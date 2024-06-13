7 Awe-Inspiring And Must-Watch Biopics Featuring Extraordinary Women

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please consider becoming a FII member. Thank you!

Cinema has the potential to both entertain and inspire. Biographical films, in particular, may provide a moving peek into the lives of great people who have helped develop our world. When it comes to defying expectations, women have a long and distinguished history.

Here are 7 fascinating biopics that honour the adventures of women who dared to be unique.

1. Rabbit-Proof Fence

Rabbit-Proof Fence is a 2002 Australian drama film directed by Phillip Noyce that is based on Doris Pilkington Garimara’s novel “Follow the Rabbit-Proof Fence.” The story was released in 2002 and centred around Molly (Sampi) and Daisy (Sansbury), two young Aboriginals, and their cousin Gracie (Monaghan), who were captured in 1931 while separating from their mothers in their hometown of Jigalong.

Molly walks fifteen hundred miles through the Australian arid land along with her little sister and cousin. Molly seizes the opportunity to run away to get home after learning about the mythical rabbit running on foot following the extremely tall fence that stretches through the Gibson Desert towards Jigalong. These three girls are considered members of the “Stolen Generations” today.

2. Mary Kom

The Mary Kom film was released on September 5, 2014. The Bollywood biography, starring Priyanka Chopra, chronicles the Indian boxer’s early career before she won an Olympic medal. Despite societal opposition and budgetary restraints, Mary Kom’s unwavering determination and her coach’s unfailing support opened the road for her spectacular ascension in the male-dominated world of boxing.

“Mary Kom” celebrates her fighting spirit and demonstrates the power of dreams. The biopic also won a National Film Award for Best Popular Film and numerous other accolades, including multiple Filmfares.

3. Erin Brockovich

A film that is truly ahead of its time, highlighting an environmental crime as well as misogynistic attitudes from the 90s. There are countless emotions to feel during the film, but these are the kinds of flicks that stand out the most.

Steven Soderbergh directed the 2000 American biographical legal drama film Erin Brockovich, which was written by Susannah Grant. The film is a dramatisation of the true story of Erin Brockovich, played by Julia Roberts, who filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company for its role in the Hinkley groundwater pollution event.

The film achieved critical and economic success at the box office. At the 73rd Academy Awards, Erin Brockovich got five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor, while Roberts won Best Actress.

4. Neerja

The story of courageous Neerja Bhanot, who gave her life to save the lives of 359 passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986 when it was hijacked. Eerja was released to critical acclaim on February 19, 2016, and has since become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films with a female protagonist.

The film made ₹135.52 crore at the box office. The film gained broad critical acclaim and multiple prizes from Bollywood award bodies, with special mentions for Kapoor’s performance and Madhvani’s direction. It received two awards at the 64th National Film honours.

Neerja became and continues to be the youngest recipient of India’s highest peacetime gallantry medal, the Ashoka Chakra, as well as various additional awards from the Pakistani and American governments.

5. Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures is a 2016 American biographical drama film directed and written by Theodore Melfi and Allison Schroeder. This American biographical drama portrays the actual story of three bright African-American women, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, who were key figures at NASA during the early years of the space race.

Source: Teen Vogue

Despite racial and gender discrimination, these mathematicians contributed significantly to the Apollo 11 mission’s success. “Hidden Figures” is a wonderful monument to tenacity and the value of variety in reaching greatness.

6. Amelia

Amelia Earhart is one of the most well-known female pilots in the aviation industry today. In addition to obtaining the United States Distinguished Flying Cross for her solo flight across the Atlantic, she advocated for the Equal Rights Amendment and wrote journals about her flying experiences and accomplishments. She was a founder member of Ninety-Nines, a new organisation for women in aviation. In 1937, she and her plane disappeared while attempting to fly across the Pacific Ocean.

Source: Ken Woroner/Fox Searchlight

The film opens with an established Amelia Earhart in the world of aviation, detailing her effort to earn a name for herself in a male-dominated field. The plot shifts from her various flying adventures to her desire to fly across the world. Two-time Academy Award Hillary Swank plays the pilot Amelia Earhart. Mira Nair directed the film.

7. Bessie

Bessie Smith, dubbed “The Empress of the Blues,” was a well-known blues singer throughout the 1920s. She began her career as a dancer and performed alongside famed blues vocalist Ma Rainey. Because of racial segregation at the time, Bessie and her touring band would stay in the railway car. She would eventually be signed by Colombia Records and make her impact on the blues, swing, and jazz genres of music. The United States Postal Service issued a commemorative postage stamp in 1994 in honour of Bessie Smith.

In 2015, HBO released the television film “Bessie,” featuring Queen Latifah as the titular character. A biographical drama about her ascent to popularity. The story is based on true events, such as her job search, the launch of her show, and her encounters with bigotry. Queen Latifah was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie and won the Screen Actors Guild Award in 2016 for her work.

These films depict the story of incredible women who refused to accept “no.” They battled for what they believed in, even if it was difficult. Whether they were fighting their way to triumph or using their brains to assist send rockets into space, these women transformed the world. So, the next time you’re searching for a film to watch, choose one of these and witness how ordinary women accomplished remarkable things. You could be encouraged to accomplish something remarkable for yourself!

This is by no means an exhaustive or representative list. Suggestions to add to this listicle are welcome in the comments section.