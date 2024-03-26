Silent Struggle Over Menstrual Education Threatens Girls’ Well-Being In Kashmir

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

In the picturesque valley of Kashmir, where the majestic Himalayas stand guard over serene landscapes, a silent struggle persists within the corridors of its schools. While the region boasts a rich cultural heritage and a fervent pursuit of education, there’s a glaring gap in the curriculum around menstrual awareness that threatens the well-being and future prospects of its young girls.

As most girls experience their menstrual cycles while sitting in classrooms, they are often overwhelmed with embarrassment and confusion, finding themselves navigating this natural process alone.

This gap is the absence of adequate menstrual education. As most girls experience their menstrual cycles while sitting in classrooms, they are often overwhelmed with embarrassment and confusion, finding themselves navigating this natural process alone. Teachers may offer limited support, but the prevailing culture of silence perpetuates the stigma surrounding menstruation.

As whispers of this issue traverse the rugged terrain, it becomes increasingly apparent that the lack of comprehensive menstrual education not only jeopardises girls’ hygiene and health but also obstructs their access to quality education. Without proper knowledge and resources, girls may miss school days due to discomfort or fear of embarrassment, hindering their academic progress and perpetuating cycles of inequality.

The lack of comprehensive menstrual education in schools

‘In the shadows of our classrooms, I bear the burden of silence and shame. There’s a void where essential knowledge should reside, leaving me and my friends adrift in confusion and embarrassment’ says a local girl, a student in the valley.

‘The absence of menstrual education in our schools is a haunting reality, casting us into a world of secrecy and isolation. We are left to stumble blindly through the mysteries of menstruation, relying on whispered secrets and hushed conversations with friends. We cling to whispers from elders and fleeting moments of camaraderie for guidance, but the silence from our teachers echoes louder than any words spoken.’ She says.

She further adds, ‘As we navigate the labyrinth of adolescence, we are forced to conceal our struggles, tiptoeing to the washroom like thieves in the night, fearing the judgmental eyes of our peers. I’ve personally endured the harsh stigma, bearing the heavy burden of ignorance and shame. Each step feels like a battle against conformity, as I strive to hide my vulnerabilities in a world where acceptance is elusive and judgment looms large. The weight of societal expectations presses down on me, forcing me to navigate this labyrinth of adolescence with caution and secrecy.’

‘The absence of menstrual education in our curriculum is not just a failure of our education system, but a betrayal of our well-being. Despite promises of progress, the specter of menstrual education remains elusive, a reminder of our society’s failure to acknowledge our most basic needs.’ Says Sehar, who is in the 10th Standard.

Tabiya who is in the 9th Standard shares her experience. She says ‘As a ninth-grade student, the challenges of menstruation in school are deeply felt. While I’m fortunate to receive education at home from my mother, the lack of support and resources in the school environment exacerbates the situation.’

‘Without sanitary pads available and the lack of comprehensive menstrual education, navigating menstruation becomes incredibly daunting. It’s evident that menstrual education should be uniform for both boys and girls, and schools must prioritise implementing classes addressing menstrual health to foster understanding and support.’ She tells FII.

‘Too often, the isolation and embarrassment experienced when menstruation strikes during class are palpable. Teachers, ill-equipped and uncomfortable, fail to provide the necessary assistance. Consequently, some of us feel compelled to take breaks from school, impacting our education. It’s disheartening that amidst the pain and suffering, there’s a prevailing sense of helplessness. It’s imperative for schools to recognise and address these challenges, ensuring access to essential resources and support for all students.’ She added.

The urgent need for comprehensive menstrual education

‘As a gynaecologist, I stress the urgency of comprehensive menstrual education in today’s society. The onset of menses is occurring earlier due to pervasive exposure to various factors. It’s paramount that we integrate menstrual education into our curriculum, starting from homes and extending into schools. Boys and girls alike must be educated on menstruation without stigma or shame.’ Dr Shahmeema Badroo, a gynecologist from Kashmir says.

‘Teachers bear a pivotal role in this endeavor. They must be well-versed and trained to deliver menstrual education effectively, guiding students through the physical and emotional changes associated with puberty. Moreover, the availability of sanitary pads in schools is not a luxury but a necessity. It is disheartening that such systems are lacking in our state, leaving our children vulnerable to various infections and health complications.’ She adds.

She further iterates, ‘The consequences of inadequate menstrual education are dire. Many young girls lack the basic understanding of menstrual hygiene, leading to potentially life-threatening infections and complications in future pregnancies. By integrating comprehensive menstrual education into our schools, we have the power to save lives and empower our girls to navigate their reproductive health with confidence.’

In Kashmir, a place where people hesitate to talk about taboo topics, there is no awareness of menstrual health, and people here are yet to be aware of such things. ‘We hesitate to talk about normal issues, and talking on this is rare, and hardly anyone discusses it,’ said a school student on condition of anonymity.

She added her poignant reflection, underscoring the entrenched barriers to open dialogue and emphasising the urgent need for awareness and education initiatives to dismantle the stigma surrounding menstruation. ‘This candid acknowledgment not only highlights the systemic silence but also serves as a rallying call for concerted efforts to empower individuals with knowledge and resources to navigate menstruation with dignity and confidence,’ she added.

What experts advice

‘By normalising conversations around menstruation and ensuring access to proper resources, we not only empower our girls but also safeguard their health and well-being. Education is the key to breaking down barriers and ending the embarrassment associated with periods. Let’s prioritise this essential aspect of health education and pave the way for a healthier, more informed future generation.’ Dr. Shahmeema Badroo told FII.