Unpacking Motherhood And The Mothers In ‘Bridgerton’

Based on the best-selling books by Julian Quinn, Bridgerton is a period drama set in London. The show is set in the Regency era in London, a time of high society, class hierarchies and grand balls. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton blends history and romance, making it a perfect concoction to captivate audiences across all age groups.

The series is set in the 19th century, when society had distinct fashion, elaborate social customs and a rigid class system.

While the show mostly focuses on the romance between the Bridgerton siblings and their counterparts, it does not sufficiently highlight an important part of the societal structure – the mothers.

Lady Bridgerton/Violet Bridgerton: the doting mother

At the heart of the series lies the character of Lady Bridgerton or Violet Bridgerton, the widowed mother of eight children whose stories take the centre stage in the series. Played by Ruth Gemmell, Lady Bridgerton is a character full of warmth and love for everyone around her.

Source: Capital

Despite her personal struggles over the course of her life, Lady Bridgerton proves herself to be a doting mother who wants her children to thrive. She provides a safe haven for her children by offering not only physical comfort but also emotional support and guidance. Her wisdom, acquired through experience and intuition, helps her and her children in navigating the complexities of high society, and shielding her children from the possible downfalls.

Central to the story of Bridgerton are the romantic pursuits of the Bridgerton siblings. Lady Bridgerton, as a mother, understands the precarious balance between societal expectations and personal desires and guides her children toward matches that ensure both security and happiness. She is deeply compassionate in her approach, and works strategically to see her children flourish in every aspect of their lives.

Portia Featherington: ambitious and survival-centric

Portrayed by Polly Walker, the character of Lady Portia Featherington was a universally-hated mother in season 1 and season 2 of Bridgerton, presenting a stark contrast to the character of Lady Bridgerton. At times, she is presented as a shrewd character who wants to move up the social ladder by securing prosperous marriages for her daughters. For example, in season 1, she tried to pass off her daughter Philippa as the wealthier cousin Marina Thompson, in an effort to attract suitors.

Lady Featherington’s character sheds light on the desperation and pressure felt by mothers to secure their family’s future in a society where a woman’s worth is often measured by her marriage prospects.

Even though she used manipulative tactics in order to get what she wanted, yet she behaved from the deep-seated fear of losing status and security in the society.

Source: Reddit

However, her character develops over the course of the series, making her one of the most relatable characters. From season 2, we see a compassionate side to Lady Featherington’s character which involves moments of vulnerability and genuine concern for her daughters’ well-being. Additionally, in season 2, during the episode of Marina’s pregnancy she supports her decision to marry Sir Phillip Crane, despite the potential social fallout-showing genuine care and love.

In season 3 of Bridgerton, we see a more understanding and vulnerable side of Lady Featherington. She reveals the emotional toll of her relentless ambition and the fears that drive her actions. Her heart to heart conversations with her daughters showcases her deeper motivations and insecurities, painting a more empathetic picture of her character.

For example, during a conversation with Penelope, she talks about the pressure she faced as a young woman in the society wherein she needed to secure a husband who can provide for her. She adds that love and companionship look good in books and stories, and ultimately security is what young women should go after. This reflection allows viewers to understand the generational cycle of societal expectations and the pressures she imposes on her daughters. Her willingness to show vulnerability marks a significant step in her development.

By the end of Season 3 of Bridgerton, Lady Featherington’s character goes through a massive growth. Her efforts to mend relationships, coupled with a more balanced approach to her daughters’ futures, earn her a newfound respect from both her family and peers. She shows that despite her flaws, she is someone who deeply cares for her children and strives to secure their happiness.

Lady Danbury: the wise and witty motherly figure

Portrayed by Adjoa Andoh, Lady Danbury is one of the most captivating characters in the Bridgerton series. Witty and sharp, she serves as a mentor, confidante, and formidable presence in the social world of the ton, embodying both strength and wisdom. As audience, we see a layer of authority to the series through her character, representing the power of older women in Regency society.

Source: Netflix

Through her backstory, the audience gains insight into the personal strength and resilience which is evident in her character. As a widow, she navigated the social scene with confidence and grace, maintaining her independence and authority. Her resilience in the face of personal loss and societal challenges portrays the dept of her character.

In season 1 of Bridgerton, Lady Danbury played a guardian-like role in the life of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. She provided him with love and support which he never received from his father, helping him overcome his childhood trauma and take on his responsibilities as a duke.

Even in season 2, she continues to play a significant role by becoming a close ally to Kate Sharma and her family as they navigate the social season. She helps both the sisters in navigating the complexities of the ton and the marriage market. She does not only provide strategic advice to the Sharma sisters but also provides emotional support, encouraging Kate to be true to herself and her desires. This relationship highlights Lady Danbury’s role as a nurturer of strong women in a society that often limits them and their desires.

Overall, all the mothers in the series Bridgerton play a crucial role which is quite understated. Each matriarch with her unique qualities and flaws, shapes the lives of her children and the society around them. From Lady Bridgerton’s nurturing nature, Lady Featherington’s ambitious pursuits to Lady Danbury’s influential wisdom – all these women portrays the multi-dimension nature of motherhood.