Kamaljeet Sherawat: Former South Delhi Mayor Secures Tickets From West Delhi

The BJP has revealed its first list for the upcoming 2024 election, and this year’s list includes some new faces. Kamaljeet Sehrawat secures tickets from the West Delhi region and unseats two-time MP Parvesh Verma.

In total, there are five candidates from Delhi on the BJP’s first list of nominees for the next general elections. The four currently serving MPs will be replaced by the new political figures. Whereas Praveen Khandelwal replaced Harsh Vardhan in Chandni Chowk, Kamaljeet, Sehrawat replaced Parvesh Verma in West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Biduri replaced Ramesh Bidhuri in South Delhi, and Meenakshi Lekhi was replaced by Sushi Bansuri Swaraj in the New Delhi constituency. Nevertheless, the BJP has decided to keep Manoj Tiwari, who will run from North East Delhi once again.

In the first list of candidates, the BJP drops 33 MPs with fresh faces. Surprisingly, former South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat received the ticket for the upcoming election on March 2, 2024, from the BJP, replacing two-term MP Parvesh Verma in the West Delhi constituency. Sehrawat expressed her appreciation to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told ANI, “I did not expect it; this is a huge surprise for me. I’ve been tasked with this enormous duty. The BJP’s manifesto has not yet been released. Everything he (PM Modi) promised before has already been fulfilled. The BJP’s agenda will once again surprise many… I’d like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda for this chance.“

Who is Kamaljeet Sehrawat?

Kamaljeet Sehrawat was born on 29 September 1972. Sehrawat is descended from Jaats. She has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in commerce. Alongside holding a legal and a B. Ed degree, she has a diploma in computer application. She served as the Delhi BJP chief previously. Her background in party planning spans several years. In 2007, Sehrawat became the deputy president of the BJP in Najafgarh. Later, From 2007 until 2009, Kamaljeet Sehrawat led the Najafgarh BJP as its president.

Source: The Print

In the 2008 legislative election, she won the seat for the Bhatyala district. Later, she worked for the BJP from 2009 until 2014 as secretary of state. In the B ward of Dwarka, Sehrawat is currently a councillor. She was the South Delhi mayor until the 2018 term. To improve public services and infrastructure, Sehrawat started several projects. These included campaigns to promote cleanliness, waste management initiatives, and beautification initiatives, all to raise the standard of living for locals.

Sehrawat has spearheaded numerous initiatives and programs to raise women’s standing in society and has been an active advocate for women’s empowerment. From 2014 to 2016, Sehrawat presided over women’s fronts. From 2016 to 2017, she held the position of state vice president as well.

Why did the BJP give a ticket to Kamaljeet Sherawat?

The BJP has shot many people in the foot by offering Kamaljeet Sehrawat a ticket. The BJP has delivered on its commitment to empower women by providing tickets for Sehrawat.

Simultaneously, attempts have been undertaken in Rajasthan, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh to court Jaats. As it is unwilling to take any chances in order to hold onto power at the Center for a third time in a row, the action will also support the BJP’s goal of gaining more than 400 seats this time around.