Riya Kumari : FII’s Partnerships Coordinator And A Big Time Foodie | #MeetTheFIITeam

As part of FII’s Meet the Team series, we are featuring former and current employees who have worked with or are working with us currently since the inception of FII. Feminism in India as a digital intersectional feminist media platform would not exist if not for these incredible individuals who have helped build this organisation to make what it is today.

Today, we’re chatting with Riya Kumari who is the Partnerships Coordinator at FII. She is a Political Science graduate from IPCW, DU and started working right after graduation with The Logical Indian. As a humanities student she has always aimed to contribute her part to society which she believes she has been doing. She is someone who can be dramatic all the time and finds joy in the tiniest things. Just give her food and she will be happy! What matters to her the most is love and kindness and she tries to spread love everyday.

FII: What do you like most about being a part of the FII family?

Riya: I feel there is a sense of belonging; you can never feel out of the league. They make you feel inclusive about your thoughts, your choices, everything. That’s the best part!

FII: What advice would you give someone joining the organisation?

Riya: Believe in yourself and openly share your thoughts – you’ll be heard.

FII: How would your colleagues describe you?

Riya: Ahh, could’ve told you better post the team retreat, lol. But yeah, maybe something like- a fun and always excited person!

FII: Which fictional character do you identify with and why?

Riya: Being a family-oriented person, I strongly connect with Jay and Phil from “Modern Family.” Jay’s tough exterior emphasizes understanding across generations, while Phil’s goofy yet adaptable parenting style showcases the power of humor. Their example resonates with my own aspirations, and I strive for a modern family that is built on love, acceptance, and laughter.

FII: What is something that you’re tired of hearing?

Riya: My god, you’re so skinny, Oh, now you’re growing too fat!

FII: Which feminist movement do you feel particularly passionate about and why?

Riya: Any movement that stands up for underprivileged communities and addresses violence against them. A feminist movement that recognizes that people face different forms of discrimination based on factors like race, gender, and class.

FII: What makes FII a ‘feminist’ organisation?

Riya: It’s dedication to promoting gender equality, amplifying unheard voices, and challenging societal norms with a passion for a more inclusive world.

FII: What’s the most fun thing about your job?

Riya: Creative thinking! You have to be creative all the time be it pitching ideas or creating content, just keep your mind open everywhere and check if you can get some content out of it.

FII: Do you remember when and why you decided to work at a feminist organisation?

Riya: Yes, when I first saw their content on IG, I was blown away by their boldness.

FII: If you had a talk show, which feminist icon would you call and what would you ask them?

Riya: If I had Fatima Sheikh on a talk show today, I’d love to chat about her journey as a trailblazing educator.

FII thanks Riya for her timely and valuable contribution to the organisation. We are incredibly grateful to have her as a part of our team and appreciate her for her deeply insightful work. She can be followed on Instagram.