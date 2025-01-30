Queering Ghazals: 5 Ghazals That Perfectly Express Queer Isolation

Dear reader, this article is free to read and it will remain free – but it isn’t free to produce. If you want to support the work that goes behind publishing high-quality feminist media content, please donate to FII and keep us paywall free. Thank you!

People often listen to songs when they feel lonely. Isolation is an inseparable part of human lives, especially for queer individuals. Every day, queer individuals go through a phase of isolation due to the non-acceptance of their identity. At a time when songs are failing in their “Project Feminism” and providing solace to queer people in isolation, classic ghazals serve as a home to many queer folks. Some of these ghazals are gender-neutral and often express the idea of isolation, which queers face and struggle to express.

Here are 5 ghazals that perfectly express the isolation queers of today feel.

1. Chand Tanha by Meena Kumari

Chand Tanha was originally a poem out of a collection written by Meena Kumari. It was published after her death in 1972 in an album titled “I Write, I Recite.” It is the only album by the actress where she recites her selected poems. The composer of the album, Khaiyyam, adds the magic to the ghazal. There is a tone of melancholy in the ghazal that is a reflection of the isolation Kumari faced in her own life.

“Zindagi kya isi ko kehte hain

jism tanha hai aur jaan tanha

hamsafar koi gar mile bhi kahin

donon chalte rahe tanha-tanha

jalti bujhti si raushani k pare

simta simta sa ek makan tanha

rah dekha karega sadiyon tak

chhod jayenge ye jahan tanha“

The above lines are part of the poem. The first stanza shows how both the soul and body are experiencing deep isolation, projecting the realities of many queer lives. How many closeted queers experience this isolation, where they long for someone but can’t be with them? The second stanza states how there are times when we get a partner but still have to walk separately; it can be due to being in a closet or social non-acceptance towards queer love.

The last stanza is a clear manifestation of how many queers embrace death, longing to walk out openly to hold their beloved’s hand in front of everyone. The isolation takes them to death, but love still rejects them.

2. Dil-e-Nadan by Mirza Ghalib

Dil-e-Nadan is a ghazal written by the legendary Mirza Ghalib. The ghazal talks about the longing for love and the pain of separation. It can be a clear manifestation of pain and isolation experienced by people who have to hide their true identity from others.

“Dil-e-nadan tujhe hua kya hai

Aakhir iss dard ki dawa kya hai

Hum ko unse wafa ki hai umeed

Vo nahi jaante wafa kya hai.“

The above lines express the pain that one experiences in cases of deep isolation. It can be seen through a queer lens how a heart wounded by society is seeking love, care, affection, and a partner but not able to find that due to their identity.

3.Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho by Kaifi Azmi

The ghazal can be found in the playlist of so many GenZs and is known more by the name of Jagjit Singh than Azmi himself. The ghazal beautifully expresses how so many queer people live a dual life where deep inside they are isolated and in pain but project being happy.

“Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho

Kya Gham Hai Jisko Chhupa Rahe Ho

Aankhon Mein Nami, Hansi Labon Par

Kya Haal Hai Kya Dikha Rahe Ho

Ban Jayenge Zehar Peete Peete

Yeh Ashk Jo Pite Ja Rahe Ho

Jin Zakhmon Ko Waqt Bhar Chala Hai

Tum Kyon Unhe Chhedhe Ja Rahe Ho“

The above lines talk about the various forms of trauma that can be seen through a queer lens. How queer children face a lot of traumatic experiences from an early age and how society time and again tries to scratch those wounds.

Despite many traumas, the queer people are expected to adjust in a heteronormative society, which many queers do for various reasons.

4. Ab Kya Ghazal Sunaoon by Jagjit Singh

“Kaise sukoon paoon

Tujhe dekhne ke baad

Ab kya ghazal sunaoon

Tujhe dekhne ke baad“

Ab Kya Ghazal Sunaoon is a ghazal composed by Jagjit Singh and sung by Talat Aziz in 1981. It can be seen through a queer lens, denoting queer isolation, after a glance at their beloved. The queer lover is puzzled after having a glance at the person they love, who can be heterosexual too. They don’t know what ghazal to sing after looking at their beloved.

There is a deep sense of isolation since the picture of their beloved is still in their head.

5. Chupke Chupke Raat Din by Maulana Hasrat Mohani

Chupke Chupke Raat Din is originally a classical poem that represents the culture of the Mughal Dynasty. It became famous after it was sung by Ghulam Ali. Famous Indian singer Jagjit Singh has also rendered his voice to the ghazal.

“Aur dupatte se tera woh

Munh chhupa na yaad hai

Humko ab tak aashiqui

Ka woh zamana yaad hai

Chupke chupke raat din

Aansu bahana yaad hai.“

The ghazal can be queered where the lover is missing the person they loved dearly. They might have lost that person to the social pressure or the hatred directed at LGBTQIA+ individuals.

The lover very beautifully reminisces about the dupatta that their beloved used to hide their face with. They still remember the countless nights they spent to meet their beloved.