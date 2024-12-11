10 Indian Feminist Films You Ought To Watch In 2024

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

Many of the films released this year have centred on women. These films showcase resilient, resourceful, and ambitious characters, sparking meaningful conversations about gender equality. The films highlight the diverse journeys women undertake in asserting their identities, from breaking free of societal constraints to embracing their voices. Through powerful narratives, these films challenge traditional gender roles and offer a vision of empowerment to the audience.

From investigative journalists and determined mothers to tech-savvy survivors and collective fighters, these feminist films of 2024 deliver impactful narratives of strength and empowerment.

1. Laapataa Ladies

Release Date: March 1, 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Kiran Rao

Where to Watch: Netflix

Laapataa Ladies revolves around two young brides missing from a train in rural India. The film explores agency, identity, and societal expectations surrounding women in rural settings. It delves into the pressures placed on women to conform to traditional roles while celebrating their quiet defiance and strength. Through the experiences of its central characters, the film portrays the transformative journey of women reclaiming their narratives and challenging the status quo in their communities.

Through their journey of survival and rediscovery, it highlights women’s resilience in navigating a patriarchal society.

2. Bhakshak

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Pulkit

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Bhumi Pednekar portrays Vaishali Singh, an investigative journalist who battles a formidable criminal network that preys on vulnerable girls. Her role highlights not just the fight for justice but the courage to stand up against a system that frequently silences women and their struggles. The film also explores the emotional toll of fighting such an overwhelming force, showing how women navigate personal danger while striving to uphold moral and ethical duties.

A powerful line from the film—“Sach ko dabaane se sach badal nahi jaata” (Suppressing truth doesn’t change the truth) underscores her relentless pursuit of justice. Vaishali’s unwavering determination to uncover the truth is an empowering portrayal of women pushing back against injustice despite the risks involved.

3. Do Patti

Release Date: October 25, 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi

Where to Watch: Netflix

Vidya Jyoti (Kajol) is a powerful, introspective woman determined to seek justice while grappling with her past. Her journey reflects self-love, self-respect, and empathy for others. Vidya’s refusal to settle for less exemplifies how women can break free from societal pressures and define their paths. Her inner strength is not just a reflection of personal empowerment but also the broader fight for women’s autonomy and dignity in a patriarchal society.

The film showcases how women, despite their pasts or circumstances, can reclaim their lives and take charge of their destinies. Vidya’s character also embodies the importance of self-reflection, as she constantly evaluates her choices, embracing both her flaws and strengths in the process.

4. All We Imagine as Light

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Language: English

Director: Payal Kapadia

This poetic film weaves stories of women navigating societal and personal darkness. Through its visual storytelling, the film captures the emotional weight women carry in the face of adversity.

The metaphorical dialogue “Roshni andheron ke beech hi toh dikhti hai” (Light is visible only amidst darkness) symbolises women finding strength amid hardship, making this film an evocative feminist statement. It emphasises the importance of reclaiming agency, showing how women fight not only external challenges but also their internal struggles to define their paths.

5. Jigra

Release Date: October 11, 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Vasan Bala

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Alia Bhatt plays a fierce woman protecting her family against societal stigma. The film challenges gender stereotypes and emphasises collective responsibility for women’s safety. It portrays how society often fails to protect women and instead blames them for their victimisation. By highlighting the importance of community solidarity, Jigra stresses the need for both men and women to unite to challenge deep-rooted patriarchal structures.

Additionally, the film showcases how women can lead the fight for justice, taking matters into their own hands when the system fails them. Through robust dialogue and action, it emphasises that empowerment doesn’t always come from external sources but from within. A standout dialogue, “Hamesha ladne waale hi jeet te hain” (Only those who fight win), reinforces the spirit of resistance.

6. CTRL

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Vikramaditya

Where to Watch: Netflix

CTRL questions technology-driven surveillance and its impact on women’s autonomy.

The film critiques patriarchal systems using the line,“Taqat sirf unki nahi hoti jo control karte hain” (Power isn’t only for those in control), pushing viewers to reconsider who holds power in society.

7. Stree 2

Release Date: August 15, 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Amar Kaushik

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

The horror-comedy Stree 2 subverts the “damsel in distress” trope by focusing on empowered female characters who reclaim control over their destinies. Rather than being passive victims, the women in the film take matters into their own hands, challenging the male-dominated narrative typically seen in horror comedies. This shift highlights the strength of women, not just in confronting physical threats but in asserting their autonomy and leadership in difficult situations.

As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that women’s agency is central to overcoming obstacles, even in a genre emphasising fear and vulnerability. The film’s clever mix of humour and horror allows it to address serious feminist themes in an engaging, relatable way, empowering women to challenge stereotypes in supernatural and everyday contexts.

8. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Release Date: October 11, 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Raj Shaandilyaa

Where to Watch: Netflix

This gripping drama sheds light on cybercrime and consent. Through its intense narrative, it raises questions about victim-blaming and the societal gaze on women.

The dialogue throughout the film points out various social issues and problems, conveying messages to its audience.

9. Sharma Ji Ki Beti

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

An anthology highlighting diverse women’s lives, the film celebrates ambition, identity, and generational struggles. It sheds light on the various challenges women face as they balance personal aspirations with societal expectations, offering a nuanced portrayal of womanhood in contemporary India.

The dialogue from the film—“Sapne dekho, par khud ko mat bhoolo” (Dream big but don’t lose yourself)—underscores women’s need for self-preservation amidst societal pressures.

10. Crew

Release Date: March 29, 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Where to Watch: Netflix

Crew is a story of women banding together to reclaim what’s rightfully theirs. The film highlights the power of sisterhood as these women navigate a world that often marginalises their voices and contributions. It emphasises how collective action can be a powerful tool for resistance, showing that when women unite, they can challenge and dismantle systems of oppression.

Through their journey, Crew portrays the importance of solidarity and the strength of supporting each other in a patriarchal society. It celebrates solidarity and mutual support among women, stressing how collective action can dismantle the patriarchal structures.

