How BJP Has Been Utilising Leverage In The Swati Maliwal Case

The recent assault case lodged by Swati Maliwal, who has been a chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sparked a national outcry and has raised concerns about women’s safety in India. Swati Maliwal is an active MP of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who said that she has been assaulted by Bibhav Kumar at the residence of Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal during the night. It has prompted a range of reactions from the public, the political leaders and the activists.

Bibhav Kumar, the personal aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, has been accused of assaulting the AAP party member at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal. But many believe that Swati was in touch with the BJP.

Before we draw any conclusion let’s bring both parties to the center of attention, keeping the entire situation in mind. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Delhi Lieutenant VK Saxena said that he was distressed with the media narrative of the incident. Saxena, who maintains a strained association with the AAP-administered Delhi government, expressed that Maliwal had called him and narrated ‘her harrowing experience’ elaborately out of ‘pure distress.’ This was mentioned in a press release by Raj Niwas in Delhi. In the interim, Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Saxena’s acknowledgment showcased her ties with BJP.

AAP MP Atishi told the press conference that ‘The BJP’s Anti corruption bureau has filed a case against Maliwal for illegally recruiting contractual employees for DCW. A charge sheet was filed and the time of conviction was approaching. We believe that’s what led to the conspiracy to exploit this case. At the time of the hearing at Hazari Court, we brought attention to the dysfunctionality, the entire BJP machinery was put into motion— from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Delhi Police.’

The detailed structure of the Swati Maliwal case

As per the FIR, Swati Maliwal visited Arvind Kejriwal’s house on May 13th without prior intimation. She was waiting for the CM in the drawing room when Kumar entered unannounced and started shouting at her, proceeding to humiliate her. But when AAP came up with CCTV evidence of what transpired during the fateful encounter, the narrative took a different twist: Swati was seen warning Kumar and other security members as well by saying, ‘I will see all of you and will eat your job If you try to touch me.’

Three days after to this incident Swati filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar. Some serious allegations were made by Swati in the complaint. She mentioned that ‘Kumar didn’t relent and kicked me repeatedly on the stomach, chest and pelvic area, I was in immense pain, I asked him to stop but he didn’t’. When we go through the footage we find that Kumar was trying to explain to her (‘We are requesting you, we are requesting you, You’re an educated person why would we do any harm to you?’).

Kumar also filed a case against Swati Maliwal alleging that she later abused him with the aim to attack him. ‘The court repeatedly requested a copy of the FIR from the police on Bibhav Kumar’s request, but no copy was provided. The court has extended the deadline to the morning However, Delhi Police said that the FIR is too sensitive to be submitted to court or delivered to the accused. The BJP has issued this FIR to all media outlets, but now they can’t submit the same FIR to the court.’ he added.

BJP’s condemns assault on Swati Maliwal, calls for accountability

Ironically, the BJP had once been speechless on the Manipur assault but now has come out openly condemning Swati Maliwal’s attack and asking for strict action against the perpetrator of the act. The AAP’s dedication towards women’s security was questioned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders; they accused the party of abandoning one of its own well known campaigners defending women rights.

The spokesman for BJP highlighted how ironic it was for a party member who is in a position to assert that he or she is committed to issues concerning women, to attack a champion for women’s rights. They called for thorough investigation into what happened to ensure justice for Maliwal, blaming AAP for shielding misbehaved individuals.

As a result, it highlights the importance of political parties holding their members accountable while creating an atmosphere of safety and respect for women within them. The AAP-led Delhi government was urged to take prompt measures in dealing with this issue to make Delhi safer for its female inhabitants. This incident has opened up discussions about women’s safety in politics which gives BJP an opportunity to question not only AAPs leadership and commitment towards gender concerns but also reaffirms their commitment when it comes to making India a safe haven for women.

But the case has a far wider and some particularly embarrassing implications for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), known for its progressive veneer and vocal commitment to gender equality. The party swiftly distanced itself from Kumar’s act, initiated an investigation and started to investigate. On the other hand, many party members extended their support to Maliwal stating that it reflects their commitment towards safety and rights of women. But the incident has provoked much internal discord and cast into question how smoothly the party can navigate a crisis. Opposition parties slammed the AAP for this, demanding action and also greater responsibility.

First and foremost, We need to understand the Swati Maliwal case is not just another case of gender based assault. In recent years India has shown some advancements in safeguarding women, while collaborating with different organisations, establishing more police stations for women and taking stricter actions against the misconduct.

But still once in a while, some cases just shake our trust in the administration. In the Swati Maliwal case, her recent experience has brought out some important matters. Her private accounts of harassment as a leading campaigner for women’s rights shows that no woman can ever be impervious to these dangers whether she is an ordinary person or a well-known and influential one. This story brings out two broad issues: how widespread sexual violence towards women is as well as how it is perpetuated by institutions.

This story brings out two broad issues: how widespread sexual violence towards women is as well as how it is perpetuated by institutions.

It’s not for us individuals in the media to determine as we cannot offhandedly throw the weight of favour behind people in situations such as the ones concerning Swati Maliwal. While we need to acknowledge BJP’s increasing spirit towards Swati’s case, it is likewise befuddling given that the same party was quiet on the Brij Bushan case or the Manipur assault case. Their retaliation can be the reason behind many unfolding truths. The Swati Maliwal case is more about leveraging privilege than it is about women’s safety in India.

Note: This is a developing story and we will update the same on further developments.