporarily escape daily irritations and concentrate solely on their body’s movements.

Beyond the physical benefits, regular participation in sports contributes significantly to mental well-being. It increases self-confidence, improves mood, and has a positive impact on symptoms of mild depression and anxiety. Additionally, sports-induced improvements in sleep quality address disruptions caused by stress, depression, and anxiety.

As women incorporate sports into their routines, they stand to gain unique advantages in stress relief. The holistic nature of sports, combining physical activity, mental focus, and the camaraderie of team engagement, offers women a comprehensive approach to managing stress levels. The benefits extend beyond the playing field, empowering women with a sense of control over their bodies and lives, fostering resilience, and promoting a positive outlook.

Impact of sports on economic growth & development

While the accomplishments of women athletes in India, including Saina Nehwal, MC Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, and PV Sindhu, serve as beacons of inspiration and empowerment, it’s crucial to recognise that their journey to economic empowerment has not been devoid of gender-based discrimination. These remarkable athletes have not only shattered records in their respective sports but have also confronted societal norms and stereotypes, transcending the limitations imposed on women in sports.

In addition to their athletic prowess, these women have significantly contributed to the economic growth and development of the country. Saina Nehwal’s historic bronze at the London 2012 Olympics not only made her an icon for Indian youth but also contributed to the nation’s recognition as a force in international badminton. MC Mary Kom, with her six world titles and unwavering commitment, has been a trailblazer, showcasing that women can excel in traditionally male-dominated sports, challenging the notion that boxing is solely a “man’s sport.“

Source: Her

Furthermore, Sania Mirza’s return to professional tennis after becoming a mother highlights the resilience and determination required for women to balance professional sports and familial responsibilities. Similarly, PV Sindhu’s silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics and her historic win at the BWF World Championships have not only elevated her status but have also established India as a formidable contender in global badminton.

However, it’s crucial to note that despite their significant contributions to India’s sporting and economic landscape, these athletes have faced discrimination and gender biases. Their journey underscores the dual narrative of empowerment through athletic achievements and the persistent need to dismantle gender-based biases, promoting an inclusive environment that fosters economic growth through women’s participation in sports. As these women continue to redefine societal expectations, their impact extends beyond the playing field, influencing economic empowerment and challenging stereotypes in a way that propels the nation forward.

Paving the way for holistic advancement

In conclusion, the symbiotic impact of women in sports extends far beyond athletic achievements. It weaves a tapestry of confidence, mental resilience, and economic empowerment, shaping individual lives and societal norms.

Source: Healthline

Policy Recommendations for Women in Sports